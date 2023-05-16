Advanced search
    GLL   CA36358D1033

GALLAGHER SECURITY CORP.

(GLL)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  09:30:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
Gallagher Security : Celebrates New Team in Sweden with Customer Event hosted at the New Zealand Embassy in Stockholm

05/16/2023 | 03:50am EDT
STOCKHOLM. Award-winning global security manufacturer, Gallagher held a customer event in Stockholm on Thursday the 11th of May, bringing together industry peers and the Gallagher Security teams in Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Hosted by Deputy Head of Mission, Claire Shirley, the New Zealand Embassy in Stockholm provided the perfect backdrop for the New Zealand-based company's team in Sweden - Håkan Björkman (Country Manager), Johan Reich (Business Development Manager) and Daniel Groth (Technical Account Manager) - to showcase Gallagher's latest security technology innovations with attendees.

On hosting the first Gallagher Security customer event since the Swedish team was announced earlier this year, Håkan Björkman said:

"It was such a pleasure to hold our first Gallagher Security customer event as a newly established team in Stockholm. It was a wonderful opportunity to share the latest Gallagher technology with our customers and partners - and what better location to do it than the New Zealand Embassy. A huge thank you to all our customers that attended and to the New Zealand Embassy for hosting us".

Gallagher Security's Regional General Manager for the UK and Europe, Richard Huison said:

"Our Swedish team has hit the ground running, which isn't a surprise considering their breadth of experience in the Nordic region. Gallagher Security is creating a stronger presence in Europe to support projects we are already winning that have a footprint across the continent. Our team in Sweden is the critical first step in making this happen and helping us to keep our customers front and centre."

Speaking via video to the event audience, Gallagher Security's Chief Executive, Mark Jung said:

"Whether you are part of the Gallagher team, a Channel Partner, a consultant, or a customer, it's important to us that you experience the Gallagher values. These family-based values foster a culture of trust, integrity, and the ability to be partners beyond security. Håkan, Johan, and Daniel have spoken before about feeling like they are part of the Gallagher family; we want our partners in the Nordics to feel that way too".

With a background in establishing connections with some of Sweden's largest organisations, Håkan Bjorkman boasts over 25 years of experience in the security industry. He is joined by Johan Reich and Daniel Groth, who aim to establish a robust channel and consultant network that takes advantage of Gallagher's expertise in critical infrastructure, corporate and multi-tenanted buildings, and high-security verticals.

Gothenburg Event

Gallagher Security will be hosting another customer event in Gothenburg on Thursday the 25th of May 2023 at the Clarion Hotel Post. To register for this event please click here.

For more information on Gallagher's presence in Sweden and the Nordic region, please click here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gallagher Security Corp. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 07:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
