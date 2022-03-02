Galilee Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GLL
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
11064957419
1.3
ASX issuer code
GLL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
3/3/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
Options to Placement Shares - App 3B: 24 Feb 2022:36,922,568 Options ex at $0.48 and exp 4/9/23
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Attaching Options exercisable at $0.48 expiring 4
September 2023
+Security type
ISIN code
use
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/3/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02491289-6A1078619?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.48000000
4/9/2023
For
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
Unlisted Options attaching to the Placement Shares ex at $0.48 and expiring 4 September 2022
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
As announced 24 Feb 2022 the Company intends to apply for quotation of the attaching Options once the SPP options have been issued.
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the
issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Please refer to the Appendix 3B lodged 24 September 2022 -
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-r
esearch/1.0/file/2924-02491290-6A1078627?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
only
Issue details
Number of +securities
36,922,568
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The Options are being issued as part of the Placement Shares on the basis of 1 option for every 1 Placement share
issued.
Purpose of the issue
Other
personalFor
Additional Details
See details in Appendix 3B lodged 24 February 2022
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.