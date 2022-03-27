Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Galileo Mining Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAL   AU0000007510

GALILEO MINING LTD

(GAL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/25 12:46:27 am EDT
0.205 AUD   -4.65%
Galileo Mining : Norseman Nickel Results Highlight Growing Opportunity

03/27/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
28 March 2022 ASX: GAL

Corporate Directory

Directors

Chairman & MD

Brad Underwood

Non-Executive Director

Noel O'Brien

Non-Executive Director Mathew Whyte

Projects

Fraser Range Project Nickel-Copper-Cobalt

Norseman Project Palladium-Nickel-Cobalt

Contact Details

T: +61 8 9463 0063

E: info@galmining.com.au W: www.galileomining.com.au 13 Colin St, West Perth, WA

NORSEMAN NICKEL RESULTS HIGHLIGHT GROWING OPPORTUNITY

Highlights

  • High grade nickel and cobalt results coincident with precious metals from aircore drilling;

    • o 4 metres @ 1.66% nickel, 0.16% cobalt, 0.31 g/t 2E (palladium + platinum) from 32m in NAC126 within a wider zone of

    • o 8 metres @ 1.21% nickel, 0.15% cobalt, 0.26 g/t 2E (palladium + platinum) from 32m in NAC126 including

  • Second zone of nickel-cobalt includes elevated gold and palladium/platinum

    • o 4 metres @ 0.90% nickel, 0.18% cobalt, 0.39 g/t gold, 0.23 g/t 2E (palladium + platinum) from 52m in NAC126 within

    • o 8 metres @ 0.87% nickel, 0.14% cobalt, 0.32 g/t gold and 0.16 g/t 2E (palladium + platinum) from 52m

  • Wide intersections of highly anomalous palladium and platinum

    • o 32 metres @ 0.30 g/t 2E, 0.54% nickel, 0.03% copper from 12m in NAC126

    • o 36 metres @ 0.27 g/t 2E, 0.17% nickel, 0.02% copper from surface in NAC139

  • Palladium and platinum drill results now extend over nine kilometres of strike length along a well-defined geological trend

  • Follow up geophysical surveys and RC drilling planned around and below nickel, cobalt, palladium, and platinum drill intercepts

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX: GAL, "Galileo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further nickel, cobalt, palladium, and platinum assay results from aircore drilling at the Company's 100% owned Norseman project in Western Australia. Laboratory results from aircore drilling at the Jimberlana prospect and from the northern end of the Mission Sill prospect have been received.

Galileo's Managing Director Brad Underwood commented; "Obtaining results of up to 1.66% nickel and 0.16% cobalt in first pass aircore drilling from the Jimberlana prospect is a fantastic outcome. We already know that the area has

potential by the massive sulphides intercepted in NAC105 which is underlain by large and highly conductive EM targets. The latest results add further weight to the area's prospectivity and occur on the margin of the Jimberlana Dyke where it interacts with Mission Sill - an excellent location for the development of mineralisation and an area we have been targeting for some time.

High nickel and cobalt assays, combined with elevated levels of precious metals (gold, palladium & platinum), suggest that the results may be related to basement mineralisation beneath and adjacent to the aircore drill holes.

We will now undertake detailed geophysical surveys looking to define the best positions for further drill testing as we continue to explore this amazing opportunity so close to developed infrastructure and existing mines."

Following on from Galileo's ASX announcements of highly anomalous drill intercepts (see Figure 2 and ASX announcements dated 1st December 2021 and 3rd March, 8th March, 21st March and 24th March 2022), further laboratory assays have been received from drilling at the Jimberlana prospect and at the northern end of the Mission Sill prospect.

The high nickel and cobalt results in NAC126 were drilled in a zone on the northern margin of the Jimberlana Dyke where it comes in contact with the Mission Sill prospect. NAC126 is approximately 800m east of NAC105 which intersected massive sulphides in bottom of hole chips (Figure 2). Subsequent EM surveying around NAC105 delineated large EM conductors beneath drill hole NAC105. Additional EM surveying and IP surveying is now planned to follow up the results from NAC126.

Figure 1 -- NAC126 aircore chips with nickel/cobalt/palladium & platinum. Iron rich weathered ultramafic (saprolite) - 4 metres @ 1.66% nickel, 0.16% cobalt, 0.31 g/t 2E from 32m. See Tables 1 & 2 for assay details. Metre numbers are the end of the interval ie. 33 denotes the interval from 32 to 33m.

Figure 2 -- Location of Jimberlana/Mission Sill aircore drilling with a selection of anomalous assays.

