Galaxy Resources : Merger with Orocobre Ltd approved

On 19 April 2021, Galaxy announced that it had entered into a binding Merger Implementation Deed with Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) under which the two companies will merge via a scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act. Pursuant to the Scheme, Orocobre will acquire all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Galaxy (Galaxy Shares) subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including approval of the Scheme by Galaxy Shareholders and the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court).

Galaxy's Scheme Meeting was held on 6 August and the requisite majority of Galaxy Shareholders voted in favour of the Scheme; with 96.94% of Galaxy Shareholders voting in favour and 98.69% of the votes cast by Galaxy Shareholders also in favour. On 13 August, Galaxy and Orocobre announced that the Court made orders approving the merger.

Further information on the Scheme is available in the Scheme Booklet below. For shareholder enquiries, please contact the Galaxy Shareholder Information Line on 1300 034 153 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4875 (outside Australia) Monday to Friday between 8:30am and 5:30pm (AEST).