Galileo Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based exploration and development mining company. The Company's projects include the Luansobe Copper Project, Kamativi Lithium and Bulawayo Gold Projects, Shinganda Copper and Gold Project, Kashitu Zinc Project, Kalahari Copper Belt Project, Ferber Project, Star Zinc Project, and Glenover Rare Earth Project. The Company holds about 75% interest in the Luansobe project. The Luansobe area is situated about 15 kilometers (km) to the northwest of Mufulira Mine in the Zambian Copperbelt. The Kamativi Lithium Project covers about 520 square kilometers and lies on the Kamativi Belt. The Bulawayo Gold Project covers about 1,300 square kilometers license area near Bulawayo. The Kashitu is situated approximately 7-kilometers (km) south-east from the Kabwe mine and processing plant, and immediately adjacent to and south of the town of Kabwe. The Ferber Project is located approximately 25 miles south of Wendover, Ferber Hills, Elko County, Nevada.

Sector Diversified Mining