Galenica : A new visual identity as a symbol of the Galenica network

Galenica adapted its organisational and management structure in 2021 to implement its strategy quickly and effectively in a rapidly changing environment. As a result, cooperation within the Group has taken on a new dynamic. The interdisciplinary teams are consistently focused on customers and have launched and implemented initiatives to further develop and expand the Group's various business areas. At the same time, the network has been strengthened and expanded with targeted acquisitions.

Maximising customer experience and added value and leveraging synergies

The Galenica Group already stands for a network of strong and leading corporate product and service brands. This multi-brand strategy will continue to be pursued consistently in future. Galenica will also make even better use of synergies through joint services and offers from its network to maximise the customer experience and customer added value. For example, as part of the implementation of the omni-channel strategy, a central online platform is to be created that gives customers access to all offers, products and services with just one login. In costumer bonus programmes, joint offers will allow customers of the various pharmacy formats to benefit even more from the strength of the Galenica network.



A fully integrated, networked healthcare provider with a new visual identity