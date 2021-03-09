Galectin Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation MARCH 2021.pdf

Log in
Galectin Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation MARCH 2021

03/09/2021 | 07:13am EST
Corporate Overview

March 2021

NASDAQ: GALTwww.galectintherapeutics.com

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance and use words such as "may," "estimate," "could," "expect" and others. They are based on our current expectations and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements.

These statements include those regarding potential therapeutic benefits of our drugs, expectations, plans and timelines related to our clinical trials, supporting activities, potential partnering opportunities and estimated spending for 2020 and beyond. Factors that could cause our actual performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our trials and supporting CMC information may be impacted by COVID-19.

We may experience delays in our trials, which could include enrollment delays. Future phases or future clinical studies may not begin or produce positive results in a timely fashion, if at all, and could prove time consuming and costly. Plans regarding development, approval and marketing of any of our drugs are subject to change at any time based on the changing needs of our company as determined by management and regulatory agencies. Strategies and spending projections may change. We may be unsuccessful in developing partnerships with other companies or obtaining capital that would allow us to complete our clinical trials or further develop and/or fund any future studies or trials.

To date, we have incurred operating losses since our inception, and our future success may be impacted by our ability to manage costs and finance our continuing operations. For a discussion of additional factors impacting our business, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although subsequent events may cause our views to change, we disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements. 2

Contents

  • Overview

  • NASH cirrhosis and belapectin

  • NASH-CX results

  • NAVIGATE trial

  • Summary

3

Galectin Overview

  • Conducting an adaptively-designed Phase 2b/3 trial of belapectin, a potent galectin-3 inhibitor, for the prevention of esophageal varices in NASH cirrhosis (NAVIGATE)

    • First patient randomized August 2020

  • Belapectin is a novel galectin-3 inhibitor that targets macrophages (a key driver in cirrhosis) and may improve multiple fibrotic diseases

  • NASH market opportunity estimated to reach $35 - $40 billion/year by 2025*

  • Belapectin efficacy observed in animal models and Phase 2 trial (NASH-CX)

  • NASH-CX in patients with compensated cirrhosis and portal hypertension demonstrated that belapectin prevented the development of new esophageal varices in a population with a high degree of clinical unmet need with no available therapies and few in development

  • Results of NASH-CX published in Gastroenterology (Chalasani, et. al. 2020)

  • Belapectin has a robust IP portfolio

    • Composition of matter for complex carbohydrates and/or methods of use in treatment of fibrosis and other indications

    • Patent applications filed for small molecule gal-3 inhibitors

  • Experienced leadership

* Deutsche Bank "NASH - the next big global epidemic in 10 years?" July 14, 2014

4



Disclaimer

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 12:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
