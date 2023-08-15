  1. Markets
  2. Stock Suisse
  3. Galenica AG
  4. News
  5. Galenica : H1 23
Security GALE

GALENICA AG

Equities GALE CH0360674466

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11:30:26 2023-08-14 am EDT Intraday chart for Galenica AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
67.90 CHF +1.12% -1.38% -10.13%
08:02am GALENICA : H1 23: Broad-based top-line momentum, underlying EBIT trends unchanged Alphavalue
Aug. 08 Global markets live: Abrdn, Beyond Meat, Novavax, Under Armour, Lucid... ZB

GALENICA : H1 23: Broad-based top-line momentum, underlying EBIT trends unchanged

Today at 02:02 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

GALENICA : H1 23: Broad-based top-line momentum, underlying EBIT trends unchanged Alphavalue
Global markets live: Abrdn, Beyond Meat, Novavax, Under Armour, Lucid... ZB
Transcript : Galenica AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2023 CI
Galenica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Galenica Records Gain in H1 Profit, Sales MT
Redcare Pharmacy raises revenue and margin forecast DP
Galenica to Buy 16% Stake in E-health Provider AD Swiss MT
Galenica AG acquired AD Swiss Net AG. CI
Shop Apotheke Europe Receives Regulatory Nod for Galenica JV MT
Strong start to the year for Shop Apotheke - Board of Management confirms targets DP
Galenica AG, Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Transcript : Galenica AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2023 CI
GALENICA : Light FY 22 earnings and a soft FY 23 outlook disappoint investors Alphavalue
Galenica Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Net Profit MT
Galenica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Innovation 6 AG announced that it has received CHF 1.3 million in funding from Sanitas Krankenversicherung AG, Galenica AG and other investors CI
GALENICA : Galenica ends FY22 on a high.... Alphavalue
Global markets live: BHP, Linde, Apple, Lufthansa... ZB
Galenica AG acquired Bahnhof Apotheke Langnau Ltd. from Manfred and Barbara Fankhauser for CHF 48 million. CI
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Galenica MT
Galenica Sells Medical Products Unit Careproduct MT
Bruno sauter acquired Careproduct AG on Galenica AG. CI
Galenica Unit Launches Modernized Distribution Hub In Switzerland MT
GALENICA : Solid H1; upside risk to FY 22 outlook Alphavalue

Chart Galenica AG

Chart Galenica AG
More charts

Company Profile

Galenica AG, previously Galenica Sante Ltd, is a Switzerland-based healthcare services and products provider. The Company's business i divided into three business sectors: Retail, Products & Brands, and Services. The Company manages a locally established pharmacies network in Switzerland. It develops and distributes its own product portfolio, as well as cooperates with a range of business partners, such as Pierre Fabre, Ales Groupe and Vitor Consumer Health for marketing and distribution of such brands as Perskindol, Triofan, A-Derma, Lierac, Phyto, Anti-Brumm and Algifor. Galenica Sante's Services business sector is responsible for management of such logistics sector companies as Galexis, Unione Farmaceutica Distribuzione, Alloga and Medifilm.
Sector
Drug Retailers
Calendar
2023-10-23 - Investor Day
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Galenica AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
67.90CHF
Average target price
73.00CHF
Spread / Average Target
+7.51%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Drug Retailers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
GALENICA AG
Chart Analysis Galenica AG
-10.13% 3 853 M $
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd.
-10.85% 3 982 M $
CLICKS GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis Clicks Group Limited
+4.81% 3 566 M $
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis DaShenLin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
-11.48% 4 581 M $
CORPORATIVO FRAGUA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Chart Analysis Corporativo Fragua, S.A.B. de C.V.
+32.24% 2 625 M $
NAHDI MEDICAL COMPANY
Chart Analysis Nahdi Medical Company
-3.23% 5 246 M $
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd.
-15.00% 5 393 M $
REDCARE PHARMACY NV
Chart Analysis Redcare Pharmacy NV
+157.31% 2 255 M $
AL-DAWAA MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANY
Chart Analysis Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company
+32.55% 2 189 M $
YIXINTANG PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Yixintang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
-20.25% 2 062 M $
Other Drug Retailers
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer