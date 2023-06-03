Advanced search
    GAU   CA36352H1001

GALIANO GOLD INC.

(GAU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:31 2023-06-02 pm EDT
0.7600 CAD   -3.80%
Galiano Gold : NYC 121 Mining Conference

06/03/2023 | 08:13pm EDT
NYC Mining 121 Conference

June 2023

NYSE: GAU TSX: GAU

Forward Looking Information & Cautionary Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this presentation constitute "forward-lookingstatements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements

of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may",

"could", "would", "might", "will" andsimilar words orphrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: the operating plans for the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM") under the joint venture ("JV") between Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") and Gold Fields Ltd. ("Gold Fields") and timing thereof; the estimation of Mineral Resources; the publication of Mineral Reserve estimates in the future; plans to transition from mining to processing stockpiles (and the benefits that may arise therefrom) and with respect to the re-start of mining operations thereafter; the Company's intention to prepare a revised optimized mine plan and a further updated technical report supporting the new life of mine plan; expectations regarding the life of mine plan and related metal production; expectations regarding start dates and mining schedule at the key and satellite deposits; any additional work programs to be undertaken by the Company and potential exploration opportunities; and activities to be completed while mining activities are temporarily paused. Such forward-lookingstatements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company and Gold Fields will agree on the manner in which the JV will operate the AGM, includingagreement on development plans and capital expenditures; the price of gold will not decline significantly or for a protracted period of time; the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions underlying Mineral Resources estimates; the ability of the AGM to continue to operate, produce and ship doré from the AGM site to be refined during the COVID-19 pandemic or any other infectious disease outbreak; the Company's ability to raise sufficient funds from future equity financings to support its operations, and general business and economic conditions; the global financial markets and general economic conditions will be stable and prosperous in the future; the ability of the JV and the Company to comply with applicable governmental regulations andstandards; the mining laws, tax laws and other laws in Ghana applicable to the AGM and the JV will not change,and there will be no imposition of additional exchange controls in Ghana; the success of the JV and the Company in implementing its developmentstrategies and achieving its business objectives; the JV will have sufficient working capital necessary to sustain its operations onan ongoing basis and the Company will continue to have sufficient working capital to fund its operations and contributions to the JV; and the key personnel of the Company and the JV will continue theiremployment. The foregoing list of assumptions cannot be consideredexhaustive.

Forward-looking statements involve knownand unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance orachievements to differ materially from those anticipated insuch forward-lookingstatements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but noassurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-lookingstatements contained in this presentation, include, but are not limited to: the preparation of a new technical reportand definition of mineral reserves may not proceed or be completed as expected or atall; the results of the Company's exploration programs will not conform with the Company's expectations, the mineral resource estimates maychange and may prove to be inaccurate; metallurgical recoveries may not be economically viable; risks associated with the Company ceasing its mining operations during 2023; actual production, costs, returns and other economic and financial performance may vary from the Company's estimates in response to a variety of factors, many of which are not within the Company's control; AGM has a limited operating history and is subject to risks associated with establishing new mining operations; sustained increases in costs, or decreases in the availability, of commodities consumed or otherwise used by the Company may adversely affect the Company; adverse geotechnical and geological conditions (including geotechnical failures) may result in operating delays and lower throughput or recovery, closures or damage to mine infrastructure; the ability of the Company to treat the number of tonnes planned, recover valuable materials, remove deleterious materials and process ore, concentrate and tailings as planned is dependent on a number of factors andassumptions which may not be present or occur as expected;the Company's operations may encounter delays in or losses of production due to equipment delays or the availability of equipment; outbreaks of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases may have a negative impact on global financial conditions, demand for commodities and supply chains and could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations and the market price of the common shares of the Company; the Company's operations are subject to continuously evolving legislation, compliance with which may be difficult, uneconomic or require significant expenditures; the Company may be unsuccessful in attracting and retaining key personnel; labour disruptions could adversely affect the Company's operations; the Company's business is subject to risks associated with operatingin a foreign country; risks related tothe Company's use of contractors; the hazards and risks normally encountered in the exploration, development and production of gold; the Company's operations are subject to environmental hazards and compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; the effects of climate change or extreme weather events may cause prolonged disruption to the delivery of essential commodities which could negatively affect production efficiency; the Company's operations and workforce are exposed to health and safety risks; unexpected costs and delays related to, or the failure of the Company to obtain, necessary permits could impede the Company's operations; the Company's title to exploration, development and mining interests can be uncertain and may be contested; geotechnical risks associated with the designand operation of a mine and related civil structures; the Company's properties may be subject to claims by various communitystakeholders; risks related to limited access to infrastructure and water; the Company's exploration programs may not successfully reinstate mineral reserves; risks associated with establishing new mining operations; the Company's common shares may experience price and trading volume volatility; the Company has never paid dividends; the Company's revenues are dependent on the market prices for gold, which have experienced significant recent fluctuations; the Company may not be able tosecure additional financing when needed or on acceptable terms; Company shareholders may be subject to future dilution; risks related to the control of AGM cashflows and operation through a joint venture; risks related to changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; risks relating to credit rating downgrades; changes to taxation laws applicable tothe Company mayaffect the Company's profitabilityand ability to repatriate funds; ability to repatriate funds; risks related to the Company's internal controls over financial reporting and compliance with applicable accounting regulations and securities laws; non-compliance with public disclosure obligations could have an adverse effect on the Company's stock price; the carrying value of the Company's assets may change and these assets may be subject to impairment charges; risks associated with changes in reporting standards; the Company's primary asset is held through a joint venture, which exposes the Company to risks inherent to joint ventures, including disagreements with joint venture partners and similar risks; the Company may be liable for uninsured or partially insured losses; the Company may be subject to litigation; damage to the Company's reputation couldresult in decreased investor confidence and increased challenges in developing and maintaining community relations which may have adverse effects on the business, results of operations and financial conditions of the joint venture and the Company and the Company's share price; the Company may be unsuccessful in identifying targets for acquisition or completing suitable corporate transactions, and any such transactions may not be beneficial to the Company or its shareholders; the Company must compete with other mining companies and individuals for mining interests; risks related to information systems security threats; the Company's growth, future profitability and ability toobtain financing may be impactedby global financial conditions; and the risk factors describedunder the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's AnnualInformation Form.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, you are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other factors that the Company has not identified. Furthermore, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-lookingstatements included in, orincorporated by reference in, this presentation if these beliefs,estimates and opinions or other circumstances shouldchange, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange northe Investment Industry RegulatoryOrganizationof Canada accepts responsibilityfor the adequacy oraccuracy of this presentation.

