  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Galaxy Surfactants Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540935   INE600K01018

GALAXY SURFACTANTS LIMITED

(540935)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
2957.10 INR   -0.35%
01:32aGALAXY SURFACTANTS : Loss of share certificate
PU
05/18Galaxy Surfactants Names New CFO
MT
05/18Galaxy Surfactants Limited Announces Retirement of Mr. K. Ganesh Kamath as Executive Director with Effect from October 6, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Galaxy Surfactants : Loss of share certificate

06/06/2022 | 01:32am EDT
June 06, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited,

Listing Compliance Department

Listing Department,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East)

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Symbol: GALAXYSURF

Scrip Code: 540935

Sub: Intimation of loss of share certificates.

Ref: Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the above captioned regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you regarding loss of share certificate by shareholder below:

Sr.

Folio No.

Name of

Lost Certificate

Distinctive Nos.

No. of

No.

Shareholder

No.

Shares

1.

000786

Arjan Kukreja

9000048

483561 - 484160

600

9000063

1163001 - 1163840

840

9000078

2517161 - 2518960

1800

We request you to take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Galaxy Surfactants Limited

NIRANJAN ARUN

Digitally signed by NIRANJAN

KETKAR

ARUN KETKAR

Date: 2022.06.06 10:36:12 +05'30'

Niranjan Ketkar

Company Secretary

M. No. A20002

Communication Address:

Rupa Solitaire,

Ground Floor, Unit no. 8, 12A and 14 Millennium Business Park, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, 400 710

Ph: +91-22-33063700

Regd. Office: C-49/2, TTC Industrial Area,

Pawne, Navi Mumbai-400 703, India

CIN: L39877MH1986PLC039877

Ph: +91-22-27616666

Fax : +91-22-27615883/ 27615886

e-mail : galaxy@galaxysurfactants.com

Website: www.galaxysurfactants.com

Disclaimer

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
