Galenica : Half year - full version

We can look back on a successful first half of 2022. With sales growth of 5.5%, we exceeded our forecast.

With the coronavirus measures being lifted, we are gradually returning to a new normal, which has also had a positive impact on the business performance of the Group as a whole. We were also able to invite our shareholders to a General Meeting in May for the first time in two years, giving us a chance to welcome them in person.

We have compiled an operational review of the first half of the year for you in the Management Report.

Management report

The outbreak of the war in Ukraine has shown us once again how quickly the sense of security we are used to can turn into uncertainty. Within the Galenica Group, we wasted no time in organising aid deliveries and, as long as circumstances permitted, transporting them directly to Ukraine with the help of our logistics partners. Our employees also donated CHF 116,000 to the Swiss charitable foundation «Swiss Solidarity». Galenica has doubled this amount, thus making at least one additional contribution towards helping the Ukrainian people. We would like to thank all employees of the Galenica Group for their solidarity and donations.