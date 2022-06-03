Galiano Gold : Annual General Meeting Voting Results Report - Form 6-K
06/03/2022 | 07:02am EDT
VOTING RESULTS REPORT Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102
OF
GALIANO GOLD INC. (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) (the "Company")
The Company reports that the following matters were voted upon and passed by the Shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on June 2, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Attendance at the Meeting was nil Shares represented and voted in person and 156,926,623 Shares represented and voted by proxy for a total of 156,926,623 voting shares represented at the Meeting, being 69.76% of the outstanding shares. Voting results on the resolutions were as follows:
1.The following directors were elected, with the following voting results for each nominee:
DIRECTOR
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES
WITHHELD
%
WITHHELD
Matt Badylak
141,177,893
98.95%
1,505,005
1.05%
Paul N. Wright
141,401,816
99.10%
1,281,082
0.90%
Gordon J. Fretwell
114,943,776
80.56%
27,739,122
19.44%
Michael Price
141,305,251
99.03%
1,377,647
0.97%
Judith Mosely
141,565,894
99.22%
1,117,004
0.78%
Dawn Moss
141,175,244
98.94%
1,507,654
1.06%
Greg Martin
141,743,829
99.34%
939,069
0.66%
2.KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to KPMG LLP. Of the Shares voted, 156,357,340 represented votes For (99.64%) and 569,283 represented votes Withheld (0.36%).
3.A non-binding advisory resolution was approved, accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation. Of the Shares voted, 119,300,887 represented votes For (98.83%) and 1,410,354 represented votes Against (1.17%).
There were 14,243,725 non-votes recorded (but not voted) on each resolution, except for the advisory vote on executive compensation which had 36,215,382 non-votes. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.