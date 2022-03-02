Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Galilee Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLL   AU000000GLL4

GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED

(GLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galilee Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GLL

03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 03, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Attaching Options exercisable at $0.48 expiring 4

36,922,568

03/03/2022

to be confirmed

September 2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

11064957419

1.3

ASX issuer code

GLL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Options to Placement Shares - App 3B: 24 Feb 2022:36,922,568 Options ex at $0.48 and exp 4/9/23

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Attaching Options exercisable at $0.48 expiring 4

September 2023

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02491289-6A1078619?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.48000000

4/9/2023

For

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

Unlisted Options attaching to the Placement Shares ex at $0.48 and expiring 4 September 2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

As announced 24 Feb 2022 the Company intends to apply for quotation of the attaching Options once the SPP options have been issued.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Please refer to the Appendix 3B lodged 24 September 2022 - https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-r esearch/1.0/file/2924-02491290-6A1078627?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

only

Issue details

Number of +securities

36,922,568

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Options are being issued as part of the Placement Shares on the basis of 1 option for every 1 Placement share

issued.

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

See details in Appendix 3B lodged 24 February 2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:58:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED
05:58pGALILEE ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GLL
PU
05:19pGALILEE ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - GLL
PU
01:07aGALILEE ENERGY : Rig secured for Glenaras drilling programme     2 March 2022
PU
03/01Galilee Energy Secures Drilling Rig for Queensland's Glenaras Multi-Well Pilot; Shares ..
MT
03/01Galilee Energy Limited Announces Rig Secured for Glenaras Drilling Programme
CI
02/24Galilee Energy Limited - Successful Completion of $11.8 million Placement to Institutio..
AQ
02/24Galilee Energy Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 0.44 million in funding
CI
02/23GALILEE ENERGY : Completes Capital Raising     24 February 2022
PU
02/23GALILEE ENERGY : Proposed issue of securities - GLL
PU
02/23GALILEE ENERGY : Completes Capital Raising
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -18,5 M -13,5 M -13,5 M
Net cash 2021 17,9 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96,4 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galilee Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,29 AUD
Average target price 0,95 AUD
Spread / Average Target 228%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Andrew Casey Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Milton Cooper Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Raymond John Shorrocks Non-Executive Chairman
David Woodley Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Kelemen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED-18.42%75
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.33%126 002
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.05%68 149
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.51%66 179
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY32.21%58 406
CNOOC LIMITED24.78%57 229