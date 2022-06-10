Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Galenfeha, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLFH   US3633771023

GALENFEHA, INC.

(GLFH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:42 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.0720 USD   +6.59%
GALENFEHA : Disclosure Statement for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
PU
GALENFEHA : Quarter End Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
PU
Galenfeha Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Guidance for Year End 2021
AQ
Galenfeha : Quarter End Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2022

06/10/2022 | 10:53am EDT
GALENFEHA, INC.

Quarter Ending

March 31, 2022 and

Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

Quarterly Report

(As Amended June 10, 2022)

Address

1421 Oglethorpe Road

West Palm Beach, Florida 33405

Telephone 561-440-5660

CIK

0001574676

Symbol

GLFH

SIC Code

6719- Offices of Holding Companies

Industry

Software Developmnent

Sector

Technology

Year

12/31

5

USE OF PRONOUNS AND OTHER WORDS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

Galenfeha was incorporated on March 14, 2013 in thestateofNevada. Our cotporate office is located at 1421 Oglethorple Drive West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 and our telephone number is 561-440-5660. Our website is www.galcnfeha .com

Current Strategic Business Plan

The Registrant's cutTent strategic business plan calls for it three diverse areas through subsidiaries. The three divel'Se subs id ia ries a re:

to operate as a consulting and holding company operating in areas in which the Registrant intends to concentrate through

  1. Software Services
  2. Real Estate Services and Consulting

Through traditionalacquisition of developmentstageand seasoned operatingcompanies, the Company's Boardof Directors will concentrateon positive business opportunitiesin the relaled industries statedabove.

A condensed version of our 2022 Statement ofWork is as follows:

  1. Explore investments both private andpublic
  1. Develop new technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles
  2. Fonnulate applications for new technologies recently developed
  3. Commercialize new technology and products

Since our inception on March 14, 2013, through December 31, 2021, we have not been profitable on a consistant basis.

In December 2020, new management and directors were appointed to the Company. Ryan Tyszkow and Danell L. Peterson were added to the Board of Directors and became officers of the Company.

In January 2021, he Company executed employment contracts with Mr. Tyszkow and Mr. Peterson amounting to $150,000 per person annually payable with common stock. The Company issued 1,500,000 shares each, to Mr. Tyszkow and Mr. Peterson in 2021 as payment for the employment of their services for fiscal year 2021.

On November 24, 2021 the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Ryan Tyszkow the then Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. The transaction resulted in the Company selling the subsidiaries acquired during 2021 to Mr. Tyszkow resulting in a total elimination of debt to him or his personal companies, a return of the shares received for the employment contract and a retum of all shares issued for the transactions.

There is a substantial risk that we may never generate enough revenues to become profitable, and might have to discontinue operations, resulting in the loss of your entire investment.

ITEM 2 -DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTIES

We do not own any real prope1ty.

As of Janua1y I, 2022 the Company changed headqua11ers to:

1421 Ogletho1ve Road

West Palm Beach,Florida 33405

To date the Company's CEO and Director has provided the facilities at no cost to the shareholders, however, there are no assurances that the cun-ent anangement will continue.

ITEM 3 - LEGAL PROCEEDlt"IGS

We are not engaged in any legal or administrative proceeding and believe none are threatened against us.

Dividends

Equity Compensation Plans

No shares were issued under this former agreement in Fiscal Year 2021.

Recent Sales of Unregistered Securities

The Company made no private sales of common stock in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

ITEM 5 - MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

During 2019 the Company paid off all outstanding obligations to the then Chief as of quarter ending March 31, 2022 and

outstanding obli

ga

tions and notes except

to the

CEO/Director.

In 2020 the Company paid a 11

Executive Officer. The Company has not borrowed nor has been under any obligation to a 3 n1 party

year ended December 31, 2021.

A condensed version ofour 2022 Statement ofVork is as follows:

  1. Explore investments both private and public
  2. Develop new technologies for product development, engineering, and manufacturers
  3. Formulate applications for new products recently developed
  4. Commercialize new technology and products

Results of Activities

For the Fiscal Yearn Ending March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Results ofOperations

Revenues

Our revenues were $0 for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Cost of Revenues

Our cost of revenue was $-0-for the year ended March 31, 2022. The cost of revenues were administrative functions in 2021 and most of the se1vices were provided by the previous CEO, Ryan Tyszkow.

  • THE BALANCE OF THIS PAGE HAS BEEN INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Galenfeha Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
