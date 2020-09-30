Galilee Energy : Glenaras Drilling Update     30 September 2020

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

_____________________________________________________________

Glenaras Drilling Update

30 September 2020

Highlights

Glenaras 21, the second well in the five well Glenaras programme, has reached total depth on time and within budget, with all Betts Creek coal seams intersected on prognosis.

Net coal for the Betts Creek Beds is 25.5m, which is within expectations.

Glenaras 19 spudded 28 th September with surface casing cemented to 201m.

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the drilling operations at its 100% owned and operated Glenaras multi-well pilot programme ("Pilot") located in the Galilee Basin.

The Glenaras 21 vertical well was spudded on 22nd September 2020. This well was successfully drilled through to planned total depth, intersecting the full Betts Creek coal section. All coals were encountered on prognosis with excellent development throughout all targeted seams.

A total of 25.5m of net coal was intersected with a complete set of wireline logs run to characterise the coal seams prior to production. The Glenaras 21 well has been cased and suspended for future production in what is another successful step in the five well pilot enhancement programme.

Glenaras 19 was spudded 28th September and as at 8am today, surface casing has been cemented to 201 metres and the rig is drilling ahead in the 8 ½" hole section at 370 meters.

Further operational updates will be provided to the market throughout the drilling programme.