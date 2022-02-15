Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Galena Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   AU000000G1A1

GALENA MINING LIMITED

(G1A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 08:08:50 pm
0.205 AUD   -2.38%
05:34pGALENA MINING : Abra Construction 46% Complete
PU
02/01Galena Mining Receives $35 Million in Second Drawdown of Taurus Debt Facilities
MT
01/27GALENA MINING : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galena Mining : Abra Construction 46% Complete

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 February 2022

ASX: G1A

ABRA CONSTRUCTION 46% COMPLETE

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") has reached 46% complete on 31 January 2022. Construction milestones achieved during the month include the completion of the processing plant earthworks and the installation of the raise bore rig for the commencement of the first primary ventilation shaft.

Managing Director, Tony James commented, "It's a credit to the staff and contractors working at Abra during January for the work they have achieved considering the average maximum temperature for the month was over 40o C making work conditions extremely challenging. The completion of the processing plant earthworks (pads) is significant as it allows GR Engineering Services full access to the work areas for ongoing construction work associated with the processing plant. The overall construction progress at Abra has now reached 46% complete. The site will enter a new stage of construction with the commencement of the power station construction in February.

Underground development has reached 689m since commencement against a plan of 565m."

Figure 1 - Aerial model view of the Abra processing plant under construction.

GALENA MINING LTD.

CORPORATE OFFICE: LEVEL 2, 1100 HAY ST, WEST PERTH WA 6005 (TEL 08 6183 3200)

WEBSITE: www.galenamining.com.au/ TWITTER: @GalenaMiningASX

For personal use only

Update on Abra Project progress

Abra Project Construction Progress At 31 January 2022 (Percentage Spent By Category)

Remaining

% Actual

% Planned

Project

Capex

Accommodation Camp - $14.7M

100%

$0.1M

100%

Bulk Earthworks - $15.0M

77%

$3.4M

85%

Process Plant EPC - $81.9M

38%

40%

$50.7M

Non-Process Infrastructure - $6.0M

61%

71%

$2.3M

Mining Pre-Production - $48.2M

34%

29%

$32.0M

Other Pre-Production - $12.3M

1

55%

59%

$5.6M

Owner's Costs & Contingencies - $53.3M

2

43%

49%

$30.6M

Total Project Capex - $231.4M

3

46%

48%

$124.7M

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

Notes: (1) Includes water supply & recovery, vehicles & mobile equipment, initial fills & spare parts, shire road maintenance, paste fill plant acquisition and construction indirect costs. (2) Includes employee & contractor, flights, accommodation, fuel, site management and general & administration costs as well as additional owner's contingencies on the remaining project capex. (3) Total project capex includes expenditure from the commencement of the project in July 2019 through to planned practical completion of the process plant in January 2023. As at 31 January 2022 the total remaining project capex was $124.7M.

Figure 2 - Shows the progress of the various Abra construction packages.

Description

Manufacturer

Source

Order

Completion

Forecast On

Country

Date

Date

Site Date

Jaw Crushers

Metso Outotec

China

19 Aug 21

10 Jan 22

21 Feb 22

Cone Crushers

Metso Outotec

Finland

19 Aug 21

16 Mar 22

27 Apr 22

Flotation Cells

Metso Outotec

China

18 Aug 21

01 Jul 22

12 Aug 22

Thickener

Metso Outotec

China

18 Aug 21

16 Mar 22

27 Apr 22

Slurry Analyser

Metso Outotec

Finland

18 Aug 21

10 Jan 22

21 Feb 22

Grinding Mill

CITIC HIC

China

23 Jul 21

30 Jun 22

07 Jul 22

Filter

Ishigaki

Japan

26 Jul 21

31 May 22

12 Jul 22

Regrind Mill

Glencore

Germany

23 Sep 21

29 Jun 22

03 Aug 22

LNG Storage Tanks

AMG Cryogenics

China

15 Jun 21

28 Apr 22

05 Jul 22

Table 1 - Key equipment order and delivery schedule from overseas suppliers.

Page 2

For personal use only

Figure 3 - Crusher wall formwork in the foreground and the mill concrete foundations in the

background.

Figure 4 - Fine ore bin (FOB) concrete vault on the left with the design model of the FOB

shown on the right.

Page 3

For personal use only

Figure 5 - Flotation area concrete footings.

Figure 6 - Flocculant mixing plant fabrication.

Page 4

For personal use only

Figure 7 - Positioning of raise drill rig on the first underground ventilation rise (4.5m

diameter).

Figure 8 - Mining vehicle and equipment workshop.

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galena Mining Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
