    GALE   CH0360674466

GALENICA AG

(GALE)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-28 am EDT
71.30 CHF   +1.49%
GALENICA : Verfora will take over the distribution of Boiron products in Switzerland from 1 October 2022
PU
06/07Galenica AG acquired an unknown stake in Well Gesundheit AG.
CI
05/05AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Galenica
MT
Galenica : Verfora will take over the distribution of Boiron products in Switzerland from 1 October 2022

06/29/2022 | 12:47am EDT
The Boiron range fits seamlessly into the existing complementary medicine portfolio of Verfora and its subsidiary Spagyros, and significantly strengthens its presence in the homeopathy segment.
Boiron products generate sales of around CHF 9 million at retail prices in Switzerland1).
It is planned that Boiron employees will be transferred to the Verfora organisation.

Both parties are certain that together they will be able to make even better use of each other's strengths, and that a partnership encompassing a wide range of products from a single source will also offer interesting added value for specialist retailers and patients alike.
Boiron will benefit from Verfora's broad and established market coverage, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland, while Verfora will gain access to an exciting product portfolio with an innova-tion pipeline and a wide range of training expertise in homeopathy.

Another important reason for the cooperation is the recognition that Boiron and Verfora share the same values and are both interested in a long-term partnership.

1) IQVIA APO/DRO sell-out CHF MAT April 2022

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 848 M 4 020 M 4 020 M
Net income 2022 161 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2022 483 M 504 M 504 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 3 539 M 3 698 M 3 698 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 710
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 71,30 CHF
Average target price 69,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Werner Chief Executive Officer
Felix Fritz Burkhard Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner Chairman
Lukas Ackermann Chief IT & Digital Services Officer
Michel Burnier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALENICA AG2.48%3 698
MCKESSON CORPORATION29.36%46 168
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-20.15%35 976
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.5.75%14 834
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-7.95%9 118
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.9.32%7 697