Non-IFRS Performance Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS performance measures in this presentation. These non-IFRS performance measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these performance measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section of Galiano's Management's Discussion and Analysis for an explanation of these measures.

Total Cash Costs per ounce

Management of the Company uses total cash costs per gold ounce sold to monitor the operating performance of the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"). Total cash costs include the cost of production, adjusted for share-based compensation expense, by-product revenue and production royalties per ounce of gold sold.

All-in Sustaining Costs Per Gold Ounce

The Company has adopted the reporting of "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce" ("AISC") as per the World Gold Council's guidance. AISC include total cash costs, corporate overhead expenses, sustaining capital expenditure, sustaining capitalized stripping costs, reclamation cost accretion and lease payments and interest expense on the AGM's mining and service contractor lease agreements per ounce of gold sold.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA provides an indication of the Company's continuing capacity to generate income from operations before taking into account the Company's financing decisions and costs of amortizing capital assets. Accordingly, EBITDA comprises net income (loss) excluding finance expense, finance income, amortization and depletion, and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA to exclude non-recurring items. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently.

Free cash flow

The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use free cash flow ("FCF") to evaluate the Company's and AGM's performance with respect to its operating cash flow capacity to meet non-discretionaryoutflows of cash. The presentation of free cash flow is not meant to be a substitute for the cash flow information presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities adjusted for cash flows associated with sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures and payments made to mining and service contractors for leases capitalized under IFRS 16.

