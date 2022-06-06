Galaxy Surfactants : Loss of share certificate

Ref: Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to the above captioned regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you regarding loss of share certificate by shareholder below:
Sr.
Folio No.
Name of
Lost Certificate
Distinctive Nos.
No. of
No.
Shareholder
No.
Shares
1.
000786
Arjan Kukreja
9000048
483561 - 484160
600
9000063
1163001 - 1163840
840
9000078
2517161 - 2518960
1800
For Galaxy Surfactants Limited
NIRANJAN ARUN
Digitally signed by NIRANJAN
KETKAR
ARUN KETKAR
Date: 2022.06.06 10:36:12 +05'30'
Niranjan Ketkar
Company Secretary
M. No. A20002
Communication Address:
Rupa Solitaire,
Ground Floor, Unit no. 8, 12A and 14 Millennium Business Park, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, 400 710
