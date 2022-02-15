Galena Mining : Abra Construction 46% Complete

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") has reached 46% complete on 31 January 2022. Construction milestones achieved during the month include the completion of the processing plant earthworks and the installation of the raise bore rig for the commencement of the first primary ventilation shaft.
Managing Director, Tony James commented, "It's a credit to the staff and contractors working at Abra during January for the work they have achieved considering the average maximum temperature for the month was over 40o C making work conditions extremely challenging. The completion of the processing plant earthworks (pads) is significant as it allows GR Engineering Services full access to the work areas for ongoing construction work associated with the processing plant. The overall construction progress at Abra has now reached 46% complete. The site will enter a new stage of construction with the commencement of the power station construction in February.
Underground development has reached 689m since commencement against a plan of 565m."
Figure 1 - Aerial model view of the Abra processing plant under construction.
Abra Project Construction Progress At 31 January 2022 (Percentage Spent By Category)
Remaining
% Actual
% Planned
Project
Capex
Accommodation Camp - $14.7M
100%
$0.1M
100%
Bulk Earthworks - $15.0M
77%
$3.4M
85%
Process Plant EPC - $81.9M
38%
40%
$50.7M
Non-Process Infrastructure - $6.0M
61%
71%
$2.3M
Mining Pre-Production - $48.2M
34%
29%
$32.0M
Other Pre-Production - $12.3M
1
55%
59%
$5.6M
Owner's Costs & Contingencies - $53.3M
2
43%
49%
$30.6M
Total Project Capex - $231.4M
3
46%
48%
$124.7M
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
Notes: (1) Includes water supply & recovery, vehicles & mobile equipment, initial fills & spare parts, shire road maintenance, paste fill plant acquisition and construction indirect costs. (2) Includes employee & contractor, flights, accommodation, fuel, site management and general & administration costs as well as additional owner's contingencies on the remaining project capex. (3) Total project capex includes expenditure from the commencement of the project in July 2019 through to planned practical completion of the process plant in January 2023. As at 31 January 2022 the total remaining project capex was $124.7M.
Figure 2 - Shows the progress of the various Abra construction packages.
Description
Manufacturer
Source
Order
Completion
Forecast On
Country
Date
Date
Site Date
Jaw Crushers
Metso Outotec
China
19 Aug 21
10 Jan 22
21 Feb 22
Cone Crushers
Metso Outotec
Finland
19 Aug 21
16 Mar 22
27 Apr 22
Flotation Cells
Metso Outotec
China
18 Aug 21
01 Jul 22
12 Aug 22
Thickener
Metso Outotec
China
18 Aug 21
16 Mar 22
27 Apr 22
Slurry Analyser
Metso Outotec
Finland
18 Aug 21
10 Jan 22
21 Feb 22
Grinding Mill
CITIC HIC
China
23 Jul 21
30 Jun 22
07 Jul 22
Filter
Ishigaki
Japan
26 Jul 21
31 May 22
12 Jul 22
Regrind Mill
Glencore
Germany
23 Sep 21
29 Jun 22
03 Aug 22
LNG Storage Tanks
AMG Cryogenics
China
15 Jun 21
28 Apr 22
05 Jul 22
Table 1 - Key equipment order and delivery schedule from overseas suppliers.
Figure 3 - Crusher wall formwork in the foreground and the mill concrete foundations in the
background.
Figure 4 - Fine ore bin (FOB) concrete vault on the left with the design model of the FOB
shown on the right.
Figure 5 - Flotation area concrete footings.
Figure 6 - Flocculant mixing plant fabrication.
Figure 7 - Positioning of raise drill rig on the first underground ventilation rise (4.5m
diameter).
Figure 8 - Mining vehicle and equipment workshop.
