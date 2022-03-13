Galileo Mining : Fraser Range Nickel Exploration Update

Nickel exploration in the Fraser Range advances with 940m of RC drilling completed at the Empire Rose prospect and ongoing EM surveying of new prospects
Ultramafic rock unit prospective for nickel intersected in drill hole FSRC005. Down hole EM surveying to be undertaken
Drilling intersected disseminated sulphides associated with an interpreted graphitic shear zone in drill holes FSRC001, FSRC002, and FSRC003
EM surveying of recently acquired tenement(1) along strike of sulphide mineralisation at the Lantern South prospect is continuing
Infill EM surveying of highly conductive Green Moon prospect(2) is planned to refine targets for drill testing
Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX: GAL, "Galileo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company's Fraser Range project in Western Australia.
Commenting on the exploration activities, Galileo Managing Director Brad Underwood said: "We have undertaken our first drill program of the year at our Fraser Range project and will increase our activities as we continue to develop more targets for drill testing during the year.
Disseminated sulphides were intercepted at the Empire Rose prospect in three drill holes which were targeted at weak to moderate conductive anomalies.
These sulphides are associated with an interpreted shear zone rather than an intrusive nickeliferous rock however the results show the effectiveness of our EM surveys at identifying sulphide mineralisation beneath cover rock. The RC drilling has also given us a platform for downhole EM surveying with the aim of identifying off hole conductive targets potentially associated with nickel sulphides.
EM surveying is ongoing at our newly acquired tenement in the northern Fraser Range which is located just six kilometres along strike from nickel-copper
Refer to Galileo's ASX announcements dated 8th November 2021
Refer to Galileo's ASX announcements dated 17th November 2020
sulphides intersected at our Lantern South prospect. In addition, we are planning to undertake infill EM surveying of the Green Moon prospect which is close to the existing and drill ready Easterly prospect.
Between our developing nickel targets from the Fraser Range, and our nickel-palladium prospects at Norseman, we have many very exciting drill programs to follow over the coming drilling season."
Figure 1 - Galileo prospect locations in the Fraser Range with the Nova Mine and regional geology. Galileo target areas are highlighted by red triangles within blue circles, all targets are close to existing infrastructure/transport routes.
Green Moon/Easterly
New Tenement
The RC drill campaign at the Empire Rose prospect consisted of 940m over six drill holes. All targets were under shallow cover and represented a combination of geological and geophysical anomalies. Conductive anomalies EM1, EM2, and EM3 (drill holes FSRC001, FSRC003, FSRC002 respectively) were found to be related to an interpreted graphitic shear zone with disseminated sulphides over significant drilled thicknesses of greater than 50 metres in FSRC002. Disseminated sulphides were predominantly pyrrhotite and pyrite and were typically 0.5 to 3% of the one metre drilled interval, where recorded.
FSRC004 was a short drill hole designed to ascertain the cause of the strong magnetic anomaly beneath cover. The bottom of hole rock chips showed a magnetic paragneiss/mafic metasedimentary unit.
FSRC005 and FSRC006 were drilled beneath ultramafic rock units first identified by aircore drilling. More ultramafic rock was recognised from drill chips which will now be sent for petrographical analyses to determine nickel fertility. Down hole EM surveying and laboratory assaying will also be used to establish whether there are further targets for drilling within the prospect area.
Figure 2 shows the location of the six RC drill holes completed and summary logs with drill hole details are contained in Appendices 1 and 2.
Figure 2 --Empire Rose prospect with 2022 RC drill holes and geological/geophysical targets drill tested (over TMI magnetic image).
EM surveying is ongoing at Galileo's northern Fraser Range project area with the aim of defining new undercover nickel targets for drill testing. Previous drilling at the Lantern South and Lantern East prospects has confirmed the area is highly prospective for sulphides. The conductive anomaly at the Easterly prospect is northeast along strike and is ready for drill testing. The conductive target at the Green Moon prospect requires infill EM surveying to refine the target prior to drill testing.
The current parameters of the EM models at these locations are shown in Table 1. The location of the prospects is shown in Figure 3 with the target intrusions on the new tenement along strike to the south.
Figure 3 - Location of untested EM targets at the Easterly and Green Moon prospects and the interpreted intrusive targets on new tenement to the south (TMI magnetic background imagery)
Table 1: Modelled parameters of Green Moon and Easterly conductors
Prospect
Conductance
Length
Height
Depth to Top
Green Moon (3)
4,000S
300m
400m
545m
Easterly (4)
1,140S
750m
134m
165m
Refer to the Company's ASX announcement dated 17th November 2020
Refer to the Company's ASX announcement dated 30th August 2021
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Brad Underwood, a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and a full time employee of Galileo Mining Ltd. Mr Underwood has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Underwood consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
With regard to the Company's ASX Announcements referenced in the above Announcement, the Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Announcements.
Authorised for release by the Galileo Board of Directors.
Investor information: phone Galileo Mining on + 61 8 9463 0063 or email info@galmining.com.au
Media:
David Tasker
Managing Director Chapter One Advisors
E:dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au
T: +61 433 112 936
About Galileo Mining:
Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX: GAL) is focussed on the exploration and development of nickel, copper, cobalt and palladium resources in Western Australia. GAL has Joint Ventures with the Creasy Group over tenements in the Fraser Range which are highly prospective for nickel-copper sulphide deposits similar to the operating Nova mine. GAL also holds tenements near Norseman with over 26,000 tonnes of contained cobalt, and 122,000 tonnes of contained nickel, in JORC compliant resources (see Figure 7 below).
Figure 7: JORC Mineral Resource Estimates for the Norseman Cobalt Project ("Estimates") (refer to ASX
"Prospectus" announcement dated May 25th 2018 and ASX announcement dated 11th December 2018, accessible at http://www.galileomining.com.au/investors/asx-announcements/). Galileo confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed).
For
Cut-off
Class
Tonnes Mt
Co
Ni
Cobalt %
%
Tonnes
%
Tonnes
MT THIRSTY SILL
0.06 %
Indicated
10.5
0.12
12,100
0.58
60,800
Inferred
2.0
0.11
2,200
0.51
10,200
Total
12.5
0.11
14,300
0.57
71,100
MISSION SILL
0.06 %
Inferred
7.7
0.11
8,200
0.45
35,000
GOBLIN
0.06 %
Inferred
4.9
0.08
4,100
0.36
16,400
TOTAL JORC COMPLIANT RESOURCES
0.06 %
Total
25.1
0.11
26,600
0.49
122,500
