Galenica : Amavita expands its airport testing services

Amavita expands its airport testing services
Thursday, 26 November 2020
The situation with coronavirus is requiring more and more testing capacity and possibilities. With the support of Flughafen Zürich AG, Amavita pharmacies are now offering rapid coronavirus tests at the airport. Therefore it is now possible to be tested also at the airport after making an appointment by phone.
The rapid coronavirus tests are carried out by specialist pharmacy staff in the former ID Office on Level 1 of Check-in 2 at Zurich Airport.
This service comprises the rapid antigen test ('rapid coronavirus test'). This is done by means of a nasal swab, which is then analysed on site. It should therefore not be confused with the PCR test, which is validated by a laboratory.
The rapid tests are only carried out with a prior appointment made by phone (058 878 25 60) to avoid larger crowds of people. For the time being, tests will be offered between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm. The cost of CHF 57.50 will be borne by the government for patients with symptoms or suspected cases. Test results take 15 minutes. Patients are notified of the results personally or by telephone. Further information can be found on the Amavita website.
PCR tests still available
It was already possible to have a PCR test or an lgG antibody test at Zurich Airport. A negative result from a PCR test is still required for certain destinations. This service will continue to be offered in the Airport Medical Center. Further information can be found at: https://www.airportmedicalcenter.ch/angebot.html.
