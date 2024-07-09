Two new dermatologist-tested serums, Cetaphil’s Vitamin C and Ceramide Serums, provide multipurpose benefits while being gentle enough for sensitive skin

Galderma announced today the exclusive launch in the U.S. of its latest innovations in its Cetaphil range of products: a Vitamin C Serum and a Ceramide Serum.

In a clinical study, 95% of participants agreed the Cetaphil Vitamin C Serum continuously brightened the appearance of skin over time, 93% agreed it revealed a healthy glow day after day and 86% agreed it effectively reduced the appearance of dark spots. In another clinical study, 100% of participants agreed that the Cetaphil Ceramide Serum soothed sensitive skin and visibly improved skin texture after four weeks.

Serums have grown in popularity to rank as the preferred treatment option, making up a 33% share of facial skincare in the treatment category.1 They are praised by users as the most effective part of their skincare routine. However, a considerable part of the population still avoids using serums due to concerns around possible skin irritation.2 Galderma’s unique expertise in delivering solutions for sensitive skin, backed by Cetaphil’s heritage of more than 75 years, combined to produce these latest innovations in this sensitive skincare range.

Cetaphil Vitamin C and Ceramide Serums provide clinically proven results while targeting the skin’s moisture barrier, a frequent point of concern for people with sensitive skin. According to Spate’s 2024 Predicted Trends Report,3 skin barrier care is predicted to be one of the top skincare trends of the year. Galderma formulates its products with dermatologist-backed ingredients proven to help strengthen skin barrier function and defend against five signs of skin sensitivity: weakened skin barrier, dryness, irritation, roughness and tightness.

"we are delighted to bring this latest innovation to the U.S. market, highlighting Cetaphil’s commitment to serve the unique needs of people with sensitive skin. Our Cetaphil Vitamin C and Ceramide Serums were developed in the knowledge that while consumer demand for serums is increasing, there are still many people with sensitive skin who avoid serums altogether out of concern about possible skin irritation. Our new serums were formulated specifically to address this need: they support the skin barrier and deliver sustained, long-term benefits, while enhancing skin resilience over time and being gentle on the skin." MATTHEW MECKFESSEL, PHD DIRECTOR, MEDICAL AFFAIRS, GALDERMA

CETAPHIL VITAMIN C SERUM

Vitamin C formulas are known for their brightening, antioxidant capabilities, but irritation is a common concern for sensitive skin consumers. Cetaphil’s Vitamin C Serum is formulated with 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid. This is a stable Vitamin C derivative that helps visibly reduce dark spots and defend against surface free radicals, while being gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin.

Seven unique benefits: hydration, antioxidant protection, visibly evened tone and texture, boosted luminosity and visibly reduced dark spots and fine lines.

Combined with niacinamide to visibly brighten and even tone.

CETAPHIL CERAMIDE SERUM

Sensitive skin consumers are more prone to experiencing a damaged skin barrier. Cetaphil’s Ceramide Serum is a specifically formulated solution containing multiple key ingredients designed to support skin-barrier repair while soothing discomfort and reducing the appearance of redness. Cetaphil’s Ceramide Serum not only repairs the damaged skin barrier but helps to strengthen it over time.

Restorative formula clinically proven to lock in moisture for 48-hour hydration, leaving skin looking and feeling smooth, soft and hydrated.

Formulated with a blend of ceramide, centella asiatica and allantoin.

and allantoin. Clinically proven to decrease visible signs of dryness and roughness while visibly evening skin tone in three days.

Cetaphil Vitamin C Serum and Ceramide Serum are available now in the United States on Amazon.com and will be at major retailers beginning in August. See full list of retailers here: https://www.cetaphil.com/us/where-buy. For more information, consumers can also follow Cetaphil on Instagram (@CetaphilUS) and TikTok (@CetaphilUSA) or visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Cetaphil®

Over years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is a dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin’s health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.

For more information: www.galderma.com