Richard Miller, P. Eng., Vice President Technical Services withGaliano Gold, is a "qualifiedperson" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation. All numbers presented for the AGM on 100% basis,unless otherwise stated. The AGM is 50:50 Joint Venture with Gold Fields, Galianois the operator. All dollaramounts US$ unless otherwise stated.

Galiano at a Glance

KEY INFORMATION

Market Capitalization (basic)(2)

$133M

Basic shares outstanding(1)

224.9M

Share Price(2) (TSX/NYSE American: GAU)

$0.59

Cash & Receivables(1)

$58M

Debt

nil

EV(2)

$77M

Key Asset (GAU operator)(3)

45% Asanko Gold Mine

LOM Avg. Production (100% basis)

217 koz/yr

Management Fee(3)

>US$7M/yr

(1)

Galiano Gold Inc. ('Galiano') Audited Financial Statements as of December 31st, 2022

3

(2) US Listing as of May 26, 2023, NYSE American

(3)

The AGM is ow ned 45% by Galiano and 45% by Gold Fields w ith the Government of Ghana ow ning a 10% free-carried interest. The mine is managed and operated by Galiano.

Building a Responsible Business

GOVERNANCE

BEST PRACTICES

Maintaining sound corporate

Joint Venture obligation to align

governance and ethical business

with Gold Fields sustainability

best practices

ENVIRONMENT

SOCIAL

Limiting environmental impact

Engaging with local communities

and remediating any

to create self-sustaining legacies

disturbances

4

Ghana: A Leading African Mining Jurisdiction

Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM") Overview

Location

Asankrangwa Gold Belt, Ghana

Deposit Type

Orogenic

Operator

Galiano Gold

Startup

2016

Mining/Processing

Open pit / CIL

Product Produced

Gold doré

Contained Gold in Proven and

2.1 Moz Au (48.9 Mt at 1.31 g/t

Probable Reserves

Au)

Contained Gold in Measured &

3.5 Moz Au (82.3 Mt at 1.32 g/t

Indicated Resources

Au)

Contained Gold in Inferred

1.1 Moz Au (25.1 Mt at 1.34 g/t

Resources

Au)

Current LOM

8.5 years

5

Disclaimer

Galiano Gold Inc. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2023 00:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 M - -
Net income 2023 7,40 M - -
Net cash 2023 60,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 89,9%
Managers and Directors
Matt Badylak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Freeman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Nicholas Wright Chairman
Richard Miller Vice President-Technical Services
Gordon J. Fretwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALIANO GOLD INC.5.56%127
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.83%33 450
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.16%30 344
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.69%25 645
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.15.10%20 525
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED33.24%16 240
