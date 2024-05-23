Sales update April 2024 YTD
May 2024
Galenica Group
Pleasing sales growth in the first 4 months of 2024
Net sales (in million CHF)
+4.8%
1'198
1'256
+5.6%
981 1'036
+4.5%
04/2023
519
543
04/2024
Galenica Group
Products & Care
Logistics & IT
May 2024
2
Galenica Group
Sales growth in all business areas
Net sales (in million CHF)
2024
2023
change
Local Pharmacies
430
412
+4.3%
Pharmacies at Home
26
25
+2.1%
Retail (B2C)
456
438
+4.2%
Products & Brands
64
61
+5.2%
Services for Professionals
27
25
+11.7%
Professionals (B2B)
91
85
+7.1%
Products & Care
543
519
+4.5%
Wholesale
992
941
+5.4%
Logistics & IT Services
52
47
+11.6%
Logistics & IT
1'036
981
+5.6%
Corporate and eliminations
-323
-302
Galenica Group
1'256
1'198
+4.8%
May 2024
Retail B2C
Pleasing organic sales growth
Net sales (in million CHF)
Pharmacies at Home
+4.2%
Local Pharmacies
438
456
26
25
+2.1%
412
430
+4.3%
04/202304/2024
Portfolio of local pharmacies expanded by 5 locations: expansion impact1 of +1.0%
Strong growth of generics,
substitution rate further
increased from 75.2% end of 2023 to 80.5%
Impact of price cuts2 -1.5%
- The effect of net expansion is calculated only including point of sales without a full year period comparison (acquisitions, openings and closure of pharmacies)
- Mandatory price reductions of medications reimbursed by health insurers of the specialities list (SL/LS) released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), calculated
May 2024
based on volumes of previous period
4
Products & Brands
Market share gains and strong international growth
Net sales (in million CHF)
International
+5.2%
61
Swiss market
13
48
64 15
48
International:
+19.5%
− Organic growth of +17.9%1
Swiss market:
−
Organic growth of -0.5%1
+1.3%
−
Growth of market sales CH2 +6.9%
− Market share2 of Product & Brand 10.8%
04/2023
04/2024
- Expansion impact related to acquisition of Padma AG in Jan 2023, the effect of net expansion is calculated only including business activities without a full year period comparison (acquisitions and new license agreements)
- © IQVIA Switzerland - Consumer Health market April 2024 (without Covid-19self-tests)
May 2024
5
Services for professionals
Strong sales growth in elderly care segment
Net sales (in million CHF)
+11.7%
25
27
Strong growth with services for homecare organisations and nursing homes
04/202304/2024
May 2024
6
Wholesale
Further market share gains
Net sales (in million CHF)
Physicians
Pharmacies
+5.4%
Others
941
263
616
61
04/2023
992
288 +9.4%
644 +4.5%
59 -2.1%
04/2024
Market share gains both in physicians and pharmacies segments
Impact of price cuts1
-1.6%
- Mandatory price reductions of medications reimbursed by health insurers of the specialities list (SL/LS) released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), calculated
May 2024
based on volumes of previous period
7
Logistics & IT Services
Pleasing sales growth
Net sales (in million CHF)
+11.6%
52
Intercompany sales
47
Third party sales
Further growth with IT
27
+17.2%
services and pre-wholesale
23
distribution
23
25
+6.1%
04/202304/2024
May 2024
8
Swiss pharmaceutical market 04/2024
Allocation by value
(ex-factory price)
Hospitals
CHF 607.4 million (+2.2%) 5.4 million packs (-0.6%)
24.6%
Drugstores
42.7%
CHF 21.8 million (-0.0%)
0.9%
2.1 million packs (-3.4%)
27.0%
Physicians
CHF 668.1 million (+7.0%)
4.8%
15.2 million packs (+4.1%)
Source: IQVIA APO/SD/DRO/SPI Index, Swissmedic A, B, D
Medicines Swissmedic lists A, B, D, sold from suppliers and wholesalers to hospitals, physicians, pharmacies and drugstores © IQVIA Switzerland - Swiss pharmaceutical market April 2024
May 2024
Total market growth
CHF 2,472.8 million (+4.0%) 67.0 million packs (+0.7%)
Local Pharmacies
CHF 1,056.9 million (+3.7%) 43.7 million packs (+0.0%)
Mail-order Pharmacies
CHF 118.6 million (+0.4%) 0.6 million packs (-2.0%)
9
Swiss pharmaceutical market
Solid growth in four first months of 2024
in million CHF
690
670
650
630
610
590
570
550
530
510
490
470
450
Jan
Feb
Mrz
Apr
Mai
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dez
2022
2023
2024
Source: APO/SD/DRO/SPI Index, Swissmedic A, B, D
Medicines Swissmedic lists A, B, D, sold from suppliers and wholesalers to hospitals, physicians, pharmacies and drugstores © IQVIA Switzerland - Swiss pharmaceutical market April 2024
May 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Galenica AG published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 04:56:05 UTC.