    GAU   CA36352H1001

GALIANO GOLD INC.

(GAU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/02 03:59:30 pm EDT
0.5400 CAD   +8.00%
Galiano Gold : Annual General Meeting Voting Results Report - Form 6-K

06/03/2022
VOTING RESULTS REPORT
Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102

OF

GALIANO GOLD INC. (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.)
(the "Company")

The Company reports that the following matters were voted upon and passed by the Shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on June 2, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Attendance at the Meeting was nil Shares represented and voted in person and 156,926,623 Shares represented and voted by proxy for a total of 156,926,623 voting shares represented at the Meeting, being 69.76% of the outstanding shares. Voting results on the resolutions were as follows:

1.The following directors were elected, with the following voting results for each nominee:

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES
WITHHELD 		%
WITHHELD
Matt Badylak 141,177,893 98.95% 1,505,005 1.05%
Paul N. Wright 141,401,816 99.10% 1,281,082 0.90%
Gordon J. Fretwell 114,943,776 80.56% 27,739,122 19.44%
Michael Price 141,305,251 99.03% 1,377,647 0.97%
Judith Mosely 141,565,894 99.22% 1,117,004 0.78%
Dawn Moss 141,175,244 98.94% 1,507,654 1.06%
Greg Martin 141,743,829 99.34% 939,069 0.66%

2.KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to KPMG LLP. Of the Shares voted, 156,357,340 represented votes For (99.64%) and 569,283 represented votes Withheld (0.36%).

3.A non-binding advisory resolution was approved, accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation. Of the Shares voted, 119,300,887 represented votes For (98.83%) and 1,410,354 represented votes Against (1.17%).

There were 14,243,725 non-votes recorded (but not voted) on each resolution, except for the advisory vote on executive compensation which had 36,215,382 non-votes. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Disclaimer

Galiano Gold Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 11:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