2E = palladium + platinum, see Tables 1 & 2 for full details. TMI magnetic image in background.

NAC120: 4m@ 0.26 g/t 2E

NAC126: 32m@ 0.30 g/t 2E

and 8m @ 0.2 g/t 2E

NAC127: 12m@ 0.24 g/t 2E

NAC130: 9m@ 0.23 g/t 2E

NAC132: 10m@ 0.22 g/t 2E

NAC133: 12m@ 0.18 g/t 2E

NAC136: 4m@ 0.12 g/t 2E

NAC138: 6m@ 0.26 g/t 2E

NAC139: 36m@ 0.27 g/t 2E

NAC140: 4m@ 0.30 g/t 2E

NAC151: 8m@ 1.44 g/t 2E Includes 4m@ 1.70 g/t 2E (ASX release 24/03/22)

NAC160: 15m@ 0.44 g/t 2E Includes 4m@ 0.69 g/t 2E (ASX release 21/03/22)

NAC105: 1m @ 0.24%

Ni, 0.35% Cu, 0.25 g/t Pd (ASX 01/12/21)

NAC126: 4m @ 1.66% Ni,

0.16% Co, 0.31 g/t 2E from

32m and

4m @ 0.90% Ni, 0.18% Co,

0.39 g/t Au, 0.23 g/t 2E from

52m (ASX 28/03/22)

Hole ID

Fro m (m)

To (m)

Interval

(m)

Gold (g/t)

Nickel

(%)

Cobalt

(%)

Copper

(%)

Palladium

(g/t)

Platinum

(g/t)

NAC126

32

40

8

NA

1.21

0.15

0.04

0.16

0.10

including

32

36

4

NA

1.66

0.16

0.05

0.18

0.14

NAC126

48

60

12

NA

0.78

0.13

<0.01

0.12

0.04

including

52

60

8

0.32

0.87

0.14

<0.01

0.13

0.04

and

52

56

4

0.39

0.90

0.18

0.01

0.19

0.04

Table 1: Significant intersections of aircore drillholes (cut-off grade >= 0.1 g/t Pd, rounded to two decimal places). Cobalt results with gold are in Table 2.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval

(m)

Palladium

(g/t)

Platinum

(g/t)

Nickel (%)

Copper (%)

NAC120

8

12

4

0.13

0.13

0.20

0.00

NAC126

12

44

32

0.18

0.12

0.54

0.03

including

32

36

4

0.18

0.14

1.66

0.05

NAC126

48

56

8

0.15

0.05

0.76

0.01

NAC127

16

28

12

0.18

0.06

0.27

0.02

NAC127

32

36

4

0.12

0.02

0.12

0.01

NAC130

8

17

9

0.16

0.07

0.10

0.06

NAC132

4

14

10

0.19

0.03

0.05

0.01

NAC133

8

20

12

0.13

0.05

0.36

0.03

NAC136

20

24

4

0.10

0.02

0.11

0.02

NAC138

16

22

6

0.20

0.06

0.13

0.08

NAC139

0

36

36

0.19

0.09

0.17

0.02

NAC139

40

44

4

0.13

0.07

0.18

0.07

NAC140

0

4

4

0.13

0.17

0.11

0.00

Table 2: Significant intersections of aircore drillholes (cut-off grade >= 0.1% cobalt, rounded to two decimal places, gold results included where Au > 0.1 g/t).

Assay results demonstrate the continuity of palladium mineralisation over 9km of strike length at the Mission Sill prospect of which 4km remains untested by drilling (Figures 2 and 4). IP surveying and RC drilling will be used to explore this extensive zone looking for disseminated sulphides at depth that could represent economic accumulations of palladium and/or nickel.

Figure 4 shows the extent of Mission Sill with the prospective target zone and the four kilometres of untested strike length with no palladium exploration. This unexplored contact position will be targeted with first pass aircore drilling, IP surveying, and follow up RC drill testing.

RC drilling of palladium-nickel targets at the Mt Thirsty prospect (follow up of drill results including 27m @ 0.58g/t Pd, 0.12 g/t Pt, 0.13% Cu and 0.18% Ni; see ASX announcements dated 8th March 2022 and 21st

May 2021) is planned for April while additional drill testing of the Jimberlana and Mission Sill prospects will be undertaken after the completion of heritage surveys and receipt of statutory approvals.

Figure 3 - Drill Section with Palladium Mineralisation and Target Zone at the Mt Thirsty Prospect

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galileo Mining Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 21:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 -0,69 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net cash 2021 5,34 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,5 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 390x
EV / Sales 2021 497x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,0%
