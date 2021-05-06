Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Galectin Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALT   US3632252025

GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC.

(GALT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galectin Therapeutics : SEC Filing (4/A)

05/06/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC FORM 4/ASEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
10X Fund, L.P.
(Last) (First) (Middle)
545 DUTCH VALLEY ROAD, N.E.,
SUITE A
(Street)
ATLANTA, GA 30324
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC [ GALT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director X 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/22/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
05/04/2021 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
Form filed by One Reporting Person
X Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 04/22/2021 S(1) 5,000 D $3.52 6,311,440 D(2)
Common Stock 04/23/2021 S(1) 5,000 D $3.95 6,306,440 D(2)
Common Stock 04/26/2021 S(1) 7,500 D $4.47 6,298,940 D(2)
Common Stock 04/28/2021 S(1) 10,000 D $5.02 6,288,940 D(2)
Common Stock 05/03/2021 S(1) 10,000 D $3.84 6,278,940 D(2)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
10X Fund, L.P.
(Last) (First) (Middle)
545 DUTCH VALLEY ROAD, N.E.,
SUITE A
(Street)
ATLANTA, GA 30324
(City) (State) (Zip)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
10X Capital Management, LLC
(Last) (First) (Middle)
545 DUTCH VALLEY ROAD, N.E.,
SUITE A
(Street)
ATLANTA, GA 30324
(City) (State) (Zip)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
CZIRR JAMES C
(Last) (First) (Middle)
545 DUTCH VALLEY ROAD, N.E.,
SUITE A
(Street)
ATLANTA, GA 30324
(City) (State) (Zip)
Explanation of Responses:
1. Shares sold pursuant to 10X Fund, LP's Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
2. 10X Fund, L.P. has direct beneficial ownership of all the securities owned by 10X Fund, L.P. 10X Capital Management, LLC, a Florida limited liability company, is the general partner of 10X Fund, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and may be deemed to have indirect beneficial ownership of all or a portion of the securities owned directly by 10X Fund, L.P., but disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein. James C. Czirr is the manager of 10X Capital Management, LLC, and may be deemed to have indirect beneficial ownership of all or a portion of the securities owned directly by 10X Fund, L.P. and 10X Capital Management, LLC., but disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
/s/ James C. Czirr, as Managing Member of the General Partner for 10X Fund, LP 05/05/2021
/s/ James C. Czirr, as Managing Member of 10X Capital Management, LLC 05/05/2021
/s/ James C. Czirr, Individually 05/05/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 15:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC.
11:07aGALECTIN THERAPEUTICS  : SEC Filing (4/A)
PU
05/04INSIDER TRENDS : Galectin Therapeutics Insider Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Tren..
MT
04/27Galectin Therapeutics to Present at 4th Global NASH Congress
GL
04/20GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS  : World-Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, Sr. Joins G..
AQ
04/19GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS  : Thinking about buying stock in Westport Fuel Systems, G..
PR
04/19GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS  : World-Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, Sr. Joins G..
AQ
04/19GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
04/16GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS  : HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Galectin Therapeu..
MT
04/14US Stocks End Mostly Lower as Top Banks Kickstart Earnings Season
MT
04/14CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Ended Mostly Lower as Top US Banks Kickstart Earnings S..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -42,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 226 M 226 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00 $
Last Close Price 3,95 $
Spread / Highest target 254%
Spread / Average Target 254%
Spread / Lowest Target 254%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joel Lewis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack W. Callicutt Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard E. Uihlein Chairman
Pol F. Boudes Chief Medical Officer
Gilbert Frank Amelio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC.76.34%226
MODERNA, INC.55.87%65 222
LONZA GROUP AG2.85%47 572
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.45%44 454
CELLTRION, INC.-27.58%31 514
SEAGEN INC.-22.87%24 514