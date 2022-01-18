Galena Mining : Abra Construction to 39% Complete

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") has reached 39% complete on 31 December 2021. Construction milestones achieved during the month include,
Completion and commissioning of mines new airstrip (figure 1 below)
Manufacture completion of primary jaw crusher (figure 2 below)
Managing Director, Tony James commented, "The completion and commissioning of the new Abra airstrip is a really significant milestone for the project. Being able to use larger planes for our FIFO work cycles during the remaining construction phase of the project makes a significant improvement to the project's logistics and accessibility. The overall construction progress at Abra has now reached 39% complete, with the focus remaining on the other key site construction activities.
Underground development has reached 440m from the portal against a plan of 364m."
Figure 1 - Completed new Abra airstrip commissioned in early January and now fully
operational.
GALENA MINING LTD.
CORPORATE OFFICE: GF, 1 CENTRO AVE, SUBIACO WA 6008 (TEL 08 6166 3750)
Abra Construction Progress At 31 December 2021 (Percentage Spent By Category)
Remaining
% Actual
% Planned
Project
Capex
Accommodation Camp - $14.7M
100%
$0.1M
100%
Bulk Earthworks - $15.0M
69%
$4.6M
77%
Process Plant EPC - $81.9M
26%
$60.4M
26%
Non-Process Infrastructure - $6.0M
54%
$2.8M
56%
Mining Pre-Production - $48.2M
29%
$34.3M
26%
Other Pre-Production - $12.3M1
52%
$5.9M
55%
Owner's Costs & Contingencies - $53.3M2
39%
$32.4M
44%
Total Project Capex - $231.4M3
39%
$140.5M
40%
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
Notes: (1) Includes water supply & recovery, vehicles & mobile equipment, initial fills & spare parts, shire road maintenance, paste fill plant acquisition and construction indirect costs. (2) Includes employee & contractor, flights, accommodation, fuel, site management and general & administration costs as well as additional owner's contingencies on the remaining project capex. (3) Total project capex includes expenditure from the commencement of the project in July 2019 through to planned practical completion of the process plant in January 2023. As at 31 December 2021 the total remaining project capex was $140.5M.
Figure 3 - Shows the progress of the various Abra construction packages.
Page 2
For personal use only
Description
Manufacturer
Source
Order
Completion
Forecast
Country
Date
Date
On Site
Date
Jaw Crushers
Metso Outotec
China
19 Aug 21
10 Jan 22
21 Feb 22
Cone Crushers
Metso Outotec
Finland
19 Aug 21
16 Mar 22
27 Apr 22
Flotation Cells
Metso Outotec
China
18 Aug 21
01 Jul 22
12 Aug 22
Thickener
Metso Outotec
China
18 Aug 21
16 Mar 22
27 Apr 22
Slurry Analyser
Metso Outotec
Finland
18 Aug 21
10 Jan 22
21 Feb 22
Grinding Mill
CITIC HIC
China
23 Jul 21
04 Apr 22
30 May 22
Filter
Ishigaki
Japan
26 Jul 21
31 May 22
12 Jul 22
Regrind Mill
Glencore
Germany
23 Sep 21
29 Jun 22
03 Aug 22
LNG Storage
AMG
China
15 Jun 21
28 Apr 22
05 Jul 22
Tanks
Cryogenics
Table 1 - Key equipment order and delivery schedule from overseas suppliers.
Figure 4 - Construction offices, mine administration, and mining contractor buildings in place. Completed plant site earthworks in the foreground and civil construction occurring in the background on site power station earthworks.
Page 3
For personal use only
Figure 5 - Underground decline has progressed 440m project to date against a plan of
364m.
Figure 6 - Concentrate thickener fabrication.
Page 4
For personal use only
Figure 7 - Processing plant site works showing crusher, screening, and ore storage
foundations.
The Board of Directors of Galena authorised this announcement for release to the market.
For further information contact:
Galena Mining Limited
Anthony (Tony) James
Managing Director
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Galena Mining Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:51:09 UTC.