Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Galenica AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALE   CH0360674466

GALENICA AG

(GALE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-01 am EDT
68.60 CHF   -0.44%
12:45aGALENICA : A new visual identity as a symbol of the Galenica network
PU
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Galenica AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Galenica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galenica : A new visual identity as a symbol of the Galenica network

09/02/2022 | 12:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Galenica adapted its organisational and management structure in 2021 to implement its strategy quickly and effectively in a rapidly changing environment. As a result, cooperation within the Group has taken on a new dynamic. The interdisciplinary teams are consistently focused on customers and have launched and implemented initiatives to further develop and expand the Group's various business areas. At the same time, the network has been strengthened and expanded with targeted acquisitions.

Maximising customer experience and added value and leveraging synergies

The Galenica Group already stands for a network of strong and leading corporate product and service brands. This multi-brand strategy will continue to be pursued consistently in future.

Galenica will also make even better use of synergies through joint services and offers from its network to maximise the customer experience and customer added value. For example, as part of the implementation of the omni-channel strategy, a central online platform is to be created that gives customers access to all offers, products and services with just one login. In costumer bonus programmes, joint offers will allow customers of the various pharmacy formats to benefit even more from the strength of the Galenica network.

A fully integrated, networked healthcare provider with a new visual identity

The name Galenica will continue to be used for Galenica Ltd. only. However, the new Galenica Corporate Identity will in future also represent the Galenica network and be used as a uniform basis for marketing joint services.

The new visual identity in addition supports an independent, differentiated market presence for the logistics and IT companies Galexis, Alloga and HCI Solutions, which form the historic core of the Group. The multi-brand strategy is thus being put into practice even more consistently.

The rebranding of Galenica symbolises the next major stage in the Group's journey of transformation. It will be introduced and joint offers from the Galenica network implemented in stages from the first quarter of 2023 onwards.

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 04:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALENICA AG
12:45aGALENICA : A new visual identity as a symbol of the Galenica network
PU
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Galenica AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Galenica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/09GALENICA : Conference Call Presentation HY 2022
PU
08/09GALENICA : Investor Presentation (Version August 2022)
PU
08/09Galenica Boosts FY22 Sales Guidance After H1 Earnings Grow
MT
08/09GALENICA : Half year - full version
PU
08/09GALENICA : half-year results 2022
PU
08/09GALENICA : Half year - management report
PU
07/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PepsiCo, Amazon, Gap, Apple, Twitter...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALENICA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 990 M 4 052 M 4 052 M
Net income 2022 163 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2022 468 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 3 405 M 3 458 M 3 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 517
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart GALENICA AG
Duration : Period :
Galenica AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALENICA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 68,60 CHF
Average target price 68,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Werner Chief Executive Officer
Felix Fritz Burkhard Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner Chairman
Lukas Ackermann Chief IT & Digital Services Officer
Michel Burnier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALENICA AG0.51%3 458
MCKESSON CORPORATION46.37%52 749
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-32.40%30 301
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.38.51%19 272
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-11.93%8 305
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.3.07%6 950