Galileo Mining : Norseman Nickel Results Highlight Growing Opportunity

NORSEMAN NICKEL RESULTS HIGHLIGHT GROWING OPPORTUNITY

Highlights

• High grade nickel and cobalt results coincident with precious metals from aircore drilling; o 4 metres @ 1.66% nickel, 0.16% cobalt, 0.31 g/t 2E (palladium + platinum) from 32m in NAC126 within a wider zone of o 8 metres @ 1.21% nickel, 0.15% cobalt, 0.26 g/t 2E (palladium + platinum) from 32m in NAC126 including

• Second zone of nickel-cobalt includes elevated gold and palladium/platinum o 4 metres @ 0.90% nickel, 0.18% cobalt, 0.39 g/t gold, 0.23 g/t 2E (palladium + platinum) from 52m in NAC126 within o 8 metres @ 0.87% nickel, 0.14% cobalt, 0.32 g/t gold and 0.16 g/t 2E (palladium + platinum) from 52m

• Wide intersections of highly anomalous palladium and platinum o 32 metres @ 0.30 g/t 2E, 0.54% nickel, 0.03% copper from 12m in NAC126 o 36 metres @ 0.27 g/t 2E, 0.17% nickel, 0.02% copper from surface in NAC139

• Palladium and platinum drill results now extend over nine kilometres of strike length along a well-defined geological trend

• Follow up geophysical surveys and RC drilling planned around and below nickel, cobalt, palladium, and platinum drill intercepts

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX: GAL, "Galileo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further nickel, cobalt, palladium, and platinum assay results from aircore drilling at the Company's 100% owned Norseman project in Western Australia. Laboratory results from aircore drilling at the Jimberlana prospect and from the northern end of the Mission Sill prospect have been received.

Galileo's Managing Director Brad Underwood commented; "Obtaining results of up to 1.66% nickel and 0.16% cobalt in first pass aircore drilling from the Jimberlana prospect is a fantastic outcome. We already know that the area has

potential by the massive sulphides intercepted in NAC105 which is underlain by large and highly conductive EM targets. The latest results add further weight to the area's prospectivity and occur on the margin of the Jimberlana Dyke where it interacts with Mission Sill - an excellent location for the development of mineralisation and an area we have been targeting for some time.

High nickel and cobalt assays, combined with elevated levels of precious metals (gold, palladium & platinum), suggest that the results may be related to basement mineralisation beneath and adjacent to the aircore drill holes.

We will now undertake detailed geophysical surveys looking to define the best positions for further drill testing as we continue to explore this amazing opportunity so close to developed infrastructure and existing mines."

Following on from Galileo's ASX announcements of highly anomalous drill intercepts (see Figure 2 and ASX announcements dated 1st December 2021 and 3rd March, 8th March, 21st March and 24th March 2022), further laboratory assays have been received from drilling at the Jimberlana prospect and at the northern end of the Mission Sill prospect.

The high nickel and cobalt results in NAC126 were drilled in a zone on the northern margin of the Jimberlana Dyke where it comes in contact with the Mission Sill prospect. NAC126 is approximately 800m east of NAC105 which intersected massive sulphides in bottom of hole chips (Figure 2). Subsequent EM surveying around NAC105 delineated large EM conductors beneath drill hole NAC105. Additional EM surveying and IP surveying is now planned to follow up the results from NAC126.

Figure 1 -- NAC126 aircore chips with nickel/cobalt/palladium & platinum. Iron rich weathered ultramafic (saprolite) - 4 metres @ 1.66% nickel, 0.16% cobalt, 0.31 g/t 2E from 32m. See Tables 1 & 2 for assay details. Metre numbers are the end of the interval ie. 33 denotes the interval from 32 to 33m.

Figure 2 -- Location of Jimberlana/Mission Sill aircore drilling with a selection of anomalous assays.

2E = palladium + platinum, see Tables 1 & 2 for full details. TMI magnetic image in background.

