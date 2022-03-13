Galileo Mining : Fraser Range Nickel Exploration Update

FRASER RANGE NICKEL EXPLORATION UPDATE

Highlights

Nickel exploration in the Fraser Range advances with 940m of RC drilling completed at the Empire Rose prospect and ongoing EM surveying of new prospects

Ultramafic rock unit prospective for nickel intersected in drill hole FSRC005. Down hole EM surveying to be undertaken

Drilling intersected disseminated sulphides associated with an interpreted graphitic shear zone in drill holes FSRC001, FSRC002, and FSRC003

EM surveying of recently acquired tenement (1) along strike of sulphide mineralisation at the Lantern South prospect is continuing

along strike of sulphide mineralisation at the Lantern South prospect is continuing Infill EM surveying of highly conductive Green Moon prospect (2) is planned to refine targets for drill testing

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX: GAL, "Galileo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company's Fraser Range project in Western Australia.

Commenting on the exploration activities, Galileo Managing Director Brad Underwood said: "We have undertaken our first drill program of the year at our Fraser Range project and will increase our activities as we continue to develop more targets for drill testing during the year.

Disseminated sulphides were intercepted at the Empire Rose prospect in three drill holes which were targeted at weak to moderate conductive anomalies.

These sulphides are associated with an interpreted shear zone rather than an intrusive nickeliferous rock however the results show the effectiveness of our EM surveys at identifying sulphide mineralisation beneath cover rock. The RC drilling has also given us a platform for downhole EM surveying with the aim of identifying off hole conductive targets potentially associated with nickel sulphides.

EM surveying is ongoing at our newly acquired tenement in the northern Fraser Range which is located just six kilometres along strike from nickel-copper

