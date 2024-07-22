Galena Mining Limited is a base and precious metals company exploring the Edmund Sedimentary Basin in Western Australia. The Company is focused on the development works at the Abra Base Metals Mine together with early-stage exploration works at Abra and other mineral prospects within its portfolio. The Company owns 60% of the Abra Base Metals Mine located in the Edmund Sedimentary basin, in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. The mine is located approximately 170 kilometers (km)southwest of Newman and 220 km north of Meekatharra. The Companyâs segments include Abra Mine, Exploration and Other Activities. The Exploration segment undertakes exploration and evaluation activities in Western Australia. The Company owns 100% of the Jillawarra Project, which covers approximately 76 km of strike extension directly to the west of Abra. The Jillawarra Project contains several large-scale analogous exploration targets, including the Woodlands Complex, Quartzite Well and Copper Chert areas.

Sector Diversified Mining