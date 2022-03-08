Galilee Energy : Consolidated Financial Statements - 31 December 2021

Directors
The directors of Galilee in office during the half-year and up to the date of this report were:
Ray Shorrocks - Appointed 02/12/2013, Non-executive Chairman since 31/03/2018
Dr David King - Appointed 24/09/2013, Non-executive Director since 24/09/2013, resigned on 30 Nov 2021 David Casey - Appointed 1 Dec 2021, Managing Director since 01/12/2021
Stephen Kelemen - Appointed 31/03/2018, Non-executive Director since 31/03/2018
Gordon Grieve - Appointed 06/09/2019, Non-executive Director since 06/09/2019
Greg Columbus - Appointed 17/09/2020, Non-executive Director since 17/09/2020
Principal activities
Galilee Energy is a Brisbane based energy company with a high-quality portfolio of assets focused onshore Australia. The principal activity of the consolidated entity is oil and gas exploration and production. The foundation asset of the Company is the Glenaras Gas Project located in the Galilee Basin near Longreach in Queensland.
Strategy
The Company's strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of high quality, conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets. The primary focus is on commercialising the Glenaras Gas Project with an emphasis on the structurally short supplied eastern Australia gas market. Gas supply shortfalls into the east coast gas market are forecast from 2023 by both the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). This timing accords well with the Company's significant uncontracted resource base and the cost competitiveness of its assets in comparison with alternative gas supply sources.
Results from operations
The net loss before income tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 was $8.1 million (31 December 2020: $11.5 million). The loss for the half-year primarily reflects the expenditure on exploration and evaluation of $8.3 million, which was comprised of the Glenaras pilot pump enhancement programme, Glenaras water management projects and the Glenaras pilot operating activities, in addition to staff costs and overheads.
Review of operations
The Company's flagship Glenaras Gas Project lies within the highly prospective ATP 2019 permit in Queensland's Galilee Basin. The permit covers an area of approximately 3,200 km2 and is 100% owned and operated by Galilee Energy (Figure 1).
The project contains a significant coal seam gas Contingent Resource position in the Betts Creek and Aramac coals with a
1C of 308 PJ, a 2C of 2,508 PJ and a 3C of 5,314 PJ, because of the extensive historical exploration activity within the permit.
During the half, field operations have been concentrated on continued testing and refining of the optimised pilot configuration, with operations being directed specifically to an expansion of the pressure sink necessary to drive increased flows of desorbed gas. Progress was slower than expected due to difficulties encountered in maintaining all pumps on-line and at peak efficiencies which resulted in the requirement for a workover programme on the appropriate wells.
The workover programme, which was carried out safely and successfully over two separate campaigns in the half, installed appropriately sized new pumps in the G10L, G17, G20, and G23 wells, incorporating modifications to improve the handling of gas production, leaving the central G14L well as a valuable observation well. These pumps were brought back online, with water production gradually restored to a peak rate of 19,300 barrels of water per day (BWPD) in mid-December 2021. The reduction in water rates is