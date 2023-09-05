Galileo Resources PLC - mining company focused on Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and the US - Announces the company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Cooperlemon Consultancy Ltd in relation to the exploration for copper at large scale exploration license 28001-HQ-LEL in northwest Zambia. Colin Bird, executive chair said: "This acquisition is consistent with our policy of acquiring opportunity projects where potential outweighs entry in reliable jurisdictions."
Current stock price: 1.18 pence
12-month change: down 13%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
