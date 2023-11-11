Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is an India-based company that is principally engaged in the manufacture of surfactants and other specialty ingredients for the personal care and home care industries. The Companyâs market segments include skincare, haircare, sun care, oral care, baby care and home care. It provides cosmetic ingredients for personal and home care applications. Its product groups include fatty alcohol sulfate and ether sulfate, fatty alcohol ethoxylate and linear alkyl benzene sulphonic acids (LABSA), foam and viscosity boosters, mild surfactants, pearlized, surfactant blends, syndet and TBB, sunscreens, functional actives, preservatives, and blends. Its home care industry application includes laundry care, dish care, surface care, and institutional and industrial cleaning. Its subsidiaries include Galaxy Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd., Galaxy Chemicals (Egypt) S.A.E., Galaxy Chemicals (Egypt) S.A.E., and TRI-K Industries Inc.

Sector Specialty Chemicals