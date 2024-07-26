NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) Click to Learn More

Envestnet, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Bain Capital for $63.15 in cash per share.

Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) Click to Learn More

Bally's Corporation has agreed to sell to Standard General L.P. for $18.25 per share.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ) Click to Learn More

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. has agreed to sell to Evolution AB (publ) for $3.20 per share in cash.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) Click to Learn More

Avangrid, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Iberdola, S.A. for $35.75 per share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

