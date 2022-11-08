Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Galenica AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALE   CH0360674466

GALENICA AG

(GALE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:06 2022-11-08 am EST
70.25 CHF   -0.14%
09:34aGalenica : invests in salary adjustments and attractiveness as an employer
PU
09/21Galenica Sells Medical Products Unit Careproduct
MT
09/21Bruno sauter acquired Careproduct AG on Galenica AG.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galenica : invests in salary adjustments and attractiveness as an employer

11/08/2022 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Galenica invests in salary adjustments and attractiveness as an employer

Tuesday, 8 November 2022

In 2023, Galenica will grant all its employees a fixed cost-of-living adjustment. It is investing over CHF 14 million, thus increasing the payroll for its employees by a total of 3.1 per cent. Additional measures are being implemented for pharmacy staff to increase its attractiveness as an employer.

All employees of the Galenica Group with a monthly salary of up to CHF 5,000 will receive a monthly salary increase of CHF 150. Employees with a monthly salary of over CHF 5,000 will receive CHF 100 per month (based on a 100% workload). By providing fixed and graduated cost-of-living adjustments, Galenica is sending a clear signal to its employees who are particularly affected by high inflation.

In addition, Galenica is reaffirming its intention to address the shortage of skilled workers in the healthcare industry with additional measures for pharmacy staff.

In pharmacies, entry-level salaries will be increased to CHF 4,100 to 4,500, depending on the region and canton. The recommendations of the cantonal pharmacists' associations will be used as a basis.
The benchmark salaries for employees with work experience will be increased on the basis of the new entry-level salaries.

Assuming a specific role by pharmacy specialists and thus taking on more responsibility - such as training apprentices - will in future be rewarded with position-related bonuses.

The attractiveness as an employer is further increased with flat-rate mobility allowances, allowances for acting as a stand-in and team bonuses.

Galenica is taking a further step towards covering the need for specialist staff in the future by providing a fixed cost-of-living adjustment for all employees as well as additional attractive measures for the pharmacy staff.

Other current news items
Contact

Galenica Ltd.

Media
Untermattweg 8
3027Bern

Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
Mobile +41 79 371 77 24
Fax +41 58 852 85 58

Send email

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALENICA AG
09:34aGalenica : invests in salary adjustments and attractiveness as an employer
PU
09/21Galenica Sells Medical Products Unit Careproduct
MT
09/21Bruno sauter acquired Careproduct AG on Galenica AG.
CI
09/08Galenica Unit Launches Modernized Distribution Hub In Switzerland
MT
09/08Galenica : Galexis opens its modernised logistics site in French-speaking Switzerland
PU
09/02Galenica : A new visual identity as a symbol of the Galenica network
PU
08/09Transcript : Galenica AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Galenica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/09Galenica : Conference Call Presentation HY 2022
PU
08/09Galenica : Investor Presentation (Version August 2022)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALENICA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 990 M 4 030 M 4 030 M
Net income 2022 163 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2022 400 M 404 M 404 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 3 492 M 3 527 M 3 527 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 517
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart GALENICA AG
Duration : Period :
Galenica AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALENICA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 70,35 CHF
Average target price 68,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target -2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Werner Chief Executive Officer
Felix Fritz Burkhard Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner Chairman
Lukas Ackermann Chief IT & Digital Services Officer
Michel Burnier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALENICA AG2.63%3 527
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-28.93%33 373
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.8.87%5 992
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.26.29%5 166
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.59%4 774
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.02%4 298