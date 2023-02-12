Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Gallagher Security Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLL   CA36358D1033

GALLAGHER SECURITY CORP.

(GLL)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:11:03 2023-02-06 pm EST
0.0600 CAD   +20.00%
02/07Gallagher Security : wins Product of the Year at the Finest India Skills and Talent Awards
PU
02/06Gallagher Security : unites with leading technology partners to host inaugural Integrate 2023 event
PU
01/29Gallagher Security : launches new digital badge programme for training courses
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gallagher Security : and Addpro Security team up to protect the Australian Men's Shed Association's premises in Dereel

02/12/2023 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA. Global security manufacturer, Gallagher, and security system installation specialists, Addpro have partnered together to provide a security alarm solution to the Dereel branch of the Australian Men's Shed Association.

A community-based, non-commercial organisation that aims to improve the health and well-being of their members, the Men's Shed Association provides a place where men can get together to work on projects; designing, building, repairing, learning new skills from one another, and forming meaningful friendships.

The Dereel Men's Shed was keen to have a new alarm system installed to protect their premises due to a number of break-ins in the area.

Gallagher donated its cloud-based security solution for small and medium business (SMB), along with the ongoing subscription, and Addpro carried out the installation at no cost along with donating additional non-Gallagher products that were required for the job.

Using the Gallagher SMB solution, the Dereel Men's Shed team are now able to arm and disarm the alarm at their premises using a smartphone from anywhere and at any time.

On supporting Dereel's Men's Shed community, Gallagher Security's National SMB and Perimeter Manager, Greg O'Neil said:

"At Gallagher our company values promote trust, respect, creativity and building lasting relationships. We believe the important work of the Australian Men's Shed Association aligns perfectly with these values. That's why we were proud to have worked with Addpro on this project to provide a security system to protect the Dereel branch premises so they can safely continue to be of great service to their community."

Dereel's Men's Shed, Gordon Smith said:

"Now more than ever, the concept of community and encouraging people, especially men, to be proactive about their health and wellbeing is so important. We're grateful to have received the support from Gallagher and Addpro to provide an alarm system to protect our premises so we can keep fostering meaningful relationships for the men in our community and help them to feel supported, while also deriving a sense of purpose in working together."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gallagher Security Corp. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2023 22:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GALLAGHER SECURITY CORP.
02/07Gallagher Security : wins Product of the Year at the Finest India Skills and Talent Awards
PU
02/06Gallagher Security : unites with leading technology partners to host inaugural Integrate 2..
PU
01/29Gallagher Security : launches new digital badge programme for training courses
PU
01/24Gallagher Security : SMB simplifies multiple site security with industry-first app enhance..
PU
01/11Gallagher Security : announces new Swedish team to drive growth in Europe
PU
01/02Gallagher Security : newest web-based solution wins Security Todays CyberSecured Awards fo..
PU
2022Gallagher Security : to showcase the new Controller 7000 Single Door at Intersec Dubai 202..
PU
2022Gallagher Security : celebrates its 30-year relationship with Electrafence
PU
2022Gallagher Security : appoints new Technical Account Manager for Lower North Island
PU
2022Gallagher Security : named Security Software Manufacturer of the Year at the 2022 Security..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 0,74 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,62 M 0,62 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart GALLAGHER SECURITY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gallagher Security Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Devinder Randhawa Chairman
Ryan E. S. K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer
Jamie Bannerman Director
Jeremy P. Wiebe Director
Brett Halvorson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALLAGHER SECURITY CORP.0.00%1
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.0.79%15 947
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.25.72%8 614
BLACKBERRY LIMITED24.49%2 388
DARKTRACE PLC-7.46%1 890
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.21.43%1 496