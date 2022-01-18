Galena Mining : Abra Construction to 39% Complete

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 January 2022 ASX: G1A

ABRA CONSTRUCTION TO 39% COMPLETE

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") has reached 39% complete on 31 December 2021. Construction milestones achieved during the month include,

Completion and commissioning of mines new airstrip (figure 1 below)

Manufacture completion of primary jaw crusher (figure 2 below)

Managing Director, Tony James commented, "The completion and commissioning of the new Abra airstrip is a really significant milestone for the project. Being able to use larger planes for our FIFO work cycles during the remaining construction phase of the project makes a significant improvement to the project's logistics and accessibility. The overall construction progress at Abra has now reached 39% complete, with the focus remaining on the other key site construction activities.

Underground development has reached 440m from the portal against a plan of 364m."

Figure 1 - Completed new Abra airstrip commissioned in early January and now fully

operational.