Galiano Gold : March 2021 - Mines and Money

CREATING A SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS

Mines and Money

March 23-26, 2021

TSX, NYSE AMERICAN: GAU

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: estimates regarding the value of the gold currently held at the AGM; expectations with respect to the Company's exploration program, including the expected results therefrom and the associated impact on the AGM's mineral reserve and resource estimates, the timelines associated therewith, additional follow-on exploration programs, the ability of the exploration program to replace depletion from mining operations and the expected cost of the exploration program; statements with respect to future sales pursuant to the Company's at-the-market offering; statements with respect to planned mining and development operations at the AGM for 2021; expectations regarding development capital; expected gold production; and cost estimates. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the ability of the AGM to continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic; that gold production and other activities will not be curtailed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; that the AGM will be able to continue to ship doré from the AGM site to be refined; that the doré produced by the AGM will continue to be able to be refined at similar rates and costs to the AGM, or at all; that the other current or potential future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and financial position, including restrictions on the movement of persons (and in particular, the AGM's workforce), restrictions on business activities, including access to the AGM, restrictions on the transport of goods, trade restrictions, increases in the cost of necessary inputs, reductions in the availability of necessary inputs and productivity and operational constraints, will not impact its 2021 production and cost guidance; that the Company's and the AGM's responses to the COVID-19 pandemic will be effective in continuing its operations in the ordinary course; the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions underlying the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, including future gold prices, cut-off grades and production and processing estimates; the successful completion of development and exploration projects, planned expansions or other projects within the timelines anticipated and at anticipated production levels; that mineral resources can be developed as planned; that the Company's relationship with joint venture partners will continue to be positive and beneficial to the Company; interest and exchange rates; that required financing and permits will be obtained; general economic conditions; that labour disputes or disruptions, flooding, ground instability, geotechnical failure, fire, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate are as anticipated and other risks of the mining industry will not be encountered; that contracted parties provide goods or services in a timely manner; that there is no material adverse change in the price of gold or other metals; competitive conditions in the mining industry; title to mineral properties; costs; taxes; the retention of the Company's key personnel; and changes in laws, rules and regulations applicable to Galiano.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, include, but are not limited to: the Company's and/or the AGM's operations may be curtailed or halted entirely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether as a result of governmental or regulatory law or pronouncement, or otherwise; that the doré produced at the AGM may not be able to be refined at expected levels, on expected terms or at all; that the Company and/or the AGM will experience increased operating costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; that the AGM may not be able to source necessary inputs on commercially reasonable terms, or at all; the Company's and the AGM's responses to the COVID-19 pandemic may not be successful in continuing its operations in the ordinary course; mineral reserve and resource estimates may change and may prove to be inaccurate; life of mine estimates are based on a number of factors and assumptions and may prove to be incorrect; AGM has a limited operating history and is subject to risks associated with establishing new mining operations; sustained increases in costs, or decreases in the availability, of commodities consumed or otherwise used by the Company may adversely affect the Company; actual production, costs, returns and other economic and financial performance may vary from the Company's estimates in response to a variety of factors, many of which are not within the Company's control; adverse geotechnical and geological conditions (including geotechnical failures) may result in operating delays and lower throughput or recovery, closures or damage to mine infrastructure; the ability of the Company to treat the number of tonnes planned, recover valuable materials, remove deleterious materials and process ore, concentrate and tailings as planned is dependent on a number of factors and assumptions which may not be present or occur as expected; the Company's operations may encounter delays in or losses of production due to equipment delays or the availability of equipment; the Company's operations are subject to continuously evolving legislation, compliance with which may be difficult, uneconomic or require significant expenditures; the Company may be unsuccessful in attracting and retaining key personnel; labour disruptions could adversely affect the Company's operations; the Company's business is subject to risks associated with operating in a foreign country; risks related to the Company's use of contractors; the hazards and risks normally encountered in the exploration, development and production of gold; the Company's operations are subject to environmental hazards and compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; the Company's operations and workforce are exposed to health and safety risks; unexpected costs and delays related to, or the failure of the Company to obtain, necessary permits could impede the Company's operations; the Company's title to exploration, development and mining interests can be uncertain and may be contested; the Company's properties may be subject to claims by various community stakeholders; risks related to limited access to infrastructure and water; the Company's exploration programs may not successfully expand its current mineral reserves or replace them with new reserves; the Company's common shares may experience price and trading volume volatility; the Company's revenues are dependent on the market prices for gold, which have experienced significant recent fluctuations; the Company may not be able to secure additional financing when needed or on acceptable terms; Company shareholders may be subject to future dilution; risks related to changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; changes to taxation laws applicable to the Company may affect the Company's profitability and ability to repatriate funds; the Company's primary asset is held through a joint venture, which exposes the Company to risks inherent to joint ventures, including disagreements with joint venture partners and similar risks; risks related to the Company's internal controls over financial reporting and compliance with applicable accounting regulations and securities laws; the carrying value of the Company's assets may change and these assets may be subject to impairment charges; the Company may be liable for uninsured or partially insured losses; the Company may be subject to litigation; the Company may be unsuccessful in identifying targets for acquisition or completing suitable corporate transactions, and any such transactions may not be beneficial to the Company or its shareholders; the Company must compete with other mining companies and individuals for mining interests; and risks related to information systems security threats.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, you are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other factors that the Company has not identified. Furthermore, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in, this presentation if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

