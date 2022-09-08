Galenica : Galexis opens its modernised logistics site in French-speaking Switzerland
Galexis opens its modernised logistics site in French-speaking Switzerland
Thursday, 8 September 2022
After around 40 months of construction, Galexis opens the modernised distribution centre in Lausanne-Ecublens.
Galexis is the leading Swiss pharmaceutical wholesaler. After the distribution centre in Niederbipp (BE), the modernised logistics site in Lausanne-Ecublens is the second-largest location and the hub for the supply of medications in French-speaking Switzerland. Galexis has operated the distribution centre in Lausanne-Ecublens since the early 1970s. With the modernisation, Galexis is not only investing in the safety and supply of medicines to the population of French-speaking Switzerland, but is also clearly demonstrating its commitment to the location in French-speaking Switzerland.
State-of-the-art technology increases efficiency
The roof of the storage area was raised by 2.8 metres, bringing the hall's interior volume to a capacity of 10,000 m3. A new automated order picking system was installed inside the distribution centre. This increases the degree of automation from under 30% to around 70%, while throughput increases to 30%.
Up to 100,000 packs can be shipped every day in the modernised distribution centre.
Investments in sustainable energy concepts
In the course of the modernisation, a completely new building envelope was created that is state-of-the-art in terms of energy efficiency. In addition, a 300 m2 photovoltaic system was installed on the roof of the building, which will contribute a significant proportion of the building's energy requirements. The photovoltaic system has an output of 50 kWp and saves 16.5 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to planting around 600 trees.
This makes the Lausanne-Ecublens site the first to be modernised in line with the latest energy concepts of the Galenica Group. The location makes a major contribution to achieving the sustainability goals of the entire Group.
Galenica invested around CHF 34 million in the modernisation of the distribution centre in Lausanne-Ecublens, as well as a further CHF 5 million in project planning, temporary measures and demolition.
