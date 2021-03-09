9 March 2020, Marc Werner, CEO: A difficult year managed with success & important course-setting for the future (2.96 MB)

Log in
9 March 2020, Marc Werner, CEO: A difficult year managed with success & important course-setting for the future

03/09/2021
Welcome!

Media and analysts' conference 9 March 2021

Galleniicca-- Health and wellbeing are at the heart of what we do.

Agenda Galenica 2020

A difficult year managed with success & important course-setting for the future Marc Werner, CEO

Annual financial statements 2020

Felix Burkhard, CFO

The pharmacy - first point of contact for healthcare advice Virginie Pache Jeschka, Chief Pharmacies Officer

Q&A

All

A difficult year managed with success & important course-setting for the future

Marc Werner, CEO

Media and analysts' conference, 9 March 2021

Galenica - Health and wellbeing are at the heart of what we do.

Higher volumes at Galenica

1) Figures Copyright © 2021 IQVIA - Switzerland year-end data 2020

Market declines also affected our business

1) Figures Copyright © 2021 IQVIA - Switzerland year-end data 2020

Yet we still successfully further developed the operational business!

Definition of strategic programmes

Strategic programmes

IMPLEMENT STRATEGY IN A FOCUSED, TARGETED AND SWIFT MANNER.

Strategic programmes Targets

Omni-Channel

Care

ProfessionalsEfficiency

Transformation

Employees fit for the future Competent, agile teams

Since 1 January 2021

Management structure of Galenica Group

1) Joint venture with Coop

Status: January 2021

Management team

Executive Committee

Marc Werner CEO

Felix Burkhard CFO

Extended Executive Committee

Lukas Ackermann Chief IT & Digital Services Officer

Marianne Ellenberger Head of Human Resources

Virginie Pache Jeschka

Chief Pharmacies Officer

Christina Hertig Head of Corporate Communications

Daniele Madonna Chief Healthcare Officer

Jürg Pauli

Chief Transformation Officer

Thomas Szuran Chief Products & Marketing Officer

Barbara Wälchli General Counsel & Secretary of the Board of Directors

Andreas Koch Head of Wholesale & Logistics

Strategic programmes FOCUS 2021

Omni-Channel

Care

ProfessionalsEfficiency

Transformation

Implementation of new organisation

Our customer promise

We support people at every stage of life on their journey towards health and wellbeing.

With personal and expert advice and a unique range of products and services.

Anytime and anywhere in Switzerland.

Values

WE BUILD

WE SHOW

TOGEHTER,

WE ACT AS

WE PARTICIPATE

TRUST

RESPECT

WE ARE STRONGER

ENTREPRENEURS

WITH PASSION

Customer promise

We support people at every stage of life on their journey towards health and wellbeing. With personal and expert advice and a unique range of products and services. Anytime and anywhere in Switzerland.

Strategic programmes

If we correctly and consistently implement vision and customer promise, the fruits of our labour will drive the success of Galenica.

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
