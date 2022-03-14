Galena Mining : Abra Construction 52% Complete

Update on Abra Project progress

Overall project progress remains on track in the key areas of mining and processing. In bulk earthworks the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) work stopped whilst a technical review is being completed on how best to utilise the underground waste available to build the TSF walls. The construction work will be completed in the cooler months of the year well prior to plant commissioning. The remaining non-processing infrastructure which is not production critical is being finalised prior to the completion of that work. This includes some buildings and the new drill-core processing and storage facility.

Abra Project Construction Progress At 28 February 2022 (Percentage Spent By Category) Remaining % Actual % Planned Project Capex Accommodation Camp - $14.7M 100% $0.1M 100% Bulk Earthworks - $15.0M 80% $3.0M 92% Process Plant EPC - $81.9M 48% $42.9M 58% Non-Process Infrastructure - $6.0M 62% $2.3M 85% Mining Pre-Production - $48.2M 39% $29.4M 34% Other Pre-Production - $12.3M1 57% 62% $5.3M Owner's Costs & Contingencies - $53.3M2 46% 53% $29.0M Total Project Capex - $231.4M3 52% $112.0M 58% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100%

Notes: (1) Includes water supply & recovery, vehicles & mobile equipment, initial fills & spare parts, shire road maintenance, paste fill plant acquisition and construction indirect costs. (2) Includes employee & contractor, flights, accommodation, fuel, site management and general & administration costs as well as additional owner's contingencies on the remaining project capex. (3) Total project capex includes expenditure from the commencement of the project in July 2019 through to planned practical completion of the process plant in January 2023. As at 28 February 2022, the total remaining project capex was $112.0M.

Figure 2 - Shows the progress of the various Abra construction packages.

Abra has been advised of five new delivery times for the overseas equipment deliveries. The new delivery times are not expected to alter the plant construction program with work programs being modified to accommodate the changes. During January the manufacturer of the Mill equipment reported that one of the girth gear halves was damaged during the tooth cutting machining process. To ensure the girth gear is made correctly with no inherent defects the supplier decided to re-cast a new gear and start over. The original three shipments for the mill equipment were then changed to include a 4th shipment for the new girth gear and pinion. Shipments 1 (sole plates), 2 (lube system), and 3 (shell, gearbox, and motor) are all proceeding as originally planned. The girth gear and pinion are now scheduled to arrive on

