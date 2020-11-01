Log in
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/30
51.1 HKD   -2.76%
01:34aMacau's gambling revenues dive 72.5% in Oct
RE
10/19GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
10/01Macau's gambling revenues tumble 90% in September
RE
Macau's gambling revenues dive 72.5% in Oct

11/01/2020
A general view shows casinos and hotels following the coronavirus outbreak in Macau

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 72.5% in October year-on-year, extending the steep coronavirus-driven declines of recent months but at a slower pace as visitors to the world's biggest casino hub from mainland China picked up slightly.

October's figure of 7.3 billion patacas ($914 million) released by Macau's government on Sunday, was in line with analyst expectations of a drop of around 72%-74%.

Gaming revenues have slumped since February due to coronavirus travel restrictions with the last six months posting an over 90% drop.

China resumed Macau tourist visas from Sept. 23 but demand has remained tepid due to ongoing coronavirus regulations and muted sentiment from VIP high rollers to gamble.

Fears China is broadening a crackdown on offshore gambling have sparked a rush to withdraw billions of dollars in Macau, threatening a recovery in the coronavirus-stricken economy, executives say.

($1 = 7.9830 patacas)

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Sam Holmes)


ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -2.76% 51.1 End-of-day quote.-10.98%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.25% 10.22 End-of-day quote.-19.65%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -2.69% 27.15 End-of-day quote.-34.81%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.59% 8.03 End-of-day quote.-9.47%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED -1.11% 10.7 End-of-day quote.-44.27%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 404 M 1 987 M 1 987 M
Net income 2020 -2 747 M -354 M -354 M
Net cash 2020 29 224 M 3 770 M 3 770 M
P/E ratio 2020 -75,0x
Yield 2020 0,31%
Capitalization 222 B 28 612 M 28 624 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 49,2%
Income Statement Evolution
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-10.98%28 612
SANDS CHINA LTD.-34.81%28 323
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC40.34%26 998
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB134.40%13 483
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-14.97%12 866
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.229.56%9 147
