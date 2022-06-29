Galenica : Verfora will take over the distribution of Boiron products in Switzerland from 1 October 2022

The Boiron range fits seamlessly into the existing complementary medicine portfolio of Verfora and its subsidiary Spagyros, and significantly strengthens its presence in the homeopathy segment. Boiron products generate sales of around CHF 9 million at retail prices in Switzerland 1) . It is planned that Boiron employees will be transferred to the Verfora organisation.

Both parties are certain that together they will be able to make even better use of each other's strengths, and that a partnership encompassing a wide range of products from a single source will also offer interesting added value for specialist retailers and patients alike.

Boiron will benefit from Verfora's broad and established market coverage, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland, while Verfora will gain access to an exciting product portfolio with an innova-tion pipeline and a wide range of training expertise in homeopathy.