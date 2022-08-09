Galenica : Half year - management report

Galenica grows strongly in the first half 2022

The lifting of the coronavirus measures had a positive impact on the business performance of the Group as a whole in the first half of 2022. A normal seasonal flu epidemic and numerous illnesses caused by the coronavirus Omicron variant led to strong sales growth in OTC cold medication. In comparison, there were practically no colds or flu infections in the prior-year period due to the coronavirus-related social distancing and hygiene measures.

Pharmacy sales at high-frequency locations continued to recover and in June 2022 were only 12% lower than in the same period in 2019 pre-coronavirus.

In addition, the extremely positive growth momentum of the previous year was continued in the first half of 2022 by the specialty pharmacy Mediservice (+16.2%) and in the «Wholesale» sector (+3.8%). Acquisitions of pharmacies, new products and service companies contributed 1.1% to growth.

By way of comparison, the Swiss pharmaceutical market grew by 7.1% in the reporting period. Due to the flu and colds, the OTC market in particular showed strong growth at 14.1%. Thanks to the strong demand for OTC medicines, the volumes sold in the overall market increased disproportionately by 12.1% (IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Market Switzerland, first half of 2022).

The adjusted2 operating result (EBIT), i.e. excluding the effects of the IFRS 16 (Leases) and IAS 19 (Employee Benefits) accounting standards, fell by 1.4% to CHF 100.0 million. The adjusted2 return on sales (ROS) fell year-on-year from 5.5% to 5.1%. Reported EBIT improved by 4.4% to CHF 103.3 million.

The lower EBIT margin compared to the first half of 2021 is due in particular to the significantly lower margin contribution from extraordinary additional sales in connection with COVID-191 . Other factors also led to a dilution of the EBIT margin: on the one hand, strong sales gains were achieved in relatively low-margin business activities, whilst on the other hand, additional costs were incurred due to various initiatives to further digitalise the business, the acute shortage of skilled workers in pharmacies, and generally higher costs for transport, energy and operating materials.

Adjusted for the EBIT contributions from the extraordinary additional sales in connection with COVID-191 , strong growth of adjusted2 EBIT of 19.8% was achieved year-on-year.

Net profit amounted to CHF 83.1 million (+4.5%, first half of 2021: CHF 79.6 million). On a comparable basis, adjusted2 net profit amounted to CHF 81.3 million (-1.5%).