  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Galenfeha, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GLFH   US3633771023

GALENFEHA, INC.

(GLFH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:42 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.0720 USD   +6.59%
10:53aGALENFEHA : Disclosure Statement for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
PU
10:53aGALENFEHA : Quarter End Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
PU
2021Galenfeha Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Guidance for Year End 2021
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Galenfeha : Disclosure Statement for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

06/10/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

GALENFEHA, INC.

(Exact name of Company as specified in its charter)

(As Amended)

1421 Oglethorpe Rd.

West Palm Beach, Florida 33405

561-440-5660

SIC Code 6719

Quarterly Report for Period Ended March 31,

2022 and Year Ended December 31, 2021

(as Amended June 10, 2022)

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 83,825,679

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 83,825,679

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 90,325,679

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No: X

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: X

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: X No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: (i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or (iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the Issuer.

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
    Current name: Galenfeha, Inc. - Inception March 14, 2013 to Present
    The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

State: Nevada Status: Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

NONE

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On November 20, 2021 the then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Tyszkow purchased 100% of the outstanding stock of our subsidiaries Nexgen Environmental Services, Inc. and Eminent Auto Group, Inc. Concurrent with the purchase Mr. Tyszkow resigned from the Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The board appointed Darrell L. Peterson as Chief Executive Officer in addition to his current duties as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Tyszkow purchased the companies for $350,000 and the assumption of all debts of the operating entities. The purchase price consisted of the return of shares previously issued and held by the original owners of the acquired companies. The returned shares totaled 6,500,000.

The board of directors determined that further borrowing of funds from the then Chief Executive Officer, would lead to a significant dilution of the shareholders as funding commitments and personal guarantees necessary to fund the companies sold far exceeded the original commitment of the former Chief Executive Officer and could not be obtained by the Company in a timely manner without significant cost to obtain that capital.

The Company retains its' position in our flagship project, EZ Shop Quotes.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1421 Oglethorpe Road

West Palm Beach, Florida 33405

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office

and principal place of business are the same address: x

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

[REMAINING PAGE LEFT INTENTIONALLY BLANK]

2) Security Information Trading symbol: GLFH

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock

CUSIP: 363377102

Par or stated value: No Par Value

Total shares authorized:

150,000,000 as of date: March 31, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

83,825,679 as of date: March 31, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float: 61,859,482 as of date: March 31, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record: 152 as of date: March 31, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): NONE

Trading symbol: n/a

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: n/a

CUSIP: n/a

Par or stated value: n/a

Total shares authorized: as of date: n/a

Total shares outstanding: as of date: n/a

Transfer Agent Name:

Transfer Online, Inc.

Phone: 503-227-2950

Email: info@transferonline.com

Address: 512 SE Salmon Street

Portland, OR 97214

Website: www.transferonline.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes: No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: :

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most

Recent Fiscal

Year End:

Date 12/31/2019

Opening Balance

Common:

72,300,000

Preferred A:

7,300,000

Preferred B:

27,347,563

Individual/

Reason for

Entity Shares

share

were issued to

Transaction

Value of

issuance (e.g.

(entities must

type (e.g. new

Number of

shares

for cash or

Restricted or

Exemption or

have individual

Date of

issuance,

Shares

Class of

issued ($/per

Were the

debt

Unrestricted

Registration

Transaction

cancellation,

Issued (or

Securities

share) at

shares

with voting /

conversion)

as of this

Type.

investment

shares

cancelled)

issuance

issued at a

-OR-

filing.

control

discount to

Nature of

disclosed).

market price

Services

at the time of

provided

issuance?

3/11/2020

Cancellation

(800,000)

Common

$

0.0100

No

Trey Moore

Pvt. Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

3/11/2020

Issuance

700,000

Common

$

0.0100

No

KTNR, Inc. (1)

Pvt Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

3/11/2020

Issuance

100,000

Common

$

0.0100

No

Trey Moore

Pvt Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

3/11/2020

Cancellation

(700,000)

Common

$

0.0100

No

KTNR, Inc. (1)

Pvt Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

3/11/2020

Issuance

700,000

Preferred B

$

0.0100

No

KTNR, Inc. (1)

Pvt Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

12/30/2020

Cancellation

(18,750,000)

Preferred A

$

0.0100

No

KTNR, Inc. (1)

Pvt Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

Issuance

Preferred A

No

Ryan Tisko

Pvt Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

12/30/2020

17,300,000

$

0.0100

LLC (2)

12/30/2020

Issuance

1,450,000

Preferred A

$

0.0100

No

KTNR, Inc. (1)

Pvt Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

12/30/2020

Cancellation

(12,700,000)

Preferred B

$

0.0100

No

KTNR, Inc. (1)

Pvt Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

Issuance

Preferred B

No

Ryan Tisko

Pvt Trans

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

12/30/2020

12,700,000

$

0.0100

LLC (2)

Issuance

Common

No

Ryan Tisko

Emp

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

1/29/2021

1,500,000

$

0.0100

LLC (2)

Agreement

Issuance

Common

No

Darrell

Emp

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

1/29/2021

1,500,000

$

0.0100

L.Peterson

Agreement

2/9/2021

Issuance

1,250,000

Common

$

0.0100

No

Ryan Daniello

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

Issuance

Common

No

Ryan Tisko

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

2/9/2021

1,250,000

$

0.0100

LLC (2)

6/15/2021

Issuance

1,000,000

Common

$

0.0100

No

Wyatt Poff

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

6/15/2021

Issuance

1,000,000

Common

$

0.0100

No

Robert Poff

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

Issuance

Common

No

Ryan Tisko

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

6/15/2021

500,000

$

0.0100

LLC (2)

Issuance

Preferred C

No

Ryan Tisko

Agreement

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

8/12/2021

1

$

0.0100

LLC (2)

Cancellation

Common

No

Ryan Tisko

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

11/25/2021

(500,000)

$

0.0500

LLC (2)

11/25/2021

Cancellation

(1,250,000)

Common

$

0.0500

No

Ryan Daniello

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

Cancellation

Common

No

Ryan Tisko

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

11/25/2021

(1,250,000)

$

0.0500

LLC (2)

11/25/2021

Cancellation

(1,000,000)

Common

$

0.0500

No

Wyatt Poff

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

11/25/2021

Cancellation

(1,000,000)

Common

$

0.0500

No

Robert Poff

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

Cancellation

Common

No

Ryan Tisko

Acquisition

Restricted

4(a)2Exemption

11/25/2021

(1,500,000)

$

0.0500

LLC (2)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galenfeha Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
