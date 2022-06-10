Galenfeha : Quarter End Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
06/10/2022 | 10:53am EDT
GALENFEHA, INC.
Quarter Ending
March 31, 2022 and
Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
Quarterly Report
(As Amended June 10, 2022)
Address
1421 Oglethorpe Road
West Palm Beach, Florida 33405
Telephone 561-440-5660
CIK
0001574676
Symbol
GLFH
SIC Code
6719- Offices of Holding Companies
Industry
Software Developmnent
Sector
Technology
Year
12/31
5
USE OF PRONOUNS AND OTHER WORDS
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
Galenfeha was incorporated on March 14, 2013 in thestateofNevada. Our cotporate office is located at 1421 Oglethorple Drive West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 and our telephone number is 561-440-5660. Our website is www.galcnfeha .com
Current Strategic Business Plan
The Registrant's cutTent strategic business plan calls for it three diverse areas through subsidiaries. The three divel'Se subs id ia ries a re:
to operate as a consulting and holding company operating in areas in which the Registrant intends to concentrate through
Software Services
Real Estate Services and Consulting
Through traditionalacquisition of developmentstageand seasoned operatingcompanies, the Company's Boardof Directors will concentrateon positive business opportunitiesin the relaled industries statedabove.
A condensed version of our 2022 Statement ofWork is as follows:
Explore investments both private andpublic
Develop new technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles
Fonnulate applications for new technologies recently developed
Commercialize new technology and products
Since our inception on March 14, 2013, through December 31, 2021, we have not been profitable on a consistant basis.
In December 2020, new management and directors were appointed to the Company. Ryan Tyszkow and Danell L. Peterson were added to the Board of Directors and became officers of the Company.
In January 2021, he Company executed employment contracts with Mr. Tyszkow and Mr. Peterson amounting to $150,000 per person annually payable with common stock. The Company issued 1,500,000 shares each, to Mr. Tyszkow and Mr. Peterson in 2021 as payment for the employment of their services for fiscal year 2021.
On November 24, 2021 the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Ryan Tyszkow the then Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. The transaction resulted in the Company selling the subsidiaries acquired during 2021 to Mr. Tyszkow resulting in a total elimination of debt to him or his personal companies, a return of the shares received for the employment contract and a retum of all shares issued for the transactions.
There is a substantial risk that we may never generate enough revenues to become profitable, and might have to discontinue operations, resulting in the loss of your entire investment.
ITEM 2 -DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTIES
We do not own any real prope1ty.
As of Janua1y I, 2022 the Company changed headqua11ers to:
1421 Ogletho1ve Road
West Palm Beach,Florida 33405
To date the Company's CEO and Director has provided the facilities at no cost to the shareholders, however, there are no assurances that the cun-ent anangement will continue.
ITEM 3 - LEGAL PROCEEDlt"IGS
We are not engaged in any legal or administrative proceeding and believe none are threatened against us.
Dividends
Equity Compensation Plans
No shares were issued under this former agreement in Fiscal Year 2021.
Recent Sales of Unregistered Securities
The Company made no private sales of common stock in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
ITEM 5 - MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

as of quarter ending March 31, 2022





In 2020 the Company paid all
outstanding obligations to a 3rd party
year ended December 31, 2021.
A condensed version ofour 2022 Statement ofVork is as follows:
Explore investments both private and public
Develop new technologies for product development, engineering, and manufacturers
Formulate applications for new products recently developed
Commercialize new technology and products
Results of Activities
For the Fiscal Yearn Ending March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Results ofOperations
Revenues
Our revenues were $0 for the year ended March 31, 2022.
Cost of Revenues
Our cost of revenue was $-0-for the year ended March 31, 2022. The cost of revenues were administrative functions in 2021 and most of the se1vices were provided by the previous CEO, Ryan Tyszkow.
