Q2 2024 Results
August 9, 2024
Non-IFRS Measures
Non-IFRS Performance Measures
The Company has included certain non-IFRS performance measures in this presentation. These non-IFRS performance measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these performance measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section of Galiano's Management's Discussion and Analysis for an explanation of these measures.
Total Cash Costs per ounce
Management of the Company uses total cash costs per gold ounce sold to monitor the operating performance of the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"). Total cash costs include the cost of production, adjusted for share-based compensation expense, by-product revenue and production royalties per ounce of gold sold.
All-in Sustaining Costs Per Gold Ounce
The Company has adopted the reporting of "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce" ("AISC") as per the World Gold Council's guidance. AISC include total cash costs, corporate overhead expenses, sustaining capital expenditure, sustaining capitalized stripping costs, reclamation cost accretion and lease payments and interest expense on the AGM's mining and service contractor lease agreements per ounce of gold sold.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA provides an indication of the Company's continuing capacity to generate income from operations before taking into account the Company's financing decisions and costs of amortizing capital assets. Accordingly, EBITDA comprises net income (loss) excluding finance expense, finance income, amortization and depletion, and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA to exclude non-recurring items. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently.
Free cash flow
The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use free cash flow ("FCF") to evaluate the Company's and AGM's performance with respect to its operating cash flow capacity to meet non-discretionaryoutflows of cash. The presentation of free cash flow is not meant to be a substitute for the cash flow information presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities adjusted for cash flows associated with sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures and payments made to mining and service contractors for leases capitalized under IFRS 16.
Participating Management
Matt Badylak
Matt Freeman
Chris Pettman
President & Chief
Chief Financial
VP, Exploration
Executive Officer
Officer
Q2 Operational Highlights
- Safety:
- 0 lost-timeinjuries and 0 total recordable injuries
- Gold Production:
- 26,437 oz during Q2; YTD production of 56,823 oz (100% basis)
- FY guidance revised to 120,000 - 130,000 oz
- Cost Performance:
- Q2 AISC(1) of $1,759/oz and YTD AISC(1) of $1,777/oz for the AGM
- FY revised guidance revised to $1,975/oz to $2,075/oz
- Financial Performance:
- Q2 gold revenue of $63.8M and net income of $8.8M
- Robust Liquidity:
- $123.0M in cash and cash equivalents, and no debt(2)
- Significant Increase to Abore Mineral Reserve:
- Following successful 2023 and early 2024 infill drilling -added 45% or 151,000 oz to Abore's Mineral Reserves, bringing total to 485,000 oz
- Continued Exploration Success:
- Abore, Akoma, Sky Gold B.
5 (2) As of June 30, 2024 (unaudited).
Q2 Corporate Highlights
- Strengthened Board of Directors
- Mr. Navin Dyal, currently CFO of Dundee Precious Metals Inc., +20 years of experience.
- Dr. Moira Smith, P. Geo., over 30 years geological experience, currently a Director of Discovery Metals Corp.
- Dr. Michael Price retired effective June 13, 2024, after 10 years.
- Management Changes:
- Appointment of Michael Cardinaels as EVP & COO effective September 3, 2024.
- Krista Muhr expanded role to SVP, External Affairs & Sustainability (from Investor Relations).
- Sean Gregersen promoted to VP, Corporate Development.
- Continued Focus on Optimization and Growth:
- Team remains focused on accretive growth opportunities.
- Released our Annual Sustainability Report for 2023:
- Continue to work towards our 2024 goals:
- Environment: Stewardship & Compliance, Energy & Climate Change
- Social: Human Rights, Our People, Health & Safety, Our Communities
- Governance & Economic
Q2 - Abore Mining Ramping Up
- Ramp-upof Abore Mining
- No recordable safety incidents Q2.
- Mining contractor will be fully mobilized in August and was actively stripping on the new expanded reserve pit design in Q2.
- 1 additional new PC2000 + 8 new Komatsu 785 dump trucks arrived in Q2, and a further PC2000 and 5 trucks to arrive in August 2024. Expect to see large increase in H2 productivities compared to H1.
- Q2 overall mining slower than expected due to challenges during rainy season including saturated ground conditions.
- Issues largely start-up related and not expected to persist as the pit develops.
- Pit Expansion Through Infill
- Abore's updated Mineral Reserves at $1,650/oz saw Proven and Probable gold content increase by 151,000 oz Au, or 45%
- Orebody is open at depth has potential for additional increases with higher metal prices
- Optionality in Mining Sequence
- Abore mill feed over the LOM expected to exceed 2023 Technical Report
- Option to re-sequence the LOM based on the expanded Abore Pit
Abore Tonnes Mined
4,000,000
3,000,000
2,000,000
1,000,000
0
Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24Apr-24May-24Jun-24
Jul-24
Waste
Ore
Total Mined
Updated Abore Reserves as of June 30, 2024
- Strong Reserve growth in the current active pit
- Reserve increase primarily driven by exploration success
- Stripping to larger pit has already commenced in Q2
- Pit shell bottoms out at base of Indicated Resources
- Orebody remains open at depth
Proven
Probable
Proven + Probable
Tonnes
Grade
Au
Tonnes
Grade
Au
Tonnes
Grade
Au
Contained
Contained
Contained
(Mt)
(g/t)
(koz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(koz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(koz)
-
-
-
11.8
1.28
485
11.8
1.28
485
Advancing Key AGM Projects
TSF Evaporators
- Total $9M investment to commission evaporator system at the TSF.
- Commissioned early Q2 2024 and now fully operational and performing in accordance with our expectations.
Carbon in Leach Tanks
- 2 additional CIL tanks currently being fabricated, which will provide additional retention time for metallurgical recovery benefits across all deposits.
- Commissioning is expected for Q4 2024.
Secondary Crusher Installation
- To assist in treating harder Abore and Nkran ore.
- Detailed engineering completed.
- Progressing as scheduled with all major procurement packages awarded.
- Expect to be commissioned in first half of 2025.
Q2 2024 Production and Financial Results
Production
Avg. Realized Gold Price
26,437 oz Au
$2,292/oz Au
AGM AISC
Revenue
$1,759/oz Au(1)
$64.0 M
AGM Total Cash Costs
EPS
$1,271/oz Au (1)
$0.03/share
Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income
$17.6 M(1)
$8.8 M
FCF
Ending Cash Balance
($4.5) M(1)
$123.0 M (2)
- As of June 30, 2024 (unaudited).
YTD Gold Production
(100% basis)
56,823 oz
AGM YTD AISC¹
(100% basis)
$1,777/oz
