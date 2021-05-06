Galectin Therapeutics : SEC Filing (4/A)

1. Shares sold pursuant to 10X Fund, LP's Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
2. 10X Fund, L.P. has direct beneficial ownership of all the securities owned by 10X Fund, L.P. 10X Capital Management, LLC, a Florida limited liability company, is the general partner of 10X Fund, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and may be deemed to have indirect beneficial ownership of all or a portion of the securities owned directly by 10X Fund, L.P., but disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein. James C. Czirr is the manager of 10X Capital Management, LLC, and may be deemed to have indirect beneficial ownership of all or a portion of the securities owned directly by 10X Fund, L.P. and 10X Capital Management, LLC., but disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
/s/ James C. Czirr, as Managing Member of the General Partner for 10X Fund, LP
05/05/2021
/s/ James C. Czirr, as Managing Member of 10X Capital Management, LLC
05/05/2021
/s/ James C. Czirr, Individually
05/05/2021
