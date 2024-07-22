Galena Mining Limited advised that Craig Barnes has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and its subsidiaries to pursue other opportunities. Craig has been with the Company since August 2019 and the Board would like to thank him for the valuable contribution he has made to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.
