  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Galileo Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEO   KYG3770A1022

GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP.

(GLEO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Galileo Acquisition : Shapeways to Present at Upcoming Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference, (May 19, 2021)

05/19/2021 | 05:28am EDT
The 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference (NTMC) is scheduled for May 17-20, 2021 and will feature presentations from over 350 public and private company management teams, arranged in the following formats: 1-on-1 meetings, small group meetings, fireside chats, general presentations, and keynote addresses. Meetings will be scheduled for qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors throughout the week, based on company availability and investor interest. For more information, please contact your Needham Sales Representative or contact conferences@needhamco.com.

Disclaimer

Galileo Acquisition Corp. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 09:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,05 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3 440x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 176 M 176 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luca Fabio Giacometti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Recchi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alberto Pontonio Independent Director
Patrick Schwager Jones Independent Director
Robert Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP.-0.69%176
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.88%31 206
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.55%16 729
HAL TRUST31.11%15 777
LIFO AB5.86%9 100
KINNEVIK AB22.53%9 012