All numbers presented for the AGM on 100% basis, unless otherwise stated. The AGM is 50:50 Joint Venture with Gold Fields, Galiano is the operator. All dollar amounts US$ unless otherwise stated.

GALIANO AT A GLANCE

Ahafo, Newmont

Asumura Project Early Stage Exploration

Bibiani, ResoluteChirano, KinrossPrestea, Golden Star

AGM Complex (50% GAU)

Akyem, NewmontObuasi, AngloGold AshantiEdikan, Perseus

Damang, Gold Fields

Wassa, Golden Star

Tarkwa, Gold Fields

Iduapriem, AngloGold Ashanti

Key Information Basic shares outstanding(1) 224.4m Corporate cash & receivables(2) $65.1m Market capitalization (basic)(3) $243.0m Share price(4) $1.08

(1) As of March 10, 2021

(2) Audited as of December 31, 2020

(3) US Listing as of March 10, 2021, NASDAQ

(4) Source: NASDAQ

• 2020 Gold production guidance: 225,000 - 245,000 oz AGM JV (100%) - Mill Throughput and Grade • Q4A = 65,571oz; 2020A = 249,904oz kt g/t 1,800 1.6 • Exceeded top end of production guidance for 2nd consecutive year 1,600 1,400

• 2020 All-in sustaining cost(2) guidance: $1,000 - $1,150/oz (revised as of Q3 '20) 1.2 1,200 1,000 • Q4A = $1,179/oz; 2020A = $1,115/oz 800 0.8 • Cost reduction program targeting a reduction of costs by $100/oz per year partially deferred as a result of COVID-19

600 400 0.4 • 2021 guidance(3): 225,000 - 245,000 oz 200 - 0.0 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 • AISC(2): $1,100/oz - $1,300/oz Mill ThroughputQ3 2020GradeQ4 2020 • Includes $60-80/oz of non-cash costs associated with processing stockpiled ore AGM JV (100%) - Gold Sales and AISC Oz 70,000 $/oz

• Mineral Reserves and Resources Update 1,400 60,000 • 2020 drilling campaign designed to expand the resources of Akwasiso, Nkran, Abore and Miradani North 1,200 50,000 1,000 40,000 800 • Technical work at Esaase in order to improve the understanding of the mineralization 30,000 600 20,000 400 • An updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimate effective June 30, 2021 is expected to be released in Q3 2021

10,000 200 - 0 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020Gold Sold Q2 2020 Q3 2020AISCQ4 2020 (1) Asanko Gold Mine Joint Venture information presented on 100% basis, unless otherwise stated

(2) Refer to Appendix A for non-GAAP financial measures

(3) Subject to approval by the Joint Venture