Galenica : expands its digital health services for patients with chronic illnesses

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the shares.

why "BENECURA public" is available to all stakeholders in the healthcare sector.

progress within Swiss healthcare, as well as the long-term success of digital health services. This is

The trustees of AD Swiss consider cooperation with additional partners to be crucial for sustainable

that are new to the Swiss healthcare system. The services are complementary to and compatible

and take a seat on its Board of Directors. AD Swiss' chronic care services consist of medical devices

Medical Network) and SWICA will now also invest in the further development of AD Swiss' services

"BENECURA public" is provided by the e-health provider AD Swiss. In addition to the existing

making them active participants in their own care process and improving the options available to

In this way, Galenica and its network partners are contributing to improving patients' quality of life,

Galenica Group pharmacy formats will also be integrated into customer journeys, for example for

Dossier", that can be shared directly with the attending physician on request. In the future, the

range of digital services, such as the digital "SymptomCheck" tool, which was developed by doctors to

and service providers access to first-rate support during treatment. The app provides users with a wide

Medical Network. The mutual aim of the network partners is to provide optimal care for chronically ill

In Switzerland, around 2.7 million people are living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, and

range and services for those with chronic illnesses, and strengthening its network to other

people with chronic illnesses. Through this acquisition, Galenica is thus expanding its product

acquiring a 16% stake in AD Swiss Ltd., the e-health provider for FMH, Ärztekasse and HIN. With

Date 5 June 2023 Page 2/2 Subject Galenica acquires stake in AD Swiss Ltd.

About AD Swiss Ltd.

AD Swiss operates e-health services and enables doctors, nurses and therapists to exchange medical data securely. It is open to all healthcare professionals and primary system providers and serves as a basic e-health infrastructure. AD Swiss Net Ltd., the operating company of AD Swiss, is a company of the Ärztekasse Genossenschaft, the Swiss Medical Association FMH, the Galenica Group, Health Info Net AG (HIN), SWICA Gesundheitsorganisation and the Swiss Medical Network SA. https://www.ad-swiss.ch