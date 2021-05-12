Galenica : 4th Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. will take place on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 in Bern.

As a preventive measure and based on Art. 27 of the Covid-19 Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (Covid-19) (Covid-19 Ordinance 3), the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. on 12 May 2021 without in-person attendance by shareholders, even if at the time the meeting is held there is no longer a prohibition on holding such events pursuant to Art. 6 of Ordinance on Measures during the Special Situation to combat the COVID-19 Epidemic (Covid-19 Ordinance Special Situation).

Only the portion prescribed by law and the Articles of Association will be held. For that reason, the Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 at the premises of the head office of Galenica Ltd., Untermattweg 8, 3027 Bern, beginning at 2.00 p.m., with only those individuals whose presence is required by the Articles of Association physically present.

Shareholders will be able to exercise their rights solely through instructions issued electronically or in writing to the independent voting proxy.

Votes may be cast in writing until 10 May 2021 and electronically until 10 May 2021 at 23:59 (11:59pm CET).

Information letter

Agenda, information on remuneration-related votes and remarks