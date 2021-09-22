Replay: Shapeways CEO in Fireside Chat – IPO Edge, (September 21, 2021)

IPO Edge and thePalm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the CEO of Shapeways, Inc. to discuss the company's business combination with Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO), the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on demand for 3D printing, the future of the industry, and plans for growth. The event featured Shapeways CEO Greg Kress joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and Multimedia Editor Alexandra Lane in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience. The event featured data from Sentieo, an AI-enabled research platform.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE REPLAY

About Shapeways: Shapeways makes world-class 3D printing more accessible to everyone through automation, innovation and digitization. The company's purpose-built software, wide selection of materials and technologies, and global supply chain lower manufacturing barriers and speed delivery of quality products. Shapeways' digital manufacturing solutions have empowered more than 1 million customers worldwide to produce more than 20 million parts using 10 different technologies and 90 different materials and finishes delivered to 160 countries.

Messr. Kress discussed:

Shapeways SPAC deal with Galileo

The new normal in manufacturing

How the pandemic has reinforced the need for 3D manufacturing

What the future holds for the industry

Key differentiators between Shapeways and other competitors

Why Shapeways is going public now and how it will benefit the business

How M&A will play into growth plans

About the Speaker:

Greg Kress is the CEO at Shapeways. Prior, he was the President and COO at Open Education, an online learning platform, which he grew into an international community of students and teachers. Before Open Education, Greg held leadership positions in Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing at GE.

Contact:

Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large

jb@capmarketsmedia.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge