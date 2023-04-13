Gallagher Security : demonstrates federal government strengths with Platinum Govies win for Command Centre Mobile

The Command Centre Mobile App allows you to extend your security and access control directly to where you need it, both on and off site. Whether your security staff are on guard or on patrol, Command Centre Mobile allows them to spend more time away from their desk, while still maintaining complete awareness of what's happening on site and allowing them to manage everyday security issues from wherever they are.

Downloadable from the Apple App and Google Play stores, this software provides you with the ability to manage your security securely from anywhere, on or off the corporate network.

The app interfaces directly with Gallagher Command Centre, (either directly via the corporate network or over the internet via the Command Centre Cloud API Gateway) providing a secure link to the site management capabilities that already bring security and business efficiency to your site.

Award received

Best Access Control and Authentication System - 2021 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards

See our awards page for more information.