NAC120: 4m@ 0.26 g/t 2E NAC126: 32m@ 0.30 g/t 2E and 8m @ 0.2 g/t 2E NAC127: 12m@ 0.24 g/t 2E NAC130: 9m@ 0.23 g/t 2E NAC132: 10m@ 0.22 g/t 2E NAC133: 12m@ 0.18 g/t 2E NAC136: 4m@ 0.12 g/t 2E NAC138: 6m@ 0.26 g/t 2E NAC139: 36m@ 0.27 g/t 2E NAC140: 4m@ 0.30 g/t 2E

NAC151: 8m@ 1.44 g/t 2E Includes 4m@ 1.70 g/t 2E (ASX release 24/03/22)

NAC160: 15m@ 0.44 g/t 2E Includes 4m@ 0.69 g/t 2E (ASX release 21/03/22)

NAC105: 1m @ 0.24% Ni, 0.35% Cu, 0.25 g/t Pd (ASX 01/12/21)

NAC126: 4m @ 1.66% Ni, 0.16% Co, 0.31 g/t 2E from 32m and 4m @ 0.90% Ni, 0.18% Co, 0.39 g/t Au, 0.23 g/t 2E from 52m (ASX 28/03/22)

Hole ID Fro m (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Nickel (%) Cobalt (%) Copper (%) Palladium (g/t) Platinum (g/t) NAC126 32 40 8 NA 1.21 0.15 0.04 0.16 0.10 including 32 36 4 NA 1.66 0.16 0.05 0.18 0.14 NAC126 48 60 12 NA 0.78 0.13 <0.01 0.12 0.04 including 52 60 8 0.32 0.87 0.14 <0.01 0.13 0.04 and 52 56 4 0.39 0.90 0.18 0.01 0.19 0.04

Table 1: Significant intersections of aircore drillholes (cut-off grade >= 0.1 g/t Pd, rounded to two decimal places). Cobalt results with gold are in Table 2.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Palladium (g/t) Platinum (g/t) Nickel (%) Copper (%) NAC120 8 12 4 0.13 0.13 0.20 0.00 NAC126 12 44 32 0.18 0.12 0.54 0.03 including 32 36 4 0.18 0.14 1.66 0.05 NAC126 48 56 8 0.15 0.05 0.76 0.01 NAC127 16 28 12 0.18 0.06 0.27 0.02 NAC127 32 36 4 0.12 0.02 0.12 0.01 NAC130 8 17 9 0.16 0.07 0.10 0.06 NAC132 4 14 10 0.19 0.03 0.05 0.01 NAC133 8 20 12 0.13 0.05 0.36 0.03 NAC136 20 24 4 0.10 0.02 0.11 0.02 NAC138 16 22 6 0.20 0.06 0.13 0.08 NAC139 0 36 36 0.19 0.09 0.17 0.02 NAC139 40 44 4 0.13 0.07 0.18 0.07 NAC140 0 4 4 0.13 0.17 0.11 0.00

Table 2: Significant intersections of aircore drillholes (cut-off grade >= 0.1% cobalt, rounded to two decimal places, gold results included where Au > 0.1 g/t).

Assay results demonstrate the continuity of palladium mineralisation over 9km of strike length at the Mission Sill prospect of which 4km remains untested by drilling (Figures 2 and 4). IP surveying and RC drilling will be used to explore this extensive zone looking for disseminated sulphides at depth that could represent economic accumulations of palladium and/or nickel.

Figure 4 shows the extent of Mission Sill with the prospective target zone and the four kilometres of untested strike length with no palladium exploration. This unexplored contact position will be targeted with first pass aircore drilling, IP surveying, and follow up RC drill testing.

RC drilling of palladium-nickel targets at the Mt Thirsty prospect (follow up of drill results including 27m @ 0.58g/t Pd, 0.12 g/t Pt, 0.13% Cu and 0.18% Ni; see ASX announcements dated 8th March 2022 and 21st

May 2021) is planned for April while additional drill testing of the Jimberlana and Mission Sill prospects will be undertaken after the completion of heritage surveys and receipt of statutory approvals.

Figure 3 - Drill Section with Palladium Mineralisation and Target Zone at the Mt Thirsty Prospect