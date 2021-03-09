9 March 2020, Marc Werner, CEO: A difficult year managed with success & important course-setting for the future (2.96 MB)

Welcome!
Media and analysts' conference 9 March 2021
Galleniicca-- Health and wellbeing are at the heart of what we do.
Agenda Galenica 2020
A difficult year managed with success & important course-setting for the future Marc Werner, CEO
Annual financial statements 2020
Felix Burkhard, CFO
The pharmacy - first point of contact for healthcare advice Virginie Pache Jeschka, Chief Pharmacies Officer
Q&A
All
A difficult year managed with success & important course-setting for the future
Marc Werner, CEO
Media and analysts' conference, 9 March 2021
Higher volumes at Galenica
Market declines also affected our business
Yet we still successfully further developed the operational business!
Definition of strategic programmes
IMPLEMENT STRATEGY IN A FOCUSED, TARGETED AND SWIFT MANNER.
Strategic programmes Targets
Omni-Channel
Care
ProfessionalsEfficiency
Transformation
− Employees fit for the future − Competent, agile teams
Management structure of Galenica Group
1) Joint venture with Coop
Management team
Executive Committee
Extended Executive Committee
Lukas Ackermann Chief IT & Digital Services Officer
Marianne Ellenberger Head of Human Resources
Chief Pharmacies Officer
Christina Hertig Head of Corporate Communications
Daniele Madonna Chief Healthcare Officer
Chief Transformation Officer
Thomas Szuran Chief Products & Marketing Officer
Barbara Wälchli General Counsel & Secretary of the Board of Directors
Andreas Koch Head of Wholesale & Logistics
Strategic programmes FOCUS 2021
Omni-Channel
Care
ProfessionalsEfficiency
Transformation
− Implementation of new organisation
Our customer promise
We support people at every stage of life on their journey towards health and wellbeing.
With personal and expert advice and a unique range of products and services.
Anytime and anywhere in Switzerland.
Values
Customer promise
If we correctly and consistently implement vision and customer promise, the fruits of our labour will drive the success of Galenica.