Galenica : Galexis opens its modernised logistics site in French-speaking Switzerland

Galexis is the leading Swiss pharmaceutical wholesaler. After the distribution centre in Niederbipp (BE), the modernised logistics site in Lausanne-Ecublens is the second-largest location and the hub for the supply of medications in French-speaking Switzerland. Galexis has operated the distribution centre in Lausanne-Ecublens since the early 1970s. With the modernisation, Galexis is not only investing in the safety and supply of medicines to the population of French-speaking Switzerland, but is also clearly demonstrating its commitment to the location in French-speaking Switzerland.

State-of-the-art technology increases efficiency

The roof of the storage area was raised by 2.8 metres, bringing the hall's interior volume to a capacity of 10,000 m3. A new automated order picking system was installed inside the distribution centre. This increases the degree of automation from under 30% to around 70%, while throughput increases to 30%. Up to 100,000 packs can be shipped every day in the modernised distribution centre.

Investments in sustainable energy concepts