    GLL   CA36358D1033

GALLAGHER SECURITY CORP.

(GLL)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  11:27:04 2023-04-12 am EDT
0.0350 CAD    0.00%
12:05aGallagher Security : demonstrates federal government strengths with Platinum Govies win for Command Centre Mobile
PU
04/11Gallagher Security : boosts training course accessibility with Keystone Tasmania funding
PU
04/10Gallagher Security : appoints Director and Senior Systems Engineer to newly created Federal Government Program intent on paving the way into a new cyber frontier
PU
Gallagher Security : demonstrates federal government strengths with Platinum Govies win for Command Centre Mobile

04/13/2023 | 12:05am EDT
The Command Centre Mobile App allows you to extend your security and access control directly to where you need it, both on and off site. Whether your security staff are on guard or on patrol, Command Centre Mobile allows them to spend more time away from their desk, while still maintaining complete awareness of what's happening on site and allowing them to manage everyday security issues from wherever they are.

Downloadable from the Apple App and Google Play stores, this software provides you with the ability to manage your security securely from anywhere, on or off the corporate network.

The app interfaces directly with Gallagher Command Centre, (either directly via the corporate network or over the internet via the Command Centre Cloud API Gateway) providing a secure link to the site management capabilities that already bring security and business efficiency to your site.

Award received

  • Best Access Control and Authentication System - 2021 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards

See our awards page for more information.

Disclaimer

Gallagher Security Corp. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 04:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 0,74 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,72 M 0,72 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart GALLAGHER SECURITY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gallagher Security Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Devinder Randhawa Chairman
Ryan E. S. K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer
Jamie Bannerman Director
Jeremy P. Wiebe Director
Brett Halvorson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALLAGHER SECURITY CORP.16.67%1
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.38.18%58 346
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.3.68%15 801
GEN DIGITAL INC.-17.08%11 357
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.29.72%8 818
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.2.14%5 433
