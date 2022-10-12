Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Gallagher Security Corp.
  News
  Summary
    GLL   CA36358D1033

GALLAGHER SECURITY CORP.

(GLL)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:40 2022-10-11 pm EDT
0.0600 CAD    0.00%
03:22pGallagher Security : appoints new Systems Engineer for Upper North Island
10/10Gallagher Security : introduces Command Centre Web, the evolution of its security site management software
10/03Gallagher Security : relocates Hong Kong office to bustling Mong Kok district
Gallagher Security : appoints new Systems Engineer for Upper North Island

10/12/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
Gallagher, a leading manufacturer of integrated security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjay Reddy in the newly created role of Systems Engineer for Upper North Island, New Zealand.

Reddy has more than 15 years of experience in the IT and Telecommunications industries and is ideally placed to support our continued growth in the region. Based in Auckland, Reddy brings a variety of experience to the position, having held roles across business development, sales engineering, and account management across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Starting out his career as a graduate engineer at Telecom Fiji Limited, Reddy then moved into the distribution space where he was responsible for enterprise cyber security, and network brands such as Watchguard, Ruckus, and Huawei.

"We're excited to welcome Sanjay to our team," says Brad Small, Regional Manager for New Zealand and The Pacific Islands. "The physical security industry is constantly evolving to meet the needs of today's organisations, which means there is a trend towards cloud adoption and integration of business systems. As more of our customers deploy their security solutions to the cloud and look for efficiencies between their systems, IT departments are becoming increasingly involved with the management of Command Centre. That's why we brought Sanjay onboard, as he brings a wealth of experience and skills to help our customers with this journey."

Reddy says, "I am extremely excited to join the Gallagher Security team and am looking forward to meeting our Channel Partners over the coming months. I thrive on building long-lasting relationships and aim to do so across both our partners' sales and technical teams."

Sanjay started his role on 27 September and will be working closely with Gallagher's network of Channel Partners and end-users.

Disclaimer

Gallagher Security Corp. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
