Pleasing sales growth in the first 4 months of 2024

Net sales (in million CHF)

+4.8%

1'198

1'256

+5.6%

981 1'036

+4.5%

04/2023

519

543

04/2024

Galenica Group

Products & Care

Logistics & IT

May 2024

2

Galenica Group

Sales growth in all business areas

Net sales (in million CHF)

2024

2023

change

Local Pharmacies

430

412

+4.3%

Pharmacies at Home

26

25

+2.1%

Retail (B2C)

456

438

+4.2%

Products & Brands

64

61

+5.2%

Services for Professionals

27

25

+11.7%

Professionals (B2B)

91

85

+7.1%

Products & Care

543

519

+4.5%

Wholesale

992

941

+5.4%

Logistics & IT Services

52

47

+11.6%

Logistics & IT

1'036

981

+5.6%

Corporate and eliminations

-323

-302

Galenica Group

1'256

1'198

+4.8%

May 2024

Retail B2C

Pleasing organic sales growth

Net sales (in million CHF)

Pharmacies at Home

+4.2%

Local Pharmacies

438

456

26

25

+2.1%

412

430

+4.3%

04/202304/2024

Portfolio of local pharmacies expanded by 5 locations: expansion impact1 of +1.0%

Strong growth of generics,

substitution rate further

increased from 75.2% end of 2023 to 80.5%

Impact of price cuts2 -1.5%

  1. The effect of net expansion is calculated only including point of sales without a full year period comparison (acquisitions, openings and closure of pharmacies)
  2. Mandatory price reductions of medications reimbursed by health insurers of the specialities list (SL/LS) released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), calculated

May 2024

based on volumes of previous period

4

Products & Brands

Market share gains and strong international growth

Net sales (in million CHF)

International

+5.2%

61

Swiss market

13

48

64 15

48

International:

+19.5%

Organic growth of +17.9%1

Swiss market:

Organic growth of -0.5%1

+1.3%

Growth of market sales CH2 +6.9%

Market share2 of Product & Brand 10.8%

04/2023

04/2024

  1. Expansion impact related to acquisition of Padma AG in Jan 2023, the effect of net expansion is calculated only including business activities without a full year period comparison (acquisitions and new license agreements)
  2. © IQVIA Switzerland - Consumer Health market April 2024 (without Covid-19self-tests)

May 2024

5

Services for professionals

Strong sales growth in elderly care segment

Net sales (in million CHF)

+11.7%

25

27

Strong growth with services for homecare organisations and nursing homes

04/202304/2024

May 2024

6

Wholesale

Further market share gains

Net sales (in million CHF)

Physicians

Pharmacies

+5.4%

Others

941

263

616

61

04/2023

992

288 +9.4%

644 +4.5%

59 -2.1%

04/2024

Market share gains both in physicians and pharmacies segments

Impact of price cuts1

-1.6%

  1. Mandatory price reductions of medications reimbursed by health insurers of the specialities list (SL/LS) released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), calculated

May 2024

based on volumes of previous period

7

Logistics & IT Services

Pleasing sales growth

Net sales (in million CHF)

+11.6%

52

Intercompany sales

47

Third party sales

Further growth with IT

27

+17.2%

services and pre-wholesale

23

distribution

23

25

+6.1%

04/202304/2024

May 2024

8

Swiss pharmaceutical market 04/2024

Allocation by value

(ex-factory price)

Hospitals

CHF 607.4 million (+2.2%) 5.4 million packs (-0.6%)

24.6%

Drugstores

42.7%

CHF 21.8 million (-0.0%)

0.9%

2.1 million packs (-3.4%)

27.0%

Physicians

CHF 668.1 million (+7.0%)

4.8%

15.2 million packs (+4.1%)

Source: IQVIA APO/SD/DRO/SPI Index, Swissmedic A, B, D

Medicines Swissmedic lists A, B, D, sold from suppliers and wholesalers to hospitals, physicians, pharmacies and drugstores © IQVIA Switzerland - Swiss pharmaceutical market April 2024

May 2024

Total market growth

CHF 2,472.8 million (+4.0%) 67.0 million packs (+0.7%)

Local Pharmacies

CHF 1,056.9 million (+3.7%) 43.7 million packs (+0.0%)

Mail-order Pharmacies

CHF 118.6 million (+0.4%) 0.6 million packs (-2.0%)

9

Swiss pharmaceutical market

Solid growth in four first months of 2024

in million CHF

690

670

650

630

610

590

570

550

530

510

490

470

450

Jan

Feb

Mrz

Apr

Mai

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Okt

Nov

Dez

2022

2023

2024

Source: APO/SD/DRO/SPI Index, Swissmedic A, B, D

Medicines Swissmedic lists A, B, D, sold from suppliers and wholesalers to hospitals, physicians, pharmacies and drugstores © IQVIA Switzerland - Swiss pharmaceutical market April 2024

May 2024

10

