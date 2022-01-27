Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Galena Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   AU000000G1A1

GALENA MINING LIMITED

(G1A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/27 12:10:12 am
0.205 AUD   +2.50%
05:36pGALENA MINING : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
PU
01/19Galena Mining's Abra Project Under Construction Is 39% Complete
MT
01/18GALENA MINING : Abra Construction to 39% Complete
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galena Mining : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

01/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

28 January 2022

ASX: G1A

ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Abra Project 39% complete at end of December Quarter
  • Underground mining commenced in early-October, with 440m of underground development achieved by Quarter-end
  • EPC contractor (GR Engineering Services) commenced on-site processing plant construction in early-November
  • New 1.8km Abra aerodrome construction was completed in the December quarter and operational from early January 2022
  • Mr Neville Gardiner appointed to the board
  • Cash balance at Quarter-end A$59.5M
  • Exploration at satellite Jillawarra project conducted during the quarter

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 (the "Quarter"), primarily focused on construction of its 60%- owned Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

ABRA BASE METALS MINE (60%)

Abra comprises a granted Mining Lease, M52/0776 and surrounding Exploration Licence E52/1455, together with several co-located General Purpose and Miscellaneous Leases. The Project is 100% owned by Abra Mining Pty Limited ("AMPL"), which in turn is 60% owned by Galena, with the remainder owned by Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. ("Toho") of Japan.

Abra is fully permitted and under construction. First production of its high-value,high-grade lead- silver concentrate is currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 calendar-year.

GALENA MINING LTD.

CORPORATE OFFICE: LEVEL 2, 1100 HAY STREET, WEST PERTH WA 6005 (TEL 08 6183 3200)

WEBSITE: www.galenamining.com.au/ TWITTER: @GalenaMiningASX

For personal use only

Project construction / development

During the Quarter Abra Project construction works continued, substantially increasing the construction works as the Quarter progressed.

Abra Base Metals Mine construction / development progress to completion1

Progress within the Quarter

Total cumulative progress as at Quarter-end

18%

39%

Notes: 1. Based on completed proportion of total forecast project development capital expenditure.

Abra Construction Progress At 31 December 2021 (Percentage Spent By Category)

Remaining

% Actual

% Planned

Project

Capex

Accommodation Camp - $14.7M

100%

$0.1M

100%

Bulk Earthworks - $15.0M

69%

$4.6M

77%

Process Plant EPC - $81.9M

26%

$60.4M

26%

Non-Process Infrastructure - $6.0M

54%

$2.8M

56%

Mining Pre-Production - $48.2M

29%

$34.3M

26%

Other Pre-Production - $12.3M1

52%

$5.9M

55%

Owner's Costs & Contingencies - $53.3M 2

39%

$32.4M

44%

Total Project Capex - $231.4M 3

39%

$140.5M

40%

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

Notes: (1) Includes water supply & recovery, vehicles & mobile equipment, initial fills & spare parts, shire road maintenance, paste fill plant acquisition and construction indirect costs. (2) Includes employee & contractor, flights, accommodation, fuel, site management and general & administration costs as well as additional owner's contingencies on the remaining project capex. (3) Total project capex includes expenditure from the commencement of the project in July 2019 through to planned practical completion of the process plant in January 2023. As at 31 December 2021 the total remaining project capex was $140.5M.

Figure 1. Progress of various Abra construction packages as at Quarter-end.

Abra construction works conducted during the Quarter were comprised of site civil and earthworks, underground development, processing plant construction and ongoing front-end engineering design and procurement, including:

Page 2

For personal use only

  • Underground mining - On 5 October 2021 the mining contractor for Abra, Byrnecut Australia Pty. Ltd. ("Byrnecut") commenced operations associated with the development of the underground mine. During the Quarter, underground development progressed ahead of schedule and successfully passed through the upper weathered and transitional rock zones into fresh rock. As at Quarter-end, underground development had reached 440 metres (i.e., approximately 29% complete for the pre-production phase of the project).
  • Processing plant and associated infrastructure works - On 5 November 2021, the Company announced that GR Engineering Services Ltd. ("GRES"), the engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") contractor for Abra's processing plant had commenced on-site construction works with the installation of footings and concrete works ongoing as at Quarter- end. By 31 December 2021, the EPC contract was approximately 38% complete (based on earned value). Final design and drafting is 78% complete and procurement activities, which continued to be advanced ahead of schedule as much as possible, were approximately 54% complete. Actual on-site construction was approximately 7% complete and is expected to accelerate rapidly in the first few months of 2022.
  • Aerodrome and flight services - Construction was completed of Abra's new 1.8-kilometre aerodrome on 12 December 2021, which will provide significantly improved site access and logistical capacity for the life of the Project, with the ability to land and handle small jets and turboprop aircraft with capacity more than 70 seats. AMPL entered an air charter services contract with Cobham Aviation Services Australia Pty Ltd ("Cobham") and commenced regular air services between Perth and Abra utilising Cobham's modern 76-seat Q400 aircraft and Perth terminal facilities.

Figures 2-7 (below) show various photos of the Abra Project progress taken during the Quarter.

Figure 2. Aerial view of Abra (above the boxcut looking north towards the ROM pad and processing plant site in the middle ground, with the 280-unit accommodation village in the background).

Page 3

For personal use only

Figure 3. Processing plant civil and concrete construction in December 2021.

Figure 4. Processing plant (crusher concrete foundations).

Figure 5. Processing plant (flotation area foundations).

Page 4

For personal use only

Figure 6. Processing Plant equipment fabrication (ball mill shell welding).

Figure 7. Processing Plant equipment fabrication (concentrate thickener).

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galena Mining Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALENA MINING LIMITED
05:36pGALENA MINING : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
PU
01/19Galena Mining's Abra Project Under Construction Is 39% Complete
MT
01/18GALENA MINING : Abra Construction to 39% Complete
PU
01/18Galena Mining Limited Announces Construction Progress At Its Abra Base Metals Mine
CI
2021Galena Mining's Construction of Abra Project in Western Australia More than 30% Complet..
MT
2021GALENA MINING : Abra Construction over 30% Complete
PU
2021Galena Mining's EPC Contractor GR Engineering Mobilizes to Western Australia's Abra Min..
MT
2021Galena Mining Ltd. Announces That the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Contra..
CI
2021Galena Mining Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Galena Mining Limited Commences Underground Mining At Abra Base Metals Project
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,52 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net income 2021 -3,55 M -2,50 M -2,50 M
Net cash 2021 63,0 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 68,8 M 68,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 159x
EV / Sales 2021 94,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GALENA MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galena Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALENA MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Paul James Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Craig Clinton Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Adrian Paul Byass Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander Alan Molyneux Executive Director
Stewart Howe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALENA MINING LIMITED-14.58%68
BHP GROUP8.51%163 587
RIO TINTO PLC11.08%120 057
GLENCORE PLC6.44%70 602
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.15%56 058
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.58%33 120