Gallagher Security : appoints new Technical Account Manager for Lower North Island

Gallagher, a leading manufacturer of integrated security solutions, is excited to welcome Robbie Jones as a Technical Account Manager for the Lower North Island on the New Zealand Sales Team.



Robbie brings over 16 years of security expertise to the Gallagher team, specialising in both hands-on technical installations as well as high-security government advisory. He spent the first half of his career on the ground as a security technician developing an intimate understanding of both hardware functionality and customer needs before shifting into government. Prior to joining Gallagher, Robbie served as an Electronic Security Risk Advisor and Technician with the New Zealand Defence Force where he spent nearly 7 years honing his skills serving the unique security needs of sensitive clients.



"Robbie is a great person who is well respected in the industry and within government. He brings a great deal of new capabilities to the team and will help us all improve the level of advice that we provide to our partners and customers," says Brad Small, Regional Manager for New Zealand and Pacific Islands.



Providing trusted advice to channel partners and end users is a priority and point of pride for Gallagher, and Robbie's unique combination of on-site and government skills deepens the capacity of the New Zealand team to work side-by-side with them every step of the way.



Robbie is equally excited to dig into his new role: "I've been a part of some very cool Gallagher projects as an end user throughout my 16-year security industry career, so when the chance to join Gallagher opened up, it was an opportunity that I had to jump at. I look forward to being a part of a team with some exciting technology changes on the horizon."



Robbie officially joined the Gallagher team at the start of November and will be applying his expertise to the needs of the Lower North Island region. He is based in Wellington.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Gallagher Security Corp. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 07:06:06 UTC.