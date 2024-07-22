GALENA MINING LTD. provided an update on its corporate activities and operations at its 60%-owned Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. JUNE QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Record quarterly lead-silver concentrate production of 26,664t in the June quarter, up 54% on the previous quarter. 17,137t of lead-silver concentrate shipped in June 2024 and a further 10,768t shipped shortly after quarter-end, on 16 July 2024.

Ore milled of 333,833t, up 38% on the previous quarter, at a record quarterly 5.6% lead grade. Ore mined of 280,974t at 5.7% lead grade and record quarterly underground development of 2,503m in the June quarter. In the June quarter, the Abra mine achieved record quarterly lead-silver concentrate production of 26,664t continuing the trend of mine ramp up improvement after the weather disruptions in the previous quarter.

Abra's eleventh lead-silver concentrate shipment of a record 10,794t, departed from Geraldton Port on 11 June 2024 followed shortly afterwards by a twelfth lead-silver concentrate shipment of 6,343t on 21 June 2024. Due to mine access road closures and issues noted previously, these shipments were the first concentrate shipments since 7 March. At quarter-end, the Abra mine had 16,849t of lead-silver concentrate stockpiled at site and at Geraldton Port and Abra's thirteenth lead-silver concentrate shipment of 10,768t departed from Geraldton Port on 16 July 2024.

Abra's next concentrate shipment is scheduled for early August. Lead grade continued to improve in the June quarter, with total ore milled of 333,833t at 5.6% lead grade and total ore mined of 280,974t at 5.7% lead grade (including stope ore of 173,985t at 6.4% lead grade). The mine achieved record quarterly underground development of 2,503m in the June quarter.