Galenica : Amavita expands its airport testing services

The rapid coronavirus tests are carried out by specialist pharmacy staff in the former ID Office on Level 1 of Check-in 2 at Zurich Airport.

This service comprises the rapid antigen test ('rapid coronavirus test'). This is done by means of a nasal swab, which is then analysed on site. It should therefore not be confused with the PCR test, which is validated by a laboratory.

The rapid tests are only carried out with a prior appointment made by phone (058 878 25 60) to avoid larger crowds of people. For the time being, tests will be offered between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm. The cost of CHF 57.50 will be borne by the government for patients with symptoms or suspected cases. Test results take 15 minutes. Patients are notified of the results personally or by telephone. Further information can be found on the Amavita website.

