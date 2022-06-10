Galenfeha : Quarter End Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2022

Galenfeha was incorporated on March 14, 2013 in thestateofNevada. Our cotporate office is located at 1421 Oglethorple Drive West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 and our telephone number is 561-440-5660. Our website is www.galcnfeha .com

to operate as a consulting and holding company operating in areas in which the Registrant intends to concentrate through

The Registrant's cutTent strategic business plan calls for it three diverse areas through subsidiaries. The three divel'Se subs id ia ries a re:

Software Services Real Estate Services and Consulting

Through traditionalacquisition of developmentstageand seasoned operatingcompanies, the Company's Boardof Directors will concentrateon positive business opportunitiesin the relaled industries statedabove.

A condensed version of our 2022 Statement ofWork is as follows:

Explore investments both private andpublic

Develop new technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles Fonnulate applications for new technologies recently developed Commercialize new technology and products

Since our inception on March 14, 2013, through December 31, 2021, we have not been profitable on a consistant basis.

In December 2020, new management and directors were appointed to the Company. Ryan Tyszkow and Danell L. Peterson were added to the Board of Directors and became officers of the Company.

In January 2021, he Company executed employment contracts with Mr. Tyszkow and Mr. Peterson amounting to $150,000 per person annually payable with common stock. The Company issued 1,500,000 shares each, to Mr. Tyszkow and Mr. Peterson in 2021 as payment for the employment of their services for fiscal year 2021.

On November 24, 2021 the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Ryan Tyszkow the then Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. The transaction resulted in the Company selling the subsidiaries acquired during 2021 to Mr. Tyszkow resulting in a total elimination of debt to him or his personal companies, a return of the shares received for the employment contract and a retum of all shares issued for the transactions.

There is a substantial risk that we may never generate enough revenues to become profitable, and might have to discontinue operations, resulting in the loss of your entire investment.

ITEM 2 -DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTIES