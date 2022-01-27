Galena Mining : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 28 January 2022 ASX: G1A

ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

HIGHLIGHTS:

Abra Project 39% complete at end of December Quarter

Underground mining commenced in early-October, with 440m of underground development achieved by Quarter-end

early-October, with 440m of underground development achieved by Quarter-end EPC contractor (GR Engineering Services) commenced on-site processing plant construction in early-November

on-site processing plant construction in early-November New 1.8km Abra aerodrome construction was completed in the December quarter and operational from early January 2022

Mr Neville Gardiner appointed to the board

Cash balance at Quarter-end A$59.5M

Quarter-end A$59.5M Exploration at satellite Jillawarra project conducted during the quarter

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 (the "Quarter"), primarily focused on construction of its 60%- owned Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

ABRA BASE METALS MINE (60%)

Abra comprises a granted Mining Lease, M52/0776 and surrounding Exploration Licence E52/1455, together with several co-located General Purpose and Miscellaneous Leases. The Project is 100% owned by Abra Mining Pty Limited ("AMPL"), which in turn is 60% owned by Galena, with the remainder owned by Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. ("Toho") of Japan.

Abra is fully permitted and under construction. First production of its high-value,high-grade lead- silver concentrate is currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 calendar-year.