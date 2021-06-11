Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Galiano Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAU   CA36352H1001

GALIANO GOLD INC.

(GAU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GALIANO GOLD : ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS (Form 6-K)

06/11/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GALIANO GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
VOTING RESULTS

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 - Galiano Gold Inc. ('Galiano' or the 'Company') (TSX, NYSE American: AKG) (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) announces today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the 'Meeting') held on June 11, 2021 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2021, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Galiano.

Director Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Greg McCunn

132,945,505

99.91%

121,581

0.09%

Marcel de Groot

127,826,927

96.06%

5,240,159

3.94%

Gordon Fretwell

132,621,122

96.66%

445,964

0.34%

Shawn Wallace

105,334,038

79.16%

27,733,048

20.84%

Michael Price

132,625,474

99.67%

441,612

0.33%

Judith Mosely

132,946,574

99.91%

120,512

0.09%

Paul N. Wright

132,949,427

99.91%

117,659

0.09%

Appointment of Auditors - KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to KPMG LLP.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

146,267,718

99.97%

48,091

0.03%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

117,373,003

88.21%

15,694,083

11.79%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

1

Enquiries:

Peter Lekich

VP Investor Relations

Toll-Free (N. America): 1-855-246-7341

Telephone: 1-778-729-0608

Email: peter.lekich@galianogold.com

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creatinga sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Galiano Gold Inc.


2

Disclaimer

Galiano Gold Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALIANO GOLD INC.
05:23pGALIANO GOLD  : ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS (Form 6-K)
PU
05:16pGALIANO GOLD  : Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
AQ
05/24GALIANO GOLD  : PROVIDES MIRADANI NORTH PHASE 3 DRILLING UPDATE (Form 6-K)
PU
05/20UPDATE : Dual-Listed Galiano Gold Edges Up in US, Canada Trade as Reports Phase-..
MT
05/20GALIANO GOLD  : Dual-Listed Galiano Gold Reports Phase-3 Drill Results from Mira..
MT
05/20GALIANO GOLD BRIEF : Provides Miradani North Phase 3 Drilling Update
MT
05/20GALIANO GOLD  : Provides Miradani North Phase 3 Drilling Update
AQ
05/06GALIANO GOLD  : 2021 annual general meeting information
PU
05/06GALIANO GOLD  : Q1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
05/06GALIANO GOLD : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 436 M - -
Net income 2021 39,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 279 M 277 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GALIANO GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Galiano Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALIANO GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,64 $
Last Close Price 1,24 $
Spread / Highest target 86,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory McCunn CEO & Non-Independent Director
Fausto di Trapani Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Paul Nicholas Wright Chairman
Matt Badylak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Shawn Kristen Wallace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALIANO GOLD INC.4.90%278
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.65%57 037
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.14%42 131
POLYUS-1.80%28 083
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.29%22 002
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.28%17 617