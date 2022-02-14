Galileo Mining : RIU Conference Presentation February 2022
02/14/2022 | 04:54pm EST
ELECTRIC FUTURE: NICKEL, COPPER, COBALT & PALLADIUM IN WESTERN AUSTRALIA
RIU EXPLORERS CONFERENCE 2022
15 February 2022 ASX:GAL
Key Messages
Strong cash position with
~$9M 1 - Recently raised $6.5M
from institutional and
sophisticated investors
Fraser Range and Norseman
projects in the Tier-1mining
jurisdiction of Western
Australia
(1) As at 31st December 2021
High value nickel targets, palladium targets and an existing cobalt/nickel resource
Pre-discovery market valuation and highly leveraged to success
Track record of drilling multiple drill campaigns throughout the year
Well supported - successful mining investor Mark Creasy and major mining company IGO are the largest shareholders
Corporate Snapshot
Share Price (twelve months)
0.4
0.35
0.3
0.25
0.2
0.15
0.1
0.05
0
Volume (m)
Close ($)
JORC Resources (slide 21 for details)
Cobalt
26,600 tonnes
Nickel
122,500 tonnes
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
Key metrics
ASX Code
GAL
Shares on Issue
168.4m
Share price (@ 14th Feb 2022)
19.5 c
Market Cap
$32.8 m
Cash (at 31st Dec 2021)
$9.0 m
Enterprise Value
$23.8 m
Options on Issue
12.5m @ $0.20 (exp 01/23); 2.3m @
$0.44 per share (exp 04/22); 2.5m @
$0.52 (exp 09/23)
Major Shareholders
Mark Creasy
24.6%
IGO Ltd (ASX:IGO)
8.9%
4
Highly Experienced Board
onlyBrad Underwood
Chairman & MD
useNoel O'Brien
Non-Executive
Director
ersonalMathew Whyte
Non-Exec Director &
C mpany Secretary
Over 20 years in exploration, prospecting, and mining.
Widely experienced in the strategic growth and commercialisation of mineral assets at different stages of development and over multiple commodity classes.
Involved in the discovery and development of nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold resources.
Over 10 years' corporate executive experience with multiple capital raisings and transactions for both private and listed resource companies.
A metallurgist with wide international and corporate experience.
Served on the board of a number of ASX listed companies over the past 10 years.
Currently technical advisor to several listed companies.
Expert in process and project development over a broad range of commodities including nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, PGEs, and lithium.
CPA and a Chartered Secretary (FCG & FGIA), with over 25 years' experience.
Held senior executive roles on a broad range of Australian listed entities.
Served as Director and Company Secretary on multiple ASX company boards over the past 10 years.
5
