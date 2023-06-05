Galenica : expands its digital health services for patients with chronic illnesses

Galenica - Health and well-being are at the heart of what we do.
Date
5 June 2023
Page
2/2
Subject
Galenica acquires stake in AD Swiss Ltd.
Dates for the diary
8 August 2023: Publication of the Galenica Group Half-Year Report 2023
18 January 2024: Publication of Galenica Group sales 2023
12 March 2024: Publication of Galenica Group annual results 2023
10 April 2024: Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations:
Investor Relations:
Andreas Petrosino
Julian Fiessinger
Business Partner Corporate Communications
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
media@galenica.com
investors@galenica.com
Welcome to the Galenica network!
We firmly believe that there is an even more seamless, efficient and personalised way to meet customer needs in the Swiss healthcare sector. That's why we have joined forces to form Switzerland's largest healthcare network. The Galenica network brings together the strongest partners from the Swiss healthcare sector and offers fully integrated solutions for customers and patients, as well as for pharmacies, drugstores, medical practices, hospitals, nursing homes, home care providers, wholesalers, pharmaceutical companies, health insurance funds and other partners. Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information concerning Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.
About AD Swiss Ltd.
AD Swiss operates e-health services and enables doctors, nurses and therapists to exchange medical data securely. It is open to all healthcare professionals and primary system providers and serves as a basic e-health infrastructure. AD Swiss Net Ltd., the operating company of AD Swiss, is a company of the Ärztekasse Genossenschaft, the Swiss Medical Association FMH, the Galenica Group, Health Info Net AG (HIN), SWICA Gesundheitsorganisation and the Swiss Medical Network SA. https://www.ad-swiss.ch