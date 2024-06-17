Change in management at Pharmapool
Monday, 17 June 2024

Daniel Bühler became the new head of the Pharmapool Ltd. Business Unit on 1 June 2024. From 1 August 2024, he will also take over as Head of Project and Integration Management at Galexis. 

Daniel Bühler has held various specialist and management positions within the Galenica Group since 2015, most recently as Head of Projects & Services in the Pharmacies segment. Prior to joining the Galenica Group, he held a number of management positions at SBB. 

At Pharmapool, Daniel Bühler took over the reins from Reinhold Sturny, who decided to take up a new challenge outside the Galenica network.

Portrait Daniel Bühler

Pharmapool, headquartered in Widnau, supplies medical practices with medicines, medical consumables, laboratory products and furnishings.

Further information is available at pharmapool.ch. 

