Galenica AG, previously Galenica Sante Ltd, is a Switzerland-based healthcare services and products provider. The Company's business i divided into three business sectors: Retail, Products & Brands, and Services. The Company manages a locally established pharmacies network in Switzerland. It develops and distributes its own product portfolio, as well as cooperates with a range of business partners, such as Pierre Fabre, Ales Groupe and Vitor Consumer Health for marketing and distribution of such brands as Perskindol, Triofan, A-Derma, Lierac, Phyto, Anti-Brumm and Algifor. Galenica Sante's Services business sector is responsible for management of such logistics sector companies as Galexis, Unione Farmaceutica Distribuzione, Alloga and Medifilm.

