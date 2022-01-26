Galileo Mining : Quarterly Activities Report December 2021

Norseman Project (continued)

Massive sulphide intercept at shallow depth significantly increases the prospectivity of Galileo's project area

Bulk of assays from aircore drilling are expected to be received from mid-February onwards

mid-February onwards Follow-up work to include EM surveying prior to RC drill testing

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX: GAL, "Galileo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of activities for the quarter ending 31st December 2021 from its Fraser Range and Norseman projects in Western Australia.

Commenting on the recent activities, Galileo Managing Director Brad Underwood said:

"It has been a busy three-month period for Galileo where we significantly progressed with our exploration campaigns at our Fraser Range and Norseman projects with drilling programs undertaken at both projects yielding highly encouraging results.

At Delta Blues prospect in the Fraser Range, two diamond drill holes tested a conductive target beneath sulphide mineralisation at DB2 with matrix, stringer, and disseminated sulphides intercepted in both holes. Our focus now is on down hole EM surveys and laboratory assays, planned for the current quarter to gain a better understanding of the prospect's potential. Regional EM surveying of prospective areas within our Fraser Range tenure will also continue over the current quarter.

At the Norseman project, mineralised nickel-copper-cobalt-palladium sulphides were confirmed from one of many priority targets drilled. The aircore program encompassed 8,700m of drilling with the majority of assays pending. We look forward to providing investors with an update on assays from this drilling which are now expected to be received from mid-February onwards. Mineral assay laboratories in Western Australia have been experiencing high demand for their services and the time taken for reporting of results has significantly increased over the previous six months.

We are now undertaking targeted EM surveying of the newly discovered massive sulphide occurrence at Norseman. The results from this work will be used in the design of follow up drill testing at this outstanding greenfields prospect.

On the corporate front, we remain well-funded with approximately $9.0 million cash at the end of December 2021 to progress our exploration campaigns at both projects into the foreseeable future."