Galena Mining : Abra Construction 46% Complete

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 February 2022 ASX: G1A

ABRA CONSTRUCTION 46% COMPLETE

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") has reached 46% complete on 31 January 2022. Construction milestones achieved during the month include the completion of the processing plant earthworks and the installation of the raise bore rig for the commencement of the first primary ventilation shaft.

Managing Director, Tony James commented, "It's a credit to the staff and contractors working at Abra during January for the work they have achieved considering the average maximum temperature for the month was over 40o C making work conditions extremely challenging. The completion of the processing plant earthworks (pads) is significant as it allows GR Engineering Services full access to the work areas for ongoing construction work associated with the processing plant. The overall construction progress at Abra has now reached 46% complete. The site will enter a new stage of construction with the commencement of the power station construction in February.

Underground development has reached 689m since commencement against a plan of 565m."