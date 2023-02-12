Gallagher Security : and Addpro Security team up to protect the Australian Men's Shed Association's premises in Dereel

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA. Global security manufacturer, Gallagher, and security system installation specialists, Addpro have partnered together to provide a security alarm solution to the Dereel branch of the Australian Men's Shed Association.

A community-based, non-commercial organisation that aims to improve the health and well-being of their members, the Men's Shed Association provides a place where men can get together to work on projects; designing, building, repairing, learning new skills from one another, and forming meaningful friendships.

The Dereel Men's Shed was keen to have a new alarm system installed to protect their premises due to a number of break-ins in the area.

Gallagher donated its cloud-based security solution for small and medium business (SMB), along with the ongoing subscription, and Addpro carried out the installation at no cost along with donating additional non-Gallagher products that were required for the job.

Using the Gallagher SMB solution, the Dereel Men's Shed team are now able to arm and disarm the alarm at their premises using a smartphone from anywhere and at any time.

On supporting Dereel's Men's Shed community, Gallagher Security's National SMB and Perimeter Manager, Greg O'Neil said:

"At Gallagher our company values promote trust, respect, creativity and building lasting relationships. We believe the important work of the Australian Men's Shed Association aligns perfectly with these values. That's why we were proud to have worked with Addpro on this project to provide a security system to protect the Dereel branch premises so they can safely continue to be of great service to their community."

Dereel's Men's Shed, Gordon Smith said:

"Now more than ever, the concept of community and encouraging people, especially men, to be proactive about their health and wellbeing is so important. We're grateful to have received the support from Gallagher and Addpro to provide an alarm system to protect our premises so we can keep fostering meaningful relationships for the men in our community and help them to feel supported, while also deriving a sense of purpose in working together."