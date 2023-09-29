(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings for London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Galileo Resources PLC - mining company focused on Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and the US - Pretax profit increases 14% to GBP1.6 million in its financial year ended March 31, from GBP1.4 million the year prior. Says operating expenses rise to GBP1.3 million, from GBP753,321. Chair Colin Bird says: "I look forward to the coming year, realising one of our projects, any one of which could be transformational for the company and its shareholder."

Rockfire Resources PLC - Australia and Greece-focused base metal, gold, and critical mineral exploration company - Pretax loss widens to GBP411,145 in the first half of 2023, from GBP302,582 the year prior. Says loss is due to expenses from subsidiary Hellenic Minerals SA. Says interest income was GBP1.00, up from no income. Adds that it is targeting the acquisition of Emirates Gold DMCC and Emperesse Bullion LLC. Says these acquisitions will be "potentially transformational".

Essentially Group PLC - UAE-based health food company - Posts a 14% revenue increase to GBP593,164 in the first half of 2023, from GBP519,311 the year prior. Says pretax loss widens to GBP400,175, from GBP176,808 a year ago. Adds that retail footprint grew 53% during the first half, with benefit of expansion to "materialise in the coming months". Notes that it listed on Aquis in March.

Woodbois Ltd - Africa-focused forestry, timber trading and afforestation company - Says revenue decreased 57% to USD4.9 million in the first half of 2023, from USD11.3 million a year ago. Adds that pretax loss was USD3.4 million, widening from USD489,000 the year before. Notes unseasonal weather in the first quarter affected operations, as did a military coup in Gabon in the third quarter. Says it is "optimistic" that the fourth quarter onwards will see an upturn in activity, and aims to deliver positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and profitability in 2024. Chief Executive David Rothschild says: "2023 has been a very difficult year for the company thus far, but having weathered some pretty severe challenges and having re-built the company's balance sheet, we now are rebuilding production, performance and profitability across the company's divisions."

Bluejay Mining PLC - Greenland and Finland-focused miner - Says it swung to pretax loss of GBP659,135 in the first half of 2023, from profit of GBP524,724 a year ago. Adds that cost of sales rose to GBP32,033, from nothing a year ago. Notes that it raised GBP600,000 after the period's end, which it says will set it up for a "transformational 2024" by enabling it to develop it projects. Says it will continue to explore and develop its projects, and is aiming to increase their value. Adds that it is still "extremely well positioned" to deliver on its strategy. Does not declare a dividend for the first half, unchanged from a year ago.

