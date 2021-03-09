9 March 2020, Marc Werner, CEO: A difficult year managed with success & important course-setting for the future (2.96 MB)

Welcome!

Media and analysts' conference 9 March 2021

A difficult year managed with success & important course-setting for the future Marc Werner, CEO

Annual financial statements 2020

Felix Burkhard, CFO

The pharmacy - first point of contact for healthcare advice Virginie Pache Jeschka, Chief Pharmacies Officer

Higher volumes at Galenica

Market declines also affected our business

Yet we still successfully further developed the operational business!

Definition of strategic programmes

Strategic programmes

IMPLEMENT STRATEGY IN A FOCUSED, TARGETED AND SWIFT MANNER.

Strategic programmes Targets

Omni-Channel

Care

ProfessionalsEfficiency

Transformation

− Employees fit for the future − Competent, agile teams

Since 1 January 2021

Management structure of Galenica Group

1) Joint venture with Coop

Management team

Executive Committee

Marc Werner CEO

Felix Burkhard CFO

Extended Executive Committee

Lukas Ackermann Chief IT & Digital Services Officer

Marianne Ellenberger Head of Human Resources

Virginie Pache Jeschka

Chief Pharmacies Officer

Christina Hertig Head of Corporate Communications

Daniele Madonna Chief Healthcare Officer

Jürg Pauli

Chief Transformation Officer

Thomas Szuran Chief Products & Marketing Officer

Barbara Wälchli General Counsel & Secretary of the Board of Directors

Andreas Koch Head of Wholesale & Logistics

Strategic programmes FOCUS 2021

Omni-Channel

Care

ProfessionalsEfficiency

Transformation

− Implementation of new organisation

Our customer promise

We support people at every stage of life on their journey towards health and wellbeing.

With personal and expert advice and a unique range of products and services.

Anytime and anywhere in Switzerland.

Values

WE BUILD WE SHOW TOGEHTER, WE ACT AS WE PARTICIPATE TRUST RESPECT WE ARE STRONGER ENTREPRENEURS WITH PASSION

Customer promise

