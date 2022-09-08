Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Galenica AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALE   CH0360674466

GALENICA AG

(GALE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-07 am EDT
68.40 CHF   -0.87%
02:20aGALENICA : Galexis opens its modernised logistics site in French-speaking Switzerland
PU
09/02GALENICA : A new visual identity as a symbol of the Galenica network
PU
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Galenica AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galenica : Galexis opens its modernised logistics site in French-speaking Switzerland

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Galexis opens its modernised logistics site in French-speaking Switzerland

Thursday, 8 September 2022

After around 40 months of construction, Galexis opens the modernised distribution centre in Lausanne-Ecublens.

Galexis is the leading Swiss pharmaceutical wholesaler. After the distribution centre in Niederbipp (BE), the modernised logistics site in Lausanne-Ecublens is the second-largest location and the hub for the supply of medications in French-speaking Switzerland. Galexis has operated the distribution centre in Lausanne-Ecublens since the early 1970s. With the modernisation, Galexis is not only investing in the safety and supply of medicines to the population of French-speaking Switzerland, but is also clearly demonstrating its commitment to the location in French-speaking Switzerland.

State-of-the-art technology increases efficiency

The roof of the storage area was raised by 2.8 metres, bringing the hall's interior volume to a capacity of 10,000 m3. A new automated order picking system was installed inside the distribution centre. This increases the degree of automation from under 30% to around 70%, while throughput increases to 30%.

Up to 100,000 packs can be shipped every day in the modernised distribution centre.

Investments in sustainable energy concepts

In the course of the modernisation, a completely new building envelope was created that is state-of-the-art in terms of energy efficiency. In addition, a 300 m2 photovoltaic system was installed on the roof of the building, which will contribute a significant proportion of the building's energy requirements. The photovoltaic system has an output of 50 kWp and saves 16.5 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to planting around 600 trees.
This makes the Lausanne-Ecublens site the first to be modernised in line with the latest energy concepts of the Galenica Group. The location makes a major contribution to achieving the sustainability goals of the entire Group.

Galenica invested around CHF 34 million in the modernisation of the distribution centre in Lausanne-Ecublens, as well as a further CHF 5 million in project planning, temporary measures and demolition.

Contact
Überschrift

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALENICA AG
02:20aGALENICA : Galexis opens its modernised logistics site in French-speaking Switzerland
PU
09/02GALENICA : A new visual identity as a symbol of the Galenica network
PU
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Galenica AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Galenica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/09GALENICA : Conference Call Presentation HY 2022
PU
08/09GALENICA : Investor Presentation (Version August 2022)
PU
08/09Galenica Boosts FY22 Sales Guidance After H1 Earnings Grow
MT
08/09GALENICA : Half year - full version
PU
08/09GALENICA : half-year results 2022
PU
08/09GALENICA : Half year - management report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALENICA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 990 M 4 068 M 4 068 M
Net income 2022 163 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2022 400 M 408 M 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 3 395 M 3 461 M 3 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 5 517
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart GALENICA AG
Duration : Period :
Galenica AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALENICA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 68,40 CHF
Average target price 68,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Werner Chief Executive Officer
Felix Fritz Burkhard Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner Chairman
Lukas Ackermann Chief IT & Digital Services Officer
Michel Burnier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALENICA AG-0.22%3 461
MCKESSON CORPORATION47.63%51 858
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-30.83%30 526
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.37.83%18 942
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-12.03%8 302
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.-2.00%6 607