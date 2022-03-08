Galilee Energy : Consolidated Financial Statements - 31 December 2021

associated with a reduction in reservoir pressure and the onset of modest gas desorption, although this does not necessarily translate to simultaneous increased gas production which is often delayed, particularly in low rank coals. The challenge going forward which is being addressed as a matter of urgency will be to expedite this process in the most cost- effective manner.

During the half, three irrigation areas were successfully utilised and four different forage fodder species were tested for suitability and yield (see photos below). The water handling capacity of the irrigation schemes together with the on-site water storage and reverse osmosis plant exceeds 20,000 BWPD.The performance of the cropping trials is a clear demonstration that the produced water is of sufficient quality to grow a range of commercial crops. This has potential for value creation beyond the existing gas business and represents the first step of an integrated process for Galilee as it looks to leverage off its unique position to manage and monetise its emissions strategy.

Galilee has two additional exploration tenements, ATP 2050 (Springsure Project) in the Denison Trough region of the Bowen Basin and ATP 2043 (Kumbarilla Project) in the Surat Basin.

The Springsure Project in ATP 2050 hosts both conventional and coal seam gas prospectivity, both of which have been proven commercial in the adjacent northern Denison conventional gas fields and the Mahalo project. Evaluation of multiple opportunities for both play types is ongoing with the intention of maturing high integrity locations for exploration drilling. ATP 2050 is strategically located in close proximity to present day conventional gas facilities and future planned coal seam gas facilities, which places potential new discoveries in a strong position for rapid development and supply to the east coast gas markets.

Exploration work continues at the Kumbarilla Project in ATP 2043, progressing the understanding of both the conventional oil and gas prospectivity and coal seam gas prospectivity of the permit. High-grading of future drilling locations remains the primary objective through integration of the reprocessed 675km of 2D seismic with the existing regional well control, the Kumbarilla Central 1, 2 & 3 exploration wells and the adjacent PL 1009 pilot production data gained from the data exchange with Shell.

During the half, the Board of Galilee Energy announced the appointment of Mr David Casey as Managing Director, effective 1 December 2021 to lead the Company into the next phase of its commercial development. Mr Casey is an internationally recognised expert in coal seam gas exploration and developments with extensive experience as manager and technical expert/advisor in projects across Australia and Asia. He has previously served in senior executive roles in several ASX listed companies, most notably in Eastern Star Gas Limited, where, as Managing Director he was instrumental in the establishment of 2+TCF reserves at the Narrabri Gunnedah Basin CSG Project prior to that company's sale to Santos for a total in excess of A$1Bn. Following Mr Casey's appointment, Dr King has stepped down as Managing Director and retired from the Board after eight years' service to the Company as Chairman, non-executive Director and interim Managing Director, effective from 1 December 2021.

The federal government has recently announced a gas-led recovery with the aim of unlocking gas supply, investment in new pipelines and fast-tracking interconnectors between the States. The Prime Minister specifically identified the Galilee Basin, amongst others, to be prioritised with a designated strategic plan, in addition to expanding the Wallumbilla site to develop an Australian gas hub. The stated aim is for gas to supplant coal as the transition fuel until renewable energy is sufficiently reliable, in turn providing a boost to the economic recovery post COVID-19 as well as increased jobs in the manufacturing sector. The Government is seeking to support the east coast gas market and to create a more competitive and transparent Australian gas hub by unlocking domestic gas supply, delivering an efficient pipeline and transportation market and empowering gas customers.

The Board has also commenced a programme to formalise its commitment to embedding best practice environmental, social and governance ("ESG") principles into its strategy and core business operations. These principles underpin the Company's ability to create and sustain long-term value in a rapidly changing world, and to manage the risks and opportunities associated with these changes.

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 related logistic challenges in the movement of both personnel and equipment, and a consequential heavy reliance on "virtual" interactions, the Company's operations have not been significantly disrupted during the half.