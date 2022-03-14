Galena Mining : Abra Construction 52% Complete

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") has reached 52% complete on 28 February 2022. Construction milestones achieved during the month include the raise drilling of the first 4.5-meter diameter primary ventilation shaft (80m) and the commencement of the civil works associated with the LNG/Solar power station.
Managing Director, Tony James commented, "It's a great milestone to go past the 50% mark for the overall construction progress at Abra. Steady progress has been made in the processing plant construction with a total of 766m3 of concrete poured project to date.
Underground development has reached 880m since commencement against a plan of 815m. By the end of February, the decline has reached 1,422mRL which is 128m below the surface and 109m above the orebody. The successful drilling of the first 4.5m primary ventilation shaft also represents a critical reduction in mining risk as the mine will be able to establish the first leg of the ventilation following installation of the primary ventilation fan that was acquired in 2019."
Figure 1 - Long section showing the completed mine development location by 28th
February.
Overall project progress remains on track in the key areas of mining and processing. In bulk earthworks the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) work stopped whilst a technical review is being completed on how best to utilise the underground waste available to build the TSF walls. The construction work will be completed in the cooler months of the year well prior to plant commissioning. The remaining non-processing infrastructure which is not production critical is being finalised prior to the completion of that work. This includes some buildings and the new drill-core processing and storage facility.
Abra Project Construction Progress At 28 February 2022 (Percentage Spent By Category)
Remaining
% Actual
% Planned
Project
Capex
Accommodation Camp - $14.7M
100%
$0.1M
100%
Bulk Earthworks - $15.0M
80%
$3.0M
92%
Process Plant EPC - $81.9M
48%
$42.9M
58%
Non-Process Infrastructure - $6.0M
62%
$2.3M
85%
Mining Pre-Production - $48.2M
39%
$29.4M
34%
Other Pre-Production - $12.3M1
57%
62%
$5.3M
Owner's Costs & Contingencies - $53.3M2
46%
53%
$29.0M
Total Project Capex - $231.4M3
52%
$112.0M
58%
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
Notes: (1) Includes water supply & recovery, vehicles & mobile equipment, initial fills & spare parts, shire road maintenance, paste fill plant acquisition and construction indirect costs. (2) Includes employee & contractor, flights, accommodation, fuel, site management and general & administration costs as well as additional owner's contingencies on the remaining project capex. (3) Total project capex includes expenditure from the commencement of the project in July 2019 through to planned practical completion of the process plant in January 2023. As at 28 February 2022, the total remaining project capex was $112.0M.
Figure 2 - Shows the progress of the various Abra construction packages.
Abra has been advised of five new delivery times for the overseas equipment deliveries. The new delivery times are not expected to alter the plant construction program with work programs being modified to accommodate the changes. During January the manufacturer of the Mill equipment reported that one of the girth gear halves was damaged during the tooth cutting machining process. To ensure the girth gear is made correctly with no inherent defects the supplier decided to re-cast a new gear and start over. The original three shipments for the mill equipment were then changed to include a 4th shipment for the new girth gear and pinion. Shipments 1 (sole plates), 2 (lube system), and 3 (shell, gearbox, and motor) are all proceeding as originally planned. The girth gear and pinion are now scheduled to arrive on
the 7th of July completing the mill shipments. None of these changes are expected to cause any delays in the processing plant building schedule.
Description
Manufacturer
Source
Order
Completion
Forecast On
Country
Date
Date
Site Date
Jaw Crushers
Metso Outotec
China
19 Aug 21
10 Jan 22
17 Mar 221
Cone Crushers
Metso Outotec
Finland
19 Aug 21
16 Mar 22
27 Apr 22
Flotation Cells
Metso Outotec
China
18 Aug 21
01 Jul 22
12 Aug 22
Thickener
Metso Outotec
China
18 Aug 21
31 Mar 22
12 May 222
Slurry Analyser
Metso Outotec
Finland
18 Aug 21
10 Jan 22
30 Apr 223
Grinding Mill
CITIC HIC
China
23 Jul 21
30 Jun 22
07 Jul 224
Filter
Ishigaki
Japan
26 Jul 21
28 Apr 22
09 Jun 225
Regrind Mill
Glencore
Germany
23 Sep 21
29 Jun 22
03 Aug 22
LNG Storage Tanks
AMG Cryogenics
China
15 Jun 21
28 Apr 22
05 Jul 22
Table Notes - (1) Jaw crusher originally scheduled to arrive on site on 21st February has landed in Perth on weekend of 12th March. (2) Thickener originally scheduled to arrive on site on 27th April has been delayed waiting for electrical components and is now scheduled to arrive on site on 12th May. (3) Slurry analyser is in shipping and now due in Perth in early April. (4) Girth gear issue at the factory has forced the shipping schedule for the mill equipment to have 4 shipments now instead of 3 shipments. The new 4th shipment containing the girth gear and pinion is now scheduled to arrive on 7th July. (5) Filter is progressing ahead of schedule and is now expected on the 9th of June ahead of the originally planned 12th July.
Table 1 - Key equipment order and delivery schedule from overseas suppliers.
Figure 3 - February progress on crusher concrete and 2nd lift formwork in the foreground
and the mill concrete formwork in the background.
Figure 4 - Crusher chutes and bins on site ready for installation.
Figure 5 - Concentrate shed foundations.
Figure 6 - Mill area foundations.
Figure 7 - ROM bin fabrication in Perth.
Figure 8 - 1st of 3, LNG tank shipping from Shanghai.
