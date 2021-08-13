Log in
    GXY   AU000000GXY2

GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED

(GXY)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/12
5.67 AUD   +0.35%
02:11aGALAXY RESOURCES : Merger with Orocobre Ltd approved
PU
08/12Australia shares hit record high on tech, healthcare push
RE
08/11GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Buying pressure
Galaxy Resources : Merger with Orocobre Ltd approved

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
On 19 April 2021, Galaxy announced that it had entered into a binding Merger Implementation Deed with Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) under which the two companies will merge via a scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act. Pursuant to the Scheme, Orocobre will acquire all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Galaxy (Galaxy Shares) subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including approval of the Scheme by Galaxy Shareholders and the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court).

Galaxy's Scheme Meeting was held on 6 August and the requisite majority of Galaxy Shareholders voted in favour of the Scheme; with 96.94% of Galaxy Shareholders voting in favour and 98.69% of the votes cast by Galaxy Shareholders also in favour. On 13 August, Galaxy and Orocobre announced that the Court made orders approving the merger.

Further information on the Scheme is available in the Scheme Booklet below. For shareholder enquiries, please contact the Galaxy Shareholder Information Line on 1300 034 153 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4875 (outside Australia) Monday to Friday between 8:30am and 5:30pm (AEST).

Disclaimer

Galaxy Resources Limited published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 194 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 19,6 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net cash 2021 229 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 867 M 2 106 M 2 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 95,2%
Managers and Directors
Simon Hay Chief Executive Officer
Alan David Rule Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ronald Rowley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Talbot Executive Head-Australian Operations
Peter Bacchus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED154.26%2 106
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.48.85%56 858
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.37%51 441
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.83.49%15 775
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.39%10 747
BOLIDEN AB14.83%10 529