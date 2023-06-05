Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Galenica AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALE   CH0360674466

GALENICA AG

(GALE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:03 2023-06-02 am EDT
71.85 CHF   +1.05%
12:57aGalenica : expands its digital health services for patients with chronic illnesses
PU
05/12Shop Apotheke Europe Receives Regulatory Nod for Galenica JV
MT
05/11Galenica : Green light for Switzerland's leading online pharmacy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galenica : expands its digital health services for patients with chronic illnesses

06/05/2023 | 12:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Date

5 June 2023

Contact

Investor Relations: Julian Fiessinger, Head of Investor Relations

Media Relations: Andreas Petrosino, Business Partner Corporate Communications

Subject

Galenica acquires stake in AD Swiss Ltd.

Galenica expands its digital health services for patients with chronic illnesses

Galenica continues to drive forward integrated and networked healthcare in Switzerland by

acquiring a 16% stake in AD Swiss Ltd., the e-health provider for FMH, Ärztekasse and HIN. With

"BENECURA public", AD Swiss is able to offer digitally supported treatment programmes for

people with chronic illnesses. Through this acquisition, Galenica is thus expanding its product

range and services for those with chronic illnesses, and strengthening its network to other

stakeholders in the healthcare sector.

In Switzerland, around 2.7 million people are living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, and

cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. In order to improve the medical care that chronically ill

patients receive, six established organisations, all ideally connected within the Swiss healthcare

system, have joined forces to form a network: Galenica, Ärztekasse, FMH, HIN, SWICA and Swiss

Medical Network. The mutual aim of the network partners is to provide optimal care for chronically ill

patients through a hybrid range of treatment options. "BENECURA public" and its app gives patients

and service providers access to first-rate support during treatment. The app provides users with a wide

range of digital services, such as the digital "SymptomCheck" tool, which was developed by doctors to

offer individual treatment recommendations, "PreventionCheck" for preventive check-ups, "Ready for

doctor" for independent preparation before doctor's visits, and a digital patient file, the "Health

Dossier", that can be shared directly with the attending physician on request. In the future, the

Galenica Group pharmacy formats will also be integrated into customer journeys, for example for

specific consultations and medication purchases on-site, online or with an e-prescription.

In this way, Galenica and its network partners are contributing to improving patients' quality of life,

making them active participants in their own care process and improving the options available to

service providers.

Partners join forces under the AD Swiss umbrella

"BENECURA public" is provided by the e-health provider AD Swiss. In addition to the existing

shareholders FMH, Ärztekasse and HIN, Galenica, AEVIS VICTORIA (main shareholder of Swiss

Medical Network) and SWICA will now also invest in the further development of AD Swiss' services

and take a seat on its Board of Directors. AD Swiss' chronic care services consist of medical devices

that are new to the Swiss healthcare system. The services are complementary to and compatible

with existing digital health projects such as platforms, ecosystems and the electronic patient record.

The trustees of AD Swiss consider cooperation with additional partners to be crucial for sustainable

progress within Swiss healthcare, as well as the long-term success of digital health services. This is

why "BENECURA public" is available to all stakeholders in the healthcare sector.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the shares.

Galenica Ltd.

Untermattweg 8 | P.O. Box | CH-3001 Bern

+41 58 852 81 11 | info@galenica.com | galenica.com

Galenica - Health and well-being are at the heart of what we do.

Date

5 June 2023

Page

2/2

Subject

Galenica acquires stake in AD Swiss Ltd.

Dates for the diary

8 August 2023: Publication of the Galenica Group Half-Year Report 2023

18 January 2024: Publication of Galenica Group sales 2023

12 March 2024: Publication of Galenica Group annual results 2023

10 April 2024: Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Andreas Petrosino

Julian Fiessinger

Business Partner Corporate Communications

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +41 58 852 85 17

Tel. +41 58 852 85 31

media@galenica.com

investors@galenica.com

Welcome to the Galenica network!

We firmly believe that there is an even more seamless, efficient and personalised way to meet customer needs in the Swiss healthcare sector. That's why we have joined forces to form Switzerland's largest healthcare network. The Galenica network brings together the strongest partners from the Swiss healthcare sector and offers fully integrated solutions for customers and patients, as well as for pharmacies, drugstores, medical practices, hospitals, nursing homes, home care providers, wholesalers, pharmaceutical companies, health insurance funds and other partners. Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information concerning Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.

About AD Swiss Ltd.

AD Swiss operates e-health services and enables doctors, nurses and therapists to exchange medical data securely. It is open to all healthcare professionals and primary system providers and serves as a basic e-health infrastructure. AD Swiss Net Ltd., the operating company of AD Swiss, is a company of the Ärztekasse Genossenschaft, the Swiss Medical Association FMH, the Galenica Group, Health Info Net AG (HIN), SWICA Gesundheitsorganisation and the Swiss Medical Network SA. https://www.ad-swiss.ch

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 04:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GALENICA AG
12:57aGalenica : expands its digital health services for patients with chronic illnesses
PU
05/12Shop Apotheke Europe Receives Regulatory Nod for Galenica JV
MT
05/11Galenica : Green light for Switzerland's leading online pharmacy
PU
05/03Galenica : 6th Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.
PU
05/02Strong start to the year for Shop Apotheke - Board of Management confirms targets
DP
04/19Galenica : successfully places a bond of over CHF 240 million
PU
03/30Galenica AG, Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
03/07Galenica : Light FY 22 earnings and a soft FY 23 outlook disappoint investors
Alphavalue
03/07Transcript : Galenica AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2023
CI
03/07Galenica Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Net Profit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALENICA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 956 M 4 361 M 4 361 M
Net income 2023 165 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2023 487 M 537 M 537 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 3 579 M 3 946 M 3 946 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 425
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart GALENICA AG
Duration : Period :
Galenica AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALENICA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 71,85 CHF
Average target price 73,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Werner Chief Executive Officer
Felix Fritz Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Markus Rudolf Neuhaus Independent Chairman
Lukas Ackermann Chief IT & Digital Services Officer
Andreas Stefan Walde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALENICA AG-4.90%3 946
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-16.52%26 911
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.18.03%7 774
NAHDI MEDICAL COMPANY3.35%5 948
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-22.82%5 021
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.46%4 538
